Michael Fassbender, dressed in all white, peers at the camera while sitting on a piano bench in a new teaser image for “Alien: Covenant,” released by Fox on Friday.

This latest look at the film follows several teaser images that have been tweeted out over the past few days. That being said, this one is the least abstract. On Thursday, the account released a photo of blood-spattered walls; the day before, a dark tunnel.

Fassbender will play two different androids, David and Walter, in “Alien: Covenant.” The former was a crew member on “Prometheus,” while the latter is a more advanced assistant to the crew on “Covenant.”

The actor’s film “Assassin’s Creed” launches in theaters this weekend. His other upcoming projects include “Weightless” and “The Snowman.” He has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for “Steve Jobs” and “12 Years a Slave.”

“Alien: Covenant” is the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2012 film “Prometheus” and the second movie in the “Alien” prequel series. Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce, who will return in their roles from “Prometheus,” are joined by Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Jussie Smollett, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup and James Franco. Jack Paglen, Michael Green and John Logan wrote the script.

“Alien: Covenant” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2017.

See the image of Fassbender seated behind the piano below: