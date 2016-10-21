Anne Hathaway Wasn’t Happy About Her Oscar Win

Anne Hathaway says she wasn’t happy to win the best supporting actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance in “Les Miserables.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Hathaway admits she “lost her mind doing that movie,” for which she lost 25 pounds, and felt “very uncomfortable” getting up on stage to accept the Academy Award.

“I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel, which is uncomplicated happiness,” Hathaway said. “It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings.”

“I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time,” she added. “That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die.”

In response to being asked what she thought of the “toxic masculinity” that seems to be on the rise since the overwhelmingly negative response to the female-led “Ghostbusters” reboot, Hathaway stressed the importance of differentiating between “toxic masculinity” and “male energy.”

“I’m glad that you used the word ‘toxic,’ because it’s very important to say that it’s very different from male energy,” she said. “Male energy is beautiful. Male energy is welcome. Male energy is necessary. Male energy is half the reason why we’re here. That said, there has been a perversion of the beauty of male energy into this macho ideal that I don’t think services anybody.”

She went on to express her sadness that the female stars of “Ghostbusters” were the ones blamed and attacked “for the men who chose to hit the film that they were in.”

