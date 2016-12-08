Atom Tickets Mobile App Launching Concessions Pre-Order Service for AMC

Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has launched an enhanced service allowing customers to pre-order food and beverages, allowing them to skip lines at 28 AMC locations in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with AMC and offer the full Atom Tickets experience to their moviegoers,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “In addition to buying tickets and inviting friends through the app, AMC guests will have the ability to pre-order their favorite snacks and refreshments and have them ready upon arrival.”

Disney, Fox and Lionsgate announced earlier this year that they were teaming to lead a $50 million investment in the Atom Tickets mobile ticketing app. Atom Tickets is touting itself as a platform designed to make movie-going simple.

“Through the AMC app, we’ve had great success offering our guests the convenience ordering their food and drinks ahead of arriving at the movie, and we’re excited that our guests can now enjoy the full Atom Tickets mobile experience by incorporating the option to pre-order,” said John McDonald, AMC’s executive VP of U.S. operations.

Atom’s AMC concessions service is live at the following locations:

