Since premiering last month on Netflix, “The Ridiculous Six” hasn’t exactly been riding stellar buzz. In his review, Variety‘s Justin Chang wrote the Adam Sandler comedy was “so lazy and aimless, it barely qualifies as parody.”
But according to Netflix, the slapstick Western is hardly a joke.
During their CES keynote on Wednesday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos offered some insight into the company’s movie business as well as the eye-popping performance of Sandler’s new film.
Since debuting exclusively on Netflix, “The Ridiculous Six” has been seen more times in 30 days than any other movie in Netflix history.
“It’s also enjoyed a spot at #1 in every territory we operate in, and in many of them it’s still #1,” Sarandos added.
Some outlets erroneously reported on Wednesday that “Ridiculous Six” was the most-watched Netflix title in history. A source later clarified: it’s the most streams ever in 30 days of release.
Still, an impressive feat for Sandler and Netflix. In 2014, the duo signed a ground-breaking deal that called for four original movies, beginning with “The Ridiculous Six.”
“Adam believes his audience is mostly at home and he’s probably right,” Sarandos said in a recent interview with Variety.
Produced by Happy Madison, “The Ridiculous Six” is a spoof of the Western “The Magnificent Seven” and features several of Sandler’s recurring co-stars including Will Forte, Steve Buscemi, Terry Crews and Rob Schneider.
The movie set off a wave of controversy last year after a dozen Native Americans walked off the film’s set because of offensive jokes in the script.
“The movie has ridiculous in the title for a reason: because it is ridiculous,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “It is a broad satire of Western movies and the stereotypes they popularized, featuring a diverse cast that is not only part of — but in on — the joke.”
I saw the movie. I say it was hilarious and entertaining. Adam is a superb actor and all the actors too.
i got to tell ya….once you get over your stupid ass opinion on the p.c. and just look at the entertainment…….the tittle says it all,RIDICULOUS. thought it funny as-eff. even watched it twice and if the grandkids, which are of mixed descent, laugh like hell at humor of it when we watch it again. i love the fact the guy uses friends in the films sandler does, and these guys are the entertainment of the movie very under rated actors…… loved the left “eye” gang………zahn ohhh man!
why would anyone watch anything with adam sandler in it? unless you are under 9 years old or have a mental age of under 9 years old, then you have an excuse but adults watching a sandler movie? GROW UP!!!
The funny thing here is that everyone had the time to read the article about the movie and yet had to make an ill comment about it. I am sorry, I stumble upon this because I am writing a paper for one of my classes. I myself watched the movie, it was ridiculous and stupid and yet I enjoyed every minute of it as well as my kids. I don’t care what people think about the movie, you liked it? great! You didn’t? great! I don’t understand why some of you think is ok to mock those that enjoyed the movie? I have two Masters degrees and I am a mother of four, and enjoying movies like this does not make me stupid or immature. I have also watched many of the cinematographic jewels such as A Beautiful Mind, Brave Heart, and so many to name. Does that make me any smarter? Does that give me the right to judge those that haven’t? Watch what you want to watch and makes you forget about your problems, live and let live!!!!!
The movie sucks but there is ONE brilliant scene involving baseball.
I’d get rid of Netflix before I’d watch this. They are starting to annoy me anyway. I think they are keeping less stock of DVD’s. It’s taking longer and longer to get new releases. Or maybe since they have just about put every video store out of business, they just have too many requests for new films than they can handle and Redbox sucks.
I am willing to bet this movie by itself didn’t bring any new subscribers to netflix. I (or most others) wouldnt pay to see this movie but since its already on something we do pay for, we’ll watch it. And probably rate it as poorly as its deserves. Good decision on Sandlers part to partner with netflix.
People enjoy to just watch something mindless and laugh. Jesus there is so much hate in these comments but none of you are allowed to define what art is.
I find That’s My Boy funny. I also think Spotlight is a great movie. It doesn’t have to be one way or the other.
I only nearly started watching it because I thought it was the new Tarantino movie, I bet I’m not the only one
Does anything ever NOT work on Netflix according to these guys?! They could put on reruns of My Mother the Car and it would be the biggest, most streamed, bestest blah blah blah. Netflix executives have a case of the Trumps–everything is You-ge Deal and reporters just write it up as if it’s fact because, hey!, there is no way to check facts with Netflix.
I watched it. It was terrible, but you quickly run out of decent movies to watch.
donald trump is leading the republican race. the ridiculous six is the most streamed film in 30 days for netflix. if a cop shoots a kid with a toy gun within 6 seconds it’s considered okay. kanye west is the biggest music “artist?” in america. just a few things currently wrong with the world and i didn’t even mention the hicks who took over a government building in oregon
can’t wait to see what kind of circus the future brings us
Taylor Lautner and Jorge Garcia are the best things about the movie. Someone should write something for them to do as those characters, sans Sandler, it could be hysterical.
If this horrible film has a large following, it’s just one more example of how standards have been lowered to an abyss. Sad, sick, wasteful and beyond immature.
“Since debuting exclusively on Netflix, “The Ridiculous Six” has been seen more times in 30 days than any other movie in Netflix history.”
People slow down to look at a car wreck or clap when someone mistakenly drops a tray of dishes, but neither of those things qualify as art or add any value to society–even if they both happen to catch the public’s eye for a second.