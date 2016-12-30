Drew Barrymore, Laura Dern and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are among the presenters for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Details on which awards they will be presenting have not yet been announced.

Barrymore is a three-time Golden Globe nominee, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film in 2009 for her portrayal of “Little” Edith Bouvier Beale in “Grey Gardens.”

Dern is a former Miss Golden Globe and been nominated for both her film and television work. She was a Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for 1992’s “Rambling Rose.” She is also a four-time television nominee, winning in three different decades: Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film in 1993 for “Afterburn,” Best Supporting Actress – Miniseries or Television Film in 2009 for “Recount,” and most recently Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2012 for “Enlightened.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is best known for playing the bat-wielding bad guy Negan in “The Walking Dead.” The actor has yet to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, but did win the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2016 for his Negan role.

Barrymore, Dern, and Morgan join previously announced presenters Anna Kendrick and Steve Carrell.

The Golden Globes twitter account also announced Friday morning that Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Brie Larson and Sofia Vergara will present. Other presenters will include Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller.

The 74th annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

A full list of the 2017 nominees can be found here.