Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has partnered on a year-long free movie ticket campaign on Fridays with the iHeartMedia radio network, Variety has learned exclusively.

Free Movie Friday — which kicks off this Friday — will offer thousands of free movie tickets every Friday for an entire year across iHeartMedia’s radio stations and digital platforms through more than 500 radio stations in over 100 markets across the country.

Disney, Fox, and Lionsgate announced earlier this year that they were teaming to lead a $50 million investment in the Atom Tickets mobile ticketing app. Atom Tickets is touting itself as a platform designed to make movie-going simple.

It said Thursday that the collaboration with iHeartMedia will allow Atom to access the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet to expand its presence and provide listeners with movie perks through on-air and social promotions. Participating chains include Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, Studio Movie Grill, Kerasotes Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, and ArcLight Cinemas.

“We’re beyond excited to team up with iHeartMedia for Free Movie Friday,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “With their dedicated listeners and unparalleled reach, they’re the ideal partner to introduce Atom Tickets to a wider audience of movie fans across the nation. We’re happy to offer those fans the chance to see a movie on us.”

Atom Tickets is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and at atomtickets.com. It’s currently enabled for 15,000 screens in the U.S.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to engage and reward our listeners with products and services that are most relevant to them,” said Greg Ashlock of iHeartMedia. “Partnering with Atom Tickets does just that and enhances the excitement and social aspect of going to the movies.”