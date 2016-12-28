Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller “Alien: Covenant” topped social media buzz last week with an impressive 63,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

Fox released its first trailer for “Alien: Covenant” late on Christmas Eve, replete with monsters bursting into scenes. It’s the sixth “Alien” film for Scott, who is directing from a script by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan with the colony ship Covenant as it heads toward a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy.

Crew members discover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise, which turns out to be a dark, menacing world in which the only inhabitant is the synthetic David (Michael Fassbender), clad in all white as a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. The film arrives in theaters on May 19, 2017.

Sony’s animated “The Emoji Movie” was almost as popular with nearly 61,000 new conversations last week after releasing a teaser clip and character images on Dec. 21. The film is directed by Tony Leondis from a script he wrote with Eric Siegel and Mike White. “The Emoji Movie” will be released on Aug. 4, 2017.

Universal’s “The Mummy” generated more 39,000 new conversations last week after the studio released images of Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll. Fans have also taken to the internet to complain about the absence of Brendan Fraser in the movie, which opens June 9, 2017.

Warner Bros. “Blade Runner 2049” saw nearly 31,000 new conversations last week after the studio released footage on Dec. 19 and images two days later — shortly after announcing the new official title. The footage offers the first look at Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the upcoming sci-fi film with Ford reprising his Rick Deckard role from the original 1982 “Blade Runner,” directed by Ridley Scott.

“Blade Runner 2049,” set three decades after the events of the original,” opens on Oct. 6, 2017.

Fox’s “Hidden Figures” generated more than 29,000 new conversations last week. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, the African American mathematician who calculated flight trajectories for the U.S. program in the 1960s, along with Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons.

“Hidden Figures” opened in limited release of 25 locations on Dec. 25 and will expand into wide release on Jan. 6.