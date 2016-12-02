Amy Schumer is in early talks to star in Sony’s live-action “Barbie” film, sources tell Variety.
The original idea and screenplay is by Hilary Winston, although it is expected that Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will rewrite.
The story is in the vein of “Splash”, “Enchanted” and “Big.” In it, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.
The film will open in summer 2018. Lauren Abrahams will oversee the project for Sony Pictures.
Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Amy Pascal will produce. Parkes and MacDonald initiated the original deal with Mattel in 2014.
“Barbie” is a global brand power house with sales of over $3 billion dollars worldwide. Barbie has taken on more than 150 roles through her more than 50 years as a doll, including princess, president, mermaid and movie star.
Schumer was most recently seen in “Trainwreck,” and can be seen next in Fox’s currently untitled mother-daughter comedy with Goldie Hawn. She also recently wrapped production on the DreamWorks PTSD film “Thank You for Your Service” with Miles Teller.
Schumer is repped by UTA, managed by Guy Oseary at Maverick and Carrie Byalick at B. Her lawyer is Isaac Dunham of Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.
