Animated comedy “Sing” has opened with a solid $1.7 million at 2,570 North American locations in Tuesday night preview screenings.

Fox’s video game adaptation “Assassin’s Creed” generated $1.4 million in previews at 2,470 sites and Sony’s “Passengers” took in $1.2 million at 2,400 screens.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s blockbuster “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” should continue to dominate holiday season moviegoing. The eighth Star Wars movie has taken in about $190 million domestically in its first five days.

“Sing” equaled the Thursday night preview number for Disney’s “Zootopia” on its way to a $75 million launch weekend in early March.

Illumination-Universal’s “Sing,” which centers on a group of animals in a song competition, has been projected as the leader of the rest of the pack with about $70 million for the six-day period ending Monday. It has generated solid critical support with a 72% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The voice cast for “Sing” includes Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, alongside Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. The film is the sixth collaboration between Illumination and Universal, the team behind the “Despicable Me” franchise and last summer’s “The Secret Life of Pets.”

“Sing” cost a relatively modest $75 million to produce and should attract families and children during the holiday break.

“Passengers” is projected for a third place finish with around $35 million at 3,478 sites during the six days. The movie, set a futuristic world in which people go into suspended animation on deep space journeys, has received mostly negative reviews with a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Passengers” carries a price tag of $110 million with financing from LStar Capital, Village Roadshow Pictures and Wanda Pictures. “Imitation Game” director Morten Tyldum is helming.

Action-adventure “Assassin’s Creed” has been projected to pick up around $30 million in its six-day opening at 2,902 sites. Michael Fassbender stars as a career criminal sent back by a corporation to the Spanish Inquisition to relive the memories of his ancestor. New Regency produced “Assassin’s Creed,” based on the popular Ubisoft game, with a budget of $120 million.