Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Is ‘Scary,’ Struggles with Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Amber Heard detailed her husband Johnny Depp’s history of drug and alcohol abuse, saying that she feared for her safety in papers filed during her appearance in Los Angeles County Court early Friday morning.
“I am extremely afraid of Johnny and for my safety,” the actress said in her declaration for a restraining order, which was temporarily granted against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star for 100 days.
The documents allege a disturbing history of extreme anger, violent outbursts and substance abuse by the 52 year-old actor, describing in detail two violent incidents including the Saturday night altercation that she said led to her bruised cheek. Heard stated that in addition to a restraining order, that Depp should be required to enroll in treatment for anger management and for batterers.
“His relationship with reality oscillates,” she stated, “Depending on his interaction with alcohol and drugs. Johnny has a long-held and widely-acknowledged public and private history of drug and alcohol abuse,” she said, “He has a short fuse. He is often paranoid and his temper is exceptionally scary.”
The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the second incident detailed in Heard’s request but found no evidence of domestic assault. Heard also declined to file a criminal report that night, May 21, according to a spokesman for the LAPD.
Heard, who provided photos of her bruised face to the judge, said one of Depp’s outbursts happened during an April birthday celebration at their condo in Downtown L.A.’s Eastern Columbia building. “On Saturday, April 21, 2016, I celebrated my birthday with friends and family at the (Downtown LA) residence. As everyone was preparing to leave, Johnny showed up inebriated and high. After my guests left, Johnny and I had a discussion about his absence from my birthday celebration which deteriorated into a bad argument that started with Johnny throwing a magnum size bottle of champagne against the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor.
Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting for me to stand up. After several minutes, Johnny stormed out of the condominium, not before tossing aside and breaking nearly everything in his path. I did not see him for another month,” the declaration read.
Depp and his lawyer argued that Heard’s request was motivated by a financial settlement in their divorce case and “in response to the negative media attention she received” following the announcement of their separation earlier this week.
“Not only are such matters devoid of any exigency, but they are also wildly premature,” his team added. “This case commenced this week.”
Heard filed for divorce from the actor on Sunday, the day after the argument during which Depp “wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher” and threw his iPhone at her, striking her cheek and eye with great force, she stated, “The next time I saw him was on May 21, 2016. He arrived at the (Downtown LA) residence at approximately 7:15 p.m. He was inebriated and high…When Johnny arrived at first, we were having a peaceful conversation in our living room about his mother’s passing as I tried to comfort him while we sat on the couch. Suddenly he began obsessing about something that was untrue and his demeanor changed dramatically. He became extremely angry. I tried to calm Johnny down by calling one of his trusted employees to alleviate his misplaced concerns, but it did not work.
“Johnny was becoming increasingly enraged. I began to have concerns for my safety and sent a text to my friend Raquel was in the condominium next door. I texted her and told her to come over. As Johnny continued to rant in an aggressive and incoherent manner, he then demanded we call our friend Tillet Wright (“iO”) to prove his paranoid and irrational accusations about delusion he was having.
“As my call to iO went through on speaker phone, Johnny ripped the cell phone from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at iO. I heard iO yell at me to get out of the house. Johnny then grabbed the cell phone, wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher and threw the cell phone at me striking my cheek and with great force.
“I immediately covered my face and was crying because of the pain resulting from the phone hitting me. Johnny charged at me, insisting on seeing my face. He taunted me, challenged whether or not the cell phone actually hit me. He then forceably pulled back my hair as attempted to stand up from the sofa. I then yelled out ‘Call 911’ hoping it would be heard by iO who was still on the phone. Johnny continued screaming at me, pulling my hair, striking me and violently grabbing my face.
“Raquel entered the condominium using the key I had previously provided to her. I then escaped Johnny’s grasp as he momentarily seemed distracted by Raquel’s entrance. Johnny then charged me again after I had moved to the other side of the room. Raquel ran in between us and begged Johnny to stop. He then slapped away her arms that she had extended in a defensive manner and continued to yell obscenities at her and retreated to the couch. Raquel then came over to cover me in a protective posture. while Johnny then picked up the magnum size bottle of wine he had been drinking out of and he started swinging it around, smashing everything he could.
“Johnny then stormed at me once again, demanding that I get up and stand. He did this about ten times — getting closer to me, louder and more threatening each time. Johnny’s security team, that included Judge Jerry, entered the condominium at this time, but they stood back without saying or doing anything. I yelled to Jerry to please help me and told him that if Johnny hit me one more time I was going to call the police. I heard Jerry say, ‘Boss, Please.’ But Johnny continued screaming and breaking things, finally leaving the condominium.
“As Johnny went down the hallway, he smashed another bottle of wine and then went into the adjoining condominium unit I use as my office, painting studio and closet I could hear him destroying items of my personal property as he continued screaming. Joshua and Raquel took me into their condominium for safety. Eventually I did not hear Johnny any more.”
Heard’s friend Raquel Pennington also provided a statement, saying. “I ran over and stood in between Johnny and Amber, begging Johnny to stop yelling at her. I put my hands out in a defensive manner motioning him to stop. Johnny slapped my hands away and screamed foul obscenities at me. I then tried to covered Amber up with my body to protect her from him. Johnny picked up a magnum size bottle of wine and began swinging it like a baseball bat. Wine was flying all over the walls.”
The next hearing on the case is set for June 17.
He got hustled by an actress, a good one at that. She knew all the right ways to push his buttons and at the right moments. All the back up and recordings only solidified her case and her eventual pay out. If she’d really loved him should wouldn’t have exploited his illness for notoriety or money.
Of course, this is only one side of the story, and it is guaranteed not to be entirely accurate: most people are extremely biased when it comes to emotionally charged nonsense, whether they’re male or female. I feel only compassion for both of them – physical violence is always an ugly horror of a thing, but psychological and emotional torture is a slow, invisible killer. No judgement here, only compassion.
LOL at the commenter who thinks he has Lyme Disease. He has a history of drug and alcohol abuse. After flogging his body for 30 or more years like that, it’s now starting to show the effects. Alcohol Related Brain Damage is just one possible eventuality of his lifestyle. Drug related delusion and eventual fully blown “mental illness”… as the brain deteriorates. Lyme? No. Not really, or ever in this case.
First i wanna say reading the story is like walking down memory lane, having a flashback and experiencing another de ja vu. Amber Heard, honey. Please. Get out of the circus with that clown. Ooo i did not know Johnny was a fool. And i always liked him too. He is disappointing. Prince was disappointing. My ex- husband was disappointing. Just get out. Leave him alone. Its not worth it. All the tea in China. Un-unh. He’s done. Stick a fork in him. He’s gonna blame everything on the drugs and alcohol. He’s gonna go to re-hab and clean up his life. He’s gonna say give him another chance, yada, yada, yada. Phukk him. He aint gonna do schitt. Thatz the real Johnny that did all that schitt. Get your whatever out of the marriage. Divorce him. Don’t. See. Him. Anymore. Have someone serve him those papers. If he won’t physically accept them from their hand. Tell them to drop them at his feet. He’s been served. Then walk away. Listen to me Amber. Leave that man alone. He has already hurt you with an object. Let him go. You deserve better. Or better to be alone. Do not let a man treat you that way. I don’t care how much money he has. Its not worth losing an eye or your life for it. I am done here. Nothing else to say. Just. Don’t be a fool thinking he is going to change for you. Because he did. And you threathened to call the police. Aaandah. A couple guys were there in your presence and did not even intervene. I have been in thee exact same scenario yes me peggy watkins…. That is why i say leave. Him. Alone. Its over. Its a wrap. Thee. End. Fin. You might as well go back home to your mom until you can regroup. Cause you are gonna need moral support. Your friends have their own agenda. But moms. She got you. I wish i could be there for you. Cause i would tell him and would not bat an eye or stutter one word. She. Is. Busy! So get the phukk on and quit bothering her and coming over here, lol! You get the picture! But its a done deal. You gotta be strong. You’ve already made your first step. I think you’ll do fine. Good luck Amber Heard. Listen to me now!🤓
He should be tested for Lyme disease. It causes mental problems and hes probably self medicating. His family should insist he get medical treatment.
Johnny Depp has always had a dark side. He’s very dark and is known to abuse drugs and alcohol, birds of a feather flock together. She must abuse drugs and alcohol too. They both need help and he needs to get his drug abuse under control. He shouldn’t be hitting women or lashing out at people the way he has been allowed to. His actions are that of a tyrannical toddler. Grow up, both of you.
I was recently in an abusive relationship and nearly beaten to death and nothing about this rings true. Men are abusive since adolescence, you don’t just start beating your wife at 52. Her colorful descriptions are absurd. If someone just beat you you don’t write whimsical sentences like “he wound up like a baseball pitcher.” That sounds like a fake story and I hope it’s proven wrong.besides the police would have arrested him.
This is really sad and disturbing and being famous Depp felt empowered even with his staff standing there (doing nothing) his having drug and alcohol issues makes it worse, Heard does not want to be victimized and abuse further, can’t blame her for that.
I hope Johnny did not sink to the level of hitting a woman, he doesn’t seem the type. Amber is a joke.
Her version of what happened when she claims he hit her with the phone sounds like a bad soap opera. I hope she doesn’t get a dime more than she came into the marriage with.
Did Bill Cosby look like the type?
doesn’t seem like the type? what does that even mean? look at the photo of her bruised face!
@citney doesn’t look “the type” why because he’s famous and wealthy? He looks the type, just look @ him, wild and strange looking dude
Their statements don’t coincide with each other, her and the friend. If he was violently punching and pulling her hair why didn’t the police see any marks on her? Surely her head would have had bumps on it, or missing hair and bleeding. Why did she wait a week to report this? Sounds to me like he was trying to see her face to see if the phone really hit her and she wouldn’t show it to him because it didn’t. I would want to see proof too, she’s a known liar and a gold digger. She was living in those condos while his mother was dying, did she even go to her funeral? She’s living off his money with her friends and family and he’s burying her mother? I’d huck an iphone at her too!
I’m pretty sure she has $14/15 million of her own… Enough to buy herself a few mansions and still never work again… But I guess she needs his money so she can live in a condo lol! Obviously, who knows what really happened btw them (re: abuse). But the fact that you’re calling her a gold digger is beyond insane. On that note, I hope nobody ever chucks an iPhone at you. Regardless of how stupid you’re being. Because you’re a human. And no human deserves that to happen to them.
he’s burying his mother, not hers.
…this was her plan from day one…I am def not a Depp fan….but when you have girlfriend hanging around the guest house…and Depp trying to be accepting…he should have been more like get the hell of my property since day one….sure THEY were in on it together from day one…
His mother just died, so pubicly kick him & run him through the ringer while he’s down. What an insufferable wench.
If he was such a horror, why marry the man? This kind of trash and money shake-down makes for good tabloid fodder, but it’s total BS.
Poor girl. Johnny Depp always gave me a creepy vibe. Sad though that this girl had to put up pictures of her attack to be believed. And still people are saying otherwise. Obviously, I get there’s always the .0001% possibility that she made it all up… Which would be beyond horrible of her…. But even though she’s not as rich as him, I’m sure she’s a millionaire. I mean, she did have a career before she met him you guys. So I’m sure she’s good financially. Furthermore, JD has a legit history of violent outbursts / behavior. Have never gotten why so many girls find him attractive… If he really did cause that massive bruise on her face, I hope he goes to jail for it. Because that’s beyond disgusting.
your an idiot, no one knows anything but you’ll back a stranger because she’s a girl (3 days after his mother dies)with out seeing all the evidence. your the reason we have TMZ and Trump idiots around this country. Pathetic
You’re an idiot Kram. You’re the reason we have people backing Hillary in this country despite the fact that she’s murdered soo many innocent people! I mean, from Honduras to Iraq, it’s like the woman’s just yearning to murder someone. I may not be a fan of Trump, but to be honest, he’s a million times better of a human than Hillary. The fact that you’re unable/unwilling to do you due diligence in researching the background of someone vying to be the leader of the free world is what blows my mind. Furthermore, I’m sure you’re still defending Woody Allen, right?! I mean, the fact that he actually married the girl he was supposed to be a father to you isn’t enough proof, right?
That said, when there are allegations made, you look into them. And that’s what’s going on right now. In this case, nobody said he ‘officially’ hurt her. Or did you not read the comment above fully. Because, once again, if the poor guy did nothing and she’s accusing him of assault that is beyond disgusting on her part. I mean, to be honest, unlike this case, that Kesha case seems like a stunt… I feel so bad for Dr. Luke everytime I see him in the news. And yeah, obviously, I could be wrong. Only God knows the truth. But she’s already lied so much in that case. Under oath. And her mom always looks so indifferent in the pics beside her…. So something just seems so off there to me… But, yeah, you’re right Kram. Blindly supporting women for the sake of supporting a women is insane. Men are humans too. And the majority of men in the world are angels!
That said, just because he’s Johnny Depp and because you had a poster of him in your room as a child, is not a freaking alibi. No human is born bad. The choice to be Nelson Mandela or Hilter is ours to make. And therefore, actually, WE ALL have the potential to be great people or horrible/abusive ones. But the fact of the matter is that Johnny Depp actually has assaulted people in the past. And I’m not talking the Winona Ryder/Kate Moss allegations. I’m talking facts. Like remember that photographer he attacked. (Photographers, like all humans, have every right to be annoying. The only person acting outside the realm of the law was your dream boy.) The fact that he’s done horrible things time and time again in the past but is able to buy his way back into society’s good graces just because he’s got tons of money is beyond messed up. Everyone has a right to be forgiven. But I’m pretty sure you need to realize your wrongs and actually change as a person for that whole concept to work out. Also, sure, he has a drinking and drug problem because that seems to be a big talking point in his defense. But alcohol doesn’t force you to assault people. Physically hurting another human is an act (a choice) that is all your own. Also, acting irresponsibly in general, which he really was lately, was all his own choice. And, yeah, sure, his mom died. And that’s really sad and god bless his mom. But what does that have to do with this investigation!?! Just stop with the moronic excuses already. Just stop! In fact, making these ridiculous excuses to defend him only make him sound more guilty. If Amber Heard really was attacked, should she wait after he’s done mourning to take a stand for her basic human rights?? (Also, did you ever think that she maybe loved his mom and didn’t want to hurt her by telling the world the truth about her son? I mean, there are two sides to everything? Who are you to say that she only went to the police when she did to kick him when he was already down?? The fact that all of you blindly defending him just bought into that narrative blindly is another thing that just blows my mind )
In conclusion, I hope he didn’t assault her. For his own sake. And especially for the sake of his daughter. But the point is that, yeah, if he indeed did hurt that is horrible as heck. Furthermore, it is legitimate criminal behavior. So instead of blindly defending him and following him into the abyss him like those Marilyn Manson fangirls, how about you give Amber Heard the benefit of the doubt? Because how would you feel if that happened that to you and nobody was even *willing* to hear you out? I mean, I’m still able to give Johnny Depp the benefit of the doubt despite his history of reckless behavior. The least you could do is treat the girl with actual bruises on her face with the same open-mindedness.
Honestly, why bring Clinton or trump into this conversation–it’s not even about them! You right wingers do this all the damn time–it’s tiring.as hell. trumpf is just an arrogant overbearing racist,sexist fool who isn’t qualified to run anything outside of his little world, and certainly not any political office. And you’re an even bigger fool if you think he gives a damn about the American people–newsflash–all he cares about is his damn self and being famous with a camera in his face every minute. He’s nothing but a loud mouth attention whore—always has been.
Cast as the delicate flower of demure femininity is Amber Heard and starring in the role of dastardly villain strides Johnnie Depp.
Hey freko johnny,your true self comes out. I hope Amber gets everything she wants. People this is Hollywood at it’s best. They hide and put good people down while they’re drugged out. What about his poor daughter?
If you mean Lily-Rose Depp, she has instagrammed today, with a lovely photo of the two of them, responding thus: “My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same.” She’s only ‘poor’ in that she’s had to put up with Ms Heard as a ‘step-mom’ for the last 15 months.
Amber butts in betwwen Jihnny and his long term girlfriend… Ruins things… Lasts a year after snagging Mr Depp and now the venom??? Obvious … Gold digger B-t-h.
The new photo of Amber Heard and Amber Valleys taken by a photographer emerged, showing Amber Heard smiling with no sign of bruised face. Her bruise shown in court from May 27th would have been 6 days after the alleged assault, the bruise appeared at about 20% of her left face. This means her bruise would have been much worse, spreading to at least 30% – 40% of her face in the May 21st photo just one day after the alleged assault. But her May 21st photo showed none of that. So now if Amber Heard is found lying, her career would pretty much be over.
You do realise people can put makeup on their face to cover bruises right? Not only that in those pictures there is still clearly a mark still under her eye.
Makeup perhaps
This is typical, the woman starts blaming her spouse for drug abuse,alcohol, domestic violence in order to sway the public and hopefully the legal system to get judgements in their favor. Like she is totally blameless or didn’t participate in the drugs and alcohol. I wish the legal system quit being sexist in their judgements. Penalize any spouse that disclosures private matters prior to their divorce hearings. There are two sides to every story, many of these women are just as guilty of emotional, physical, and substance abuse.
Your an idiot so because some part takes in drug and alcohol use (which by the way you have no evidence of Heard doing) she deserves to get beaten? You my friend are a prime reason why victims whether it be man or woman find it extremely hard to come clean about being abused.
I feel sorry for any future girlfriends/wives or current girlfriends/wives you have.
I don’t believe a bit of this. She’s a gold digger. He was foolish not to have a pre-nup. No wonder his family hated her!
These very serious allegations shouldn’t be used as fodder by lawyers on either side for P/R gain.
This must be investigated by police and turned over to the D. A. who can determine if criminal charges are warranted.
Otherwise, these are horrible, salacious accusations made to undermine the credibility of both accused and accuser.
Such publicity could undermine confidence of those in similar scenarios who may hesitate in asking for help from authorities over fears of similar public scrutiny and scepticism.
But you married him anyway and stand to make 100 million after 15 months of marriage. Cry me a river.
People, who say that Heard’s friend is biased should acknowledge that Depp’s side can be biased as well. They gonna protect him no matter what. Even relatives of his gonna be saying that she’s a liar because they don’t want to lose crumbs of Depp’s fortune. Even if you are Vanessa Paradis or Depp’s daughter, you gonna think twice before say something against Depp in public. Because he will cut you out of his fortune. Or ban you from seeing your daughter or getting any money. If it’s true then it’s disgusting that security of Depp didn’t intervene when there was fight. Celebrity’s entourage and support crew allow their celeb to do questionable things all the time. They are paid to keep silent.
Depp has history of violent behavior and angry outbursts. He had fights with Kate Moss. With Winona Ryder. And he could have tense fights with Vanessa Paradis. May be Paradis prefers to keep it to herself. Heard said he was very possessive and pursued her even after she didn’t want to continue their relationship. So it is very plausible that he could get carried away in tense fight and hit a partner. And he is drinking heavily and appearing drunk at many recent interviews. Alcohol and abuse of others go hand in hand.
Then the police said she showed no signs of abuse. If she got hit in the face with a cellphone there would be visible marks. These marks didn’t show until she went to court. If she was in fear for her life why not let the police know what really happened instead of saying they had an argument? She had plenty of time to get his violent acts on record but chose not to do it. Then she wanted spousal support and when he contested that request all of a sudden these marks magically appear and she claims abuse. Strange that a man with no history of abusing his past partners would suddenly become violent at his age. Something seems off here.
Bruises don’t usually show up immediately. And before you scream about ‘no history of abusing his partners,’ you should read the hints Winona Ryder & Kate Moss have dropped about him, before. Whenever he’s been battling addiction, he’s been prone to violent outbursts. Just because it hasn’t been officially stated to the police, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. Oh, and stop blaming the victim. He’s an abusive piece of shit and deserves to rot.
He did it–i get why people don’t want to believe it, but anyone with any experience in domestic violence ‘gets it’. She’s not a gold digger, she a domestic violence victim, who probably loved the bastard. I’m actually happy for those of you who don’t understand how horribly common this is. But everything stacks up, for those people who understand the pattern, that she is telling the truth, and is damn lucky, and strong, that she got out.
Oh brother, another apologist for a lying spouse looking for a payday. Why did she marry him in the first place? Brain dead twits like you push these worn out soap opera storylines as the truth. Open your eyes honey. It’s a shakedown plain and simple.
… not blaming the victim… but didn’t she know his personality before marrying him? Now asking for $$$ suspicious don’t you think. Anyway don’t tolerate any kind of abuse.
I’ll blame her. Did he force her to marry him? No, she knew him before she said “I do”. People will believe anything. Sucker.
This guy has a history of addiction and violent outbursts. I find it extremely disturbing that other commenters are blaming the victim before all the evidence is known. He has recently hit photographers, showed up to awards ceremonies drunk and/or high, yet we doubt her story…why? Because she is a beautiful woman? Because she stands to gain? I’ve got news, people, she could gain a hell of a lot more by staying married to him, since by Cali law, she’s only entitled to spousal support for as long as the marriage lasted (15 months). And what woman in her right mind wouldn’t want to stay married to Johnny Freaking Depp if he was a picture of love and rainbows? She didn’t bruise her own face. He’s a gorgeous, talented, rich, flawed man. He can be talented and gorgeous and an abuser the same way she can be young, beautiful, and still be a victim. Those saying she deserved it or is lying need to seriously ask what you would do if this was your daughter.
The S.O.B. needs to be put in jail for domestic violence
Really thoughtful assessment. Thank you.
The S.O.B. needs to be pit in jail for domestic vilence and also needs to got to rehab.. He is jealous and cannot control his anger.
im sure his other wife and gf have similar storys about this bloated old drunk.
I wonder why Depp is not treating as bad as Chris Brown or Floyd Maryweather, when it comes to this issue. Hmmm….
Because she was caught in a lie. The police said there were no physical signs of abuse. If she got hit in the face with a cellphone there would have been visible marks from the impact. She knew what she was doing, why else would a lesbian suddenly start dating a guy and then marry him? She wanted his money plain and simple.
Please! Chris Brown was hung out to dry and still cannot out live that whole Rhianna incident. How do you know those photos were real? How do you know anything was real about The Rhianna thing and this Depp thing? How do you know? I bet you Depp wont get hung out to dry and people will still give him full support after this madness the same way they gave Charlie Sheen. It’s always a double standard.
So what she’s saying is he’s basically a spoiled asshole?
So Vanessa Paradis managed to live with Johnny Depp for over 14 years without her fearing for her life and safety and managed to have two children with him–without taking out a restraining order against him to protect herself or their children. But Amber Heard is terrified for her life and safety and all of the witnesses that back her up are her lesbian friends–no witnesses who aren’t friends with Heard. There haven’t been any stories about Johnny Depp having problems with drug and alcohol abuse that I’m aware of since the early 1990’s. Police found no evidence of domestic abuse and Amber Heard declined to press charges–but she’s afraid for her life and safety. This sounds an awful lot like a transparent money grab. Why the hell else would Amber Heard, who claimed she was a lesbian that didn’t like men, marry the wealthy Depp in the first place? Why did Johnny Depp’s mom hate Amber Heard? Why do both of Johnny Depp’s children hate Amber Heard? They all likely saw her for what she was–an opportunistic gold digger with dollar signs in her eyes.
She didn’t claim she was a lesbian, she is bisexual, which means that she likes both men and women (and this doesn’t mean that she isn’t monogamous but he way). I don’t know about lately, but Depp’s kids used to love Amber. There have been multiple articles about Lily Rose hanging out with Amber, being friends, going shopping together and having fun. Backed up with pictures of them getting along great. And Johnny has been completely out of it for the last 2 years, he’s showed up drunk or high to at least 2 award shows, and I have seen many interviews with him during that period where he was legit f*cked up. He’s been a completely different human being in the last couple of years, so, Amber’s reports didn’t come off as any shock to me whatsoever. And have in mind that I am not even biased, because I adore Vanessa Paradis and was extremely disappointed when she split with him because of Amber. i think it’s hella ugly for people to be blaming her for this, without knowing the full story. Of course the police will say now they saw no signs of physical abuse..if they did, but decided to do nothing because say Amber had changed her mind by the time they got there, and they didn’t want to look into it more, it will look now like they didn’t give a shit about doing their job right! Not to mention that a lot of times bruises don’t show up right away, and she could have covered any redness with makeup, if like most victims she was regretting and fearful of telling the truth to them yet.
You don’t know if Vanessa did or didn’t. Abuse victims don’t always report things. Stop being a nasty apologist.
And she dropped the news on the day that is the 17th birthday of Johnny Depp’s daughter. Is it me or does anyone else see this as odd?
That’s what I’m saying. I really think she’s lying. I’m sure Depp’s daughter was really upset that day. Worst birthday present given to anyone. I really hope Lily finds her and gives that Texan bitch a real beating.
I always new he was a jerk and this is not surprising behavior for jerks. He is narciistic and believes his own entitlement bullshit. I hope she gives him a monetary lesson of what not to do, even if you are the great Johnny Depp.
You always knew he was a jerk? From all the great things that people who meet him say or from all the sick children’s hospitals visits? She is the jerk. And the “narciistic.”
Johnny Depp is a monster.
Poor Amber Heard all she did was comfort Depp and this is how he repays her? Depp deserves jail time.
SHE had him make a fool out of himself defending her after she tried to smuggle HER dogs illegally into Australia, SHE filed for domestic violence days after his mother’s death, SHE accused him of domestic violence on his daughter’s birthday, SHE convinced him to leave everything behind and,after a short courtship, marry a bisexual fresh out of a lesbian relationship without any pre-nup, SHE thinks she deserves spousal support after a short year of marriage … but of course HE is the monster. Sorry, he may not be perfect, but she is a golddigger who is smart enough to realize that her mediocre talent will not get her very far and this is a chance for her to be settled for life…looks fade, you know. And the nips and tucks are expensive
No, Amber Heard is a monster. How do you know all she did was comfort him? She is the one who deserves jail time for lying.
These friends of hers are biased. The one she claims he insisted she call has been living in Johnny Depp’s guest house I suppose free of charge. What was next moving in her parents and rest of her family? Now she wants $50K a month for the rest of her life as spousal support and she has $9-14 million of her own already. Sounds like she owes him for all of the money he has spent on her and her friends. If he does have substance abuse issues now, why did she marry him? Hoping to impose her friends on him and watch him crack under pressure. I think he suspects or has caught her cheating with her friends. Did she want him to crack so she could do this ask for money and because he said no to spousal support she wants to ruin him? Why was she at her condo and not with him and his sisters, his mother had just died. Why was she at her condo with her friends. She sounds like Heather Mills and that horrible woman Mel Gibson got involved with.