Animated comedy “Sing” has opened with a solid $1.7 million at 2,570 North American locations in Tuesday night preview screenings.
Fox’s video game adaptation “Assassin’s Creed” generated $1.4 million in previews at 2,470 sites and Sony’s “Passengers” took in $1.2 million at 2,400 screens.
Disney-Lucasfilm’s blockbuster “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” should continue to dominate holiday season moviegoing. The eighth Star Wars movie has taken in about $190 million domestically in its first five days.
“Sing” equaled the Thursday night preview number for Disney’s “Zootopia” on its way to a $75 million launch weekend in early March.
Illumination-Universal’s “Sing,” which centers on a group of animals in a song competition, has been projected as the leader of the rest of the pack with about $70 million for the six-day period ending Monday. It has generated solid critical support with a 72% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The voice cast for “Sing” includes Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, alongside Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. The film is the sixth collaboration between Illumination and Universal, the team behind the “Despicable Me” franchise and last summer’s “The Secret Life of Pets.”
“Sing” cost a relatively modest $75 million to produce and should attract families and children during the holiday break.
“Passengers” is projected for a third place finish with around $35 million at 3,478 sites during the six days. The movie, set a futuristic world in which people go into suspended animation on deep space journeys, has received mostly negative reviews with a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Passengers” carries a price tag of $110 million with financing from LStar Capital, Village Roadshow Pictures and Wanda Pictures. “Imitation Game” director Morten Tyldum is helming.
Action-adventure “Assassin’s Creed” has been projected to pick up around $30 million in its six-day opening at 2,902 sites. Michael Fassbender stars as a career criminal sent back by a corporation to the Spanish Inquisition to relive the memories of his ancestor. New Regency produced “Assassin’s Creed,” based on the popular Ubisoft game, with a budget of $120 million.
Assassin’s Creed and Passengers are gonna bomb and they’re getting terrible reviews.
I totally agree about dumping the RT site. Most of the major papers have laid off their full time reviewers. USA Today gives Claudia a buyout for a young blogger. Most of the reviews are bloggers and websites. Gone are the days of the real true Cinema loving movie critic
Assassin’s Creed has a RT score of 21. Frankly I would dump the whole RT site. Whether a film is good or bad is not as simple as fresh or rotten, and a mixed film gets just as bad a score as a bad film. Metacritic is better.
Okay! Metacritic: Assassin’s Creed
Score 37 “Generally unfavorable reviews”
That sound better?
With that said no one gives a crap about Metacritic archaic rating system.
You are missing the point. Reducing reviews of a movie to some generic number rating seems to be screwing up film reviews. Every major release this year outside of Disney got trashed on these aggregate sites. When you create a national binary rating system (fresh, rotten), it leaves no middle ground and seems to encourage mixed reviews to become negative reviews. Either virtually every film that comes out today is meh to rotten, or something is broken in the system that has turned film critics into Internet trolls.