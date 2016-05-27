UPDATED: A judge has granted Johnny Depp’s estranged wife Amber Heard a temporary restraining order until another hearing is held, after she accused him of domestic violence, a Los Angeles Superior Court spokesperson told Variety.

The next hearing will take place on June 17.

Heard entered court on Friday morning with a black eye, claiming Depp physically assaulted her. Heard and her lawyer, Samantha Spector, submitted photos as evidence showing bruises that Heard claims Depp inflicted repeatedly throughout their marriage.

Heard said in a sworn declaration that Depp threw her cellphone at her, hitting her cheek and eye, during a fight on Saturday. She alleges that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor pulled her hair, hit her repeatedly and grabbed her face.

One of the pictures submitted in court Friday shows Amber with a bruise around her right eye. According to TMZ, Amber said she has video of one of the beatings.

“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard wrote in the declaration. “I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, which has included angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults to me whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him.”

Heard accused the “Edward Scissorhands” star of being high and drunk during the fight on Saturday. She said she endured the same abuse in April when Depp — in a similar state — pushed her to the floor.

“I live in fear that Johnny will return to (our house) unannounced to terrorize me, physically and emotionally,” Heard wrote. She also submitted a declaration from a friend who said she took photo of Heard’s bruised face shortly after Depp left their home.

Law enforcement officials told Variety, however, that investigators found no evidence of an assault last weekend in Los Angeles, when the police responded to a domestic dispute on May 21 in downtown L.A.

Heard told investigators Saturday night she did not want to file a criminal report. Depp was not at the scene. The incident took place two nights before the L.A. premiere of Depp’s new movie, “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl H. Moor rejected Heard’s request that Depp attend a year’s worth of anger management classes and that the protective order extend to her Yorkshire terrier.

The restraining order comes less than a week after the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, following 15 months of marriage. Depp reportedly asked the judge to deny Heard’s request for spousal support.

Depp broke his silence about the split on Thursday.

“Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly,” Depp’s rep said in a statement.

Heard and Depp — whose new “Alice in Wonderland” sequel hit theaters Friday — met on the set of their movie “The Rum Diary” in 2009 before marrying in 2015. Disney, the studio behind “Alice,” declined to comment.