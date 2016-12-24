STX Entertainment is launching “A Bad Moms Christmas” as a sequel to its hit comedy “Bad Moms,” with a Nov. 3, 2017, release date.

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are returning to direct from their own script with stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn reprising their characters. The film will be produced by Suzanne Todd and executive produced by Bill Block; the duo produced “Bad Moms.”

“Bad Moms,” which focused on over-stressed mothers, was produced for $20 million and took in more than $180 million worldwide when it was released earlier this year. In “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the trio must deal with the stresses of their own mothers visiting for the holidays.

“This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team,” said STX Motion Group Chairman Adam Fogelson. “Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original.”

STX announced in October that it was planning a “Bad Dads” movie as a spinoff from its “Bad Moms” comedy and would release the film on July 14, 2017. No castings have been announced yet.

“Bad Moms” has been the most successful release by far for two-year-old STX. “Bad Moms Christmas” is only the second title to land on the Nov. 3 date and will open against Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Bell announced the “Bad Moms Christmas” project Friday on her Twitter account: