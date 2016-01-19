Amy Schumer Calls Out Sexist Tweet From Teen Film Critic

If you make a joke about Amy Schumer on Twitter, don’t be surprised if she responds.

That’s what one teenage film critic learned the hard way Monday, after the comedian called him out for a joke he made in a tweet. Jackson Murphy, 17-year-old critic who runs Lights Camera Jackson, tweeted a since-deleted photo of himself with Schumer at the Critics’ Choice Awards, with the caption reading, “Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that.”

Schumer called the critic out for his joke, responding on Monday, “I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad.”

@LCJReviews @jondaly I get it. Cause I'm a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 18, 2016

Murphy later apologized, writing on Twitter, “I’m not a comedian and it wasn’t funny.”

I truly apologize for the tweet I posted earlier. I'm not a comedian and it wasn't funny. @amyschumer — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) January 18, 2016

“I truly apologize,” he also wrote to Schumer. “Thought you’d like the joke. I should leave the comedy to you! Thanks for the photo. Glad you won last night!”

Schumer did accept the apology, tweeting that the joke was just a “bummer” as she thought Murphy and his father were “sweet.”

@LCJReviews that's really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 18, 2016

The “Trainwreck” and “Inside Amy Schumer” star however, had a pretty good night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home the MVP Award at Sunday night’s event.