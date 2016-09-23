Netflix Acquires Rights to Oren Uziel’s ‘Shimmer Lake’ Starring Benjamin Walker (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to “God Particle” screenwriter Oren Uziel’s directorial debut, “Shimmer Lake,” sources tell Variety.

The film stars Benjamin Walker, “Spectre” actress Stephanie Sigman, Wyatt Russell, and Rainn Wilson. Uziel wrote and directed the film.

The movie is a crime thriller told backward — reversing day by day through a week — following a local sheriff’s quest to unlock the mystery of three small-town criminals and a bank heist gone wrong.

Britton Rizzio and Adam Saunders produced the pic. Production is currently wrapped on the project.

Uziel, who’s repped by WME and Writ Large, is a rising filmmaker. His highly anticipated “God Particle,” starring David Oyelowo and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and produced by J.J. Abrams, bows next February.

He is also currently developing a handful of projects, including Sony’s “Intern’s Notebook” that Neil Moritz is producing and “Overnight” at Disney. His past credits include penning the scripts to “22 Jump Street” and “Freaks of Nature.”

    1. Jonathan Loker says:
      June 10, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      I just watched ‘Shimmer Lake’. I may be missing something here but the bank robbers never actually get away with any money. Ed gets shot while trying to open the vault and Andy and Chris are outside the bank. When does any money get taken from the bank? We’re to believe Andy and Chris have the money as Chris takes it to the motel later but. They never get any money as Andy flees the bank empty handed to get in the car with Chris. Maybe I’m missing something but seemed like a major plot hole to me.

