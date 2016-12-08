Atom Tickets Mobile App Launching Concessions Pre-Order Service for AMC

Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has launched an enhanced service allowing customers to pre-order food and beverages, allowing them to skip lines at 28 AMC locations in the U.S.
“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with AMC and offer the full Atom Tickets experience to their moviegoers,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “In addition to buying tickets and inviting friends through the app, AMC guests will have the ability to pre-order their favorite snacks and refreshments and have them ready upon arrival.”
Disney, Fox and Lionsgate announced earlier this year that they were teaming to lead a $50 million investment in the Atom Tickets mobile ticketing app. Atom Tickets is touting itself as a platform designed to make movie-going simple.
“Through the AMC app, we’ve had great success offering our guests the convenience ordering their food and drinks ahead of arriving at the movie, and we’re excited that our guests can now enjoy the full Atom Tickets mobile experience by incorporating the option to pre-order,” said John McDonald, AMC’s executive VP of U.S. operations.
Atom’s AMC concessions service is live at the following locations:
1. AMC Colonial 18 Atlanta
2. AMC Phipps Plaza 14 Atlanta
3. AMC Methuen 20 Boston (Manchester)
4. AMC Assembly Row 12 Boston (Manchester)
5. AMC Braintree 10 Boston (Manchester)
6. AMC Tyngsborough 12 Boston (Manchester)
7. AMC Burlington 10 Boston (Manchester)
8. AMC Parkway Pointe 8 Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
9. AMC River East 21 Chicago
10. AMC Lake In The Hills 12 Chicago
11. AMC Hawthorn 12 with Dolby Cinema Chicago
12. AMC Dublin Village 18 Columbus, OH
13. AMC Northpark 15 Dallas-Ft. Worth
14. AMC Bowles Crossing 12 Denver
15. AMC Barrywoods 24 Kansas City
16. AMC Studio 28 Kansas City
17. AMC Independence 20 Kansas City
18. AMC Parkway 14 Kansas City
19. AMC Town Center 20 Kansas City
20. AMC Montebello 10 Los Angeles
21. AMC Norwalk 20 Los Angeles
22. AMC Fallbrook 7 Los Angeles
23. AMC Freehold 14 New York
24. AMC Deptford 8 Philadelphia
25. AMC Marlton 8 Philadelphia
26. AMC Arrowhead 14 Phoenix (Prescott)
27. AMC Dartmouth Mall 11 Providence-New Bedford
28. AMC Tysons Corner 16 Washington, DC
