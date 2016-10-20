Bruce Beresford to Direct Anton Dvorak Biopic ‘Song for Anna’

Bruce Beresford, director of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Tender Mercies,” is attached to helm the Anton Dvorak biopic “A Song for Anna.”

Beresford will direct from Ronald Parker’s original screenplay about the tumultuous life and romances of the Czech composer, culminating in 1890s America when he championed African-American music and the early sounds of ragtime, and composed his “New World Symphony.” Dvorak was plagued by self-doubt and married the sister of the woman he loved but could not wed, sharing a bittersweet life together.

“This is one of those incredible scripts that portray strong characters against the backdrop of some of the most recognized music in the world,” Beresford said. “I look forward to telling Dvorak’s story.”

Casting is currently underway for a May start in the Czech Republic.

William Stuart of Aurora Productions is producing alongside Lawrence Steven Meyers of Meyers Media Group. Parker and Randy Dannenberg are executive producing.

“We are thrilled to have a director of Bruce’s caliber,” Stuart said. “His love and knowledge of classical music makes him the ideal choice to bring Ron’s screenplay to life.”

Beresford was nominated for the best director Academy Award for “Tender Mercies” and for best adapted screenplay for “Breaker Morant.” His other credits include “Crimes of the Heart,” “Double Jeopardy,” “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding,” and Eddie Murphy’s “Mr. Church.”

Parker won a Writers Guild award for the longform series “Hatfields & McCoys” in 2013.

Beresford directed the History Channel’s “Roots” miniseries earlier this year. He’s repped by Gersh.