Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are in talks to join Disney’s adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Ava DuVernay is on board to direct with Oprah Winfrey also attached to join the pic.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed “Frozen” with Chris Buck, is penning the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s book for Disney. The story follows children as they travel through time and visit strange worlds in order to find their missing scientist father.

Witherspoon will play Mrs. Whatsit, a former celestial being who looks like a very old woman, and Kaling will play the literature-quoting Mrs. Who. The duo will join Winfrey, who is already on board to play Mrs. Which.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is the first book in L’Engle’s “Time Quartet” series, which includes “A Wind in the Door,” “Many Waters” and “A Swiftly Tilting Planet.”

Witherspoon recently wrapped production on HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and is also expected to shoot “Home Again” this fall.

Kaling, who voiced the character Disgust in the Oscar-winning Inside Out, is the star of “The Mindy Project” and is in prep on the all-female version of “Ocean’s 11” titled “Oceans Ocho.”

Witherspoon is repped by CAA, LBI, and Hansen Jacobson, Kaling is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.