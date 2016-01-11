Beau St. Clair, who served as Pierce Brosnan’s producing partner for two decades, died Saturday at her home in Malibu following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 63.

Brosnan was with St. Clair a few hours before her passing, according to publicist Jennifer Allen.

St. Clair — a California native — and Brosnan founded Los Angeles-based Irish DreamTime in 1996 with backing from MGM after Brosnan starred as James Bond in 1995’s “GoldenEye.”

Irish DreamTime’s first production was the 1998 drama “The Nephew,” followed by the remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which starred Brosnan and Rene Russo. Other Irish DreamTime productions included “The Laws of Attraction,” “Matador,” “November Man,” “Evelyn,” “The Greatest,” “Some Kind of Beautiful” and the yet-to-be-released “I.T.”

She also was a producer on the 2002 remake of “Rollerball.”

Prior to teaming up with Brosnan, St. Clair was an assistant to Jerome Hellman and worked on “The Mosquito Coast,” “Hideaway,” “Race the Sun” and “The Edge.” She also worked as a production supervisor on the Broadway musicals “Threepenny Opera” and “Shogun.”

St. Clair was preceded in death by her husband, producer Lloyd Phillips, who died of a heart attack in January of 2013. Survivors include St. Clair’s mother and two brothers.

UPDATE — Brosnan issued a statement following the first reports of St. Clair’s passing:

My dearest friend Beau Marie St Claire passed away on Saturday, Jan 9th from Ovarian Cancer.

She fought this insidious disease valiantly for ten long years.

Beau was the sister I never had, my dearest friend for 30 years, and my producing partner at Irish Dreamtime, a company we formed twenty years ago. In that time we produced 10 films including “The Thomas Crown Affair,” ” The Matador,” “Evelyn,” “The November Man,” and this past summer a thriller called “IT.”

Beau Marie was a beautiful woman in every way. She had style, grace, humor, intellect, and a kind heart that I will forever miss.

To be able to live the life of an actor, to make movies that touch people’s hearts is one of the greatest gifts any man or woman could wish for. I feel privileged to have worked along side and collaborated with Beau Marie. Making films together was our dream come true.

Beau Marie will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.