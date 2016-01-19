Amy Schumer Calls Out Sexist Tweet From Teen Film Critic

If you make a joke about Amy Schumer on Twitter, don’t be surprised if she responds.
That’s what one teenage film critic learned the hard way Monday, after the comedian called him out for a joke he made in a tweet. Jackson Murphy, 17-year-old critic who runs Lights Camera Jackson, tweeted a since-deleted photo of himself with Schumer at the Critics’ Choice Awards, with the caption reading, “Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that.”
Schumer called the critic out for his joke, responding on Monday, “I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad.”
Murphy later apologized, writing on Twitter, “I’m not a comedian and it wasn’t funny.”
“I truly apologize,” he also wrote to Schumer. “Thought you’d like the joke. I should leave the comedy to you! Thanks for the photo. Glad you won last night!”
Schumer did accept the apology, tweeting that the joke was just a “bummer” as she thought Murphy and his father were “sweet.”
The “Trainwreck” and “Inside Amy Schumer” star however, had a pretty good night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home the MVP Award at Sunday night’s event.
Except that’s the same style of comedy that she usually uses when referring to herself so fuck her hypocrisy.
More of an apology than we tend to see from a lot of other older people who should know better.
Absolutely.
That MVP award for someone so new to the business was really, really stupid and inappropriate and she was right about the best actress in a comedy award too. It belonged to Tomlin.
Wait… The comedian got offended by a joke… FUck lol
What was the tweet?
Read the article and you’ll find out.
I think she not only steals a bit here (blatantly) but also undermines her argument. youtube.com/watch?v=Q74Z4K0A6qE
She’s not a whore! She just plays one on TV, stage and film.
Amy makes jokes about her sex life, and it’s part of her comic routine. $he makes money off of this stuff! Some dude calls her a wh*re and she gets bent out of shape? Hypocrite! Like Sarah Jessica Parker on guns killing people. While she ignores her own husband Matthew, who killed people driving recklessly. Why not ban cars?? Amy can say lewd things, but forbid anyone else think she’s a big slut! Oh a sexist remark??? LOOK IN THE MIRROR AMY! I guess she wants FREE SPEECH gone along with guns! Except her SPEECH! And her cousin Chucky can have armed guards with GUNS, but you little peons can’t because their in the RULING CLASS!
ahahah her reply is golden. Bless him, he is so young that hasn’t learnt that if you make an “uncomfortable” joke you should stay with it and beck it up or just think before you write. Still, no biggie.
His joke was funnier than any of hers have been.
So she jokes about herself being a slut all the time but when somebody else does it she gets upset? hypocrite much.
She didn’t get upset. She just replied. The “sexist joke” bit was added by Variety to sell the article, no where in her tweet it says anything about sexism or about her been offended.
Wow she definitely is meant to be Jennifer Lawrence’s best friend. Same oversensitive ego. Lawrence gets all preachy because a reporter is trying to take video and pictures (You know like a reporter has to do) while asking her a question so he has good footage and Schumar can’t take the humor she dishes out. And, like Lawrence, she totally put words in this guy’s mouth! He didn’t call her a whore, he just made the same humor she usually makes! This girl must have been suicidal in high school because that was like THE humor of that time of life. Look at this: “that’s really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that”. Really? Wasn’t this the girl who professed to screwing a guy when he was drunk and fading in and out of conscience? Fucking hypocrite celebrities. They can use everyone as the butt of jokes but they can’t take when they are the joke…you know in an actual joke. They are already unspoken jokes. :P
She just went way down in the regard I held for her as an entertainer. Hate hypocritical B.S. like this. He’s 17 for Christ’s Sake and your whole schtick is about wanting to get laid or how much sex you are or are not having. Kid had nothing to apologize for and should have made another crack at her in response.
Exactly. He should have said, “l never said anything about you getting paid.”
Hiya.. Much as I hate to cause any controversy if I can possibly avoid it… I really must draw your attention to my positive view of both the lad that passed the initial comment, AND to the more-than-friendly reply from Amy, with what I felt was a most gracious acceptance of his explanation and apology. I’m certain that Jackson accepted the retraction in the spirit of friendship in which Amy offered it. 😊
She’s so contradictory.
You said it, Andrew. Correct on both counts.
Nice to see a genuine retraction and an acceptance by a big-hearted Amy. It did my heart a power of good, to read the sequence of messages between the two of you. Thanks. 😊
This woman is insufferable.
1) that’s a joke she would tell
2) she’s right that it’s not that funny
Wow, she has no sense of humor. Way to not own the persona you’ve put out into the world.
Amy regularly makes light of being promiscuous in her comedy. This joke by the kid, if anything, shows he’s a fan of her comedy.
Even after getting a profuse apology, that’s not good enough, she fires back another tweet trying to make the kid feel as awful as she can. It’s a shame she’s not in better spirits the day after being showered with awards.
She accepted his apology promptly. You just seem to have something against her.
I don’t know, when I’m accepting an apology from someone, I don’t then immediately reiterate why the apologizer was a terrible person, maybe that’s me.
I know rolls attack Amy I know trolls attack Amy on the Internet a lot, and I’m sure they are all getting their digs in now. I can’t prove it or anything but I really am a fan, I watch every episode of Inside Amy Schumer, I liked Trainwreck, etc. – I just think that for a comic she showed remarkably thin skin in this case; hopefully it was just a bad day.
She’s a total phony. “Trainwreck” is one long sexist joke. Nasty woman.
I think it’s one of those things where we’re allowed to make fun of ourselves for something, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok for someone else to say it. We all do that. I can make fun of my brother, I can call myself fat or ugly, but if someone ELSE says it…
Different dynamics when you’re a professional comedian who, by the way, makes fun of everybody else for a living. Just saying.
The core of her comic persona is that she’s sex positive and promiscuous. But a joke about her promiscuity is off limits (because sex is shameful?)
Talk about a fraud.
She once joked that she doesn’t date Latino men because she is into consent. When confronted, she said she is irreverent and silly. Sounds more like she is fragile and hypocritical.
Soooo human? I think the burn here was more that she tried to do something nice and take a photo with a fan, who then turned around and used it as a prop to insult her. Felt more like an unprompted attack considering the circumstances, so I’m not surprised she took offense. I thought she handled his apology well instead of dragging out the situation but that’s just like…my opinion man
I don’t think so. There are other examples on line of her being able to dish it, but not take it. I’m not sure what troubles me more, her response or the flood of defenders applauding her yet forgetting about the very persona and act that she puts on. As I mentioned in my first comment, she has a history of using race in jokes and then telling people to lighten up. I agree with her that people are overly sensitive. That is why it is so disappointing to see her being overly sensitive.