Atom Tickets Mobile App Launching Concessions Pre-Order Service for AMC

Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has launched an enhanced service allowing customers to pre-order food and beverages, allowing them to skip lines at 28 AMC locations in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with AMC and offer the full Atom Tickets experience to their moviegoers,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “In addition to buying tickets and inviting friends through the app, AMC guests will have the ability to pre-order their favorite snacks and refreshments and have them ready upon arrival.”

Disney, Fox and Lionsgate announced earlier this year that they were teaming to lead a $50 million investment in the Atom Tickets mobile ticketing app. Atom Tickets is touting itself as a platform designed to make movie-going simple.

“Through the AMC app, we’ve had great success offering our guests the convenience ordering their food and drinks ahead of arriving at the movie, and we’re excited that our guests can now enjoy the full Atom Tickets mobile experience by incorporating the option to pre-order,” said John McDonald, AMC’s executive VP of U.S. operations.

Atom’s AMC concessions service is live at the following locations:

 

1.       AMC Colonial 18                                                                                               Atlanta

2.       AMC Phipps Plaza 14                                                                                      Atlanta

3.       AMC Methuen 20                                                                                            Boston (Manchester)

4.       AMC Assembly Row 12                                                                                  Boston (Manchester)

5.       AMC Braintree 10                                                                                            Boston (Manchester)

6.       AMC Tyngsborough 12                                                                                  Boston (Manchester)

7.       AMC Burlington 10                                                                                          Boston (Manchester)

8.       AMC Parkway Pointe 8                                                                                  Champaign & Springfield-Decatur

9.       AMC River East 21                                                                                            Chicago

10.   AMC Lake In The Hills 12                                                                                               Chicago

11.   AMC Hawthorn 12 with Dolby Cinema                                                    Chicago

12.   AMC Dublin Village 18                                                                                    Columbus, OH

13.   AMC Northpark 15                                                                                          Dallas-Ft. Worth

14.   AMC Bowles Crossing 12                                                                                               Denver

15.   AMC Barrywoods 24                                                                                       Kansas City

16.   AMC Studio 28                                                                                                  Kansas City

17.   AMC Independence 20                                                                                 Kansas City

18.   AMC Parkway 14                                                                                              Kansas City

19.   AMC Town Center 20                                                                                     Kansas City

20.   AMC Montebello 10                                                                                       Los Angeles

21.   AMC Norwalk 20                                                                                              Los Angeles

22.   AMC Fallbrook 7                                                                                               Los Angeles

23.   AMC Freehold 14                                                                                             New York

24.   AMC Deptford 8                                                                                               Philadelphia

25.   AMC Marlton 8                                                                                                 Philadelphia

26.   AMC Arrowhead 14                                                                                        Phoenix (Prescott)

27.   AMC Dartmouth Mall 11                                                                                Providence-New Bedford

28.   AMC Tysons Corner 16                                                                                  Washington, DC

