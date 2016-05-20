Sean Penn’s ‘The Last Face’ Ripped Apart on Twitter After Cannes Debut

UPDATED: Sean Penn’s humanitarian romance “The Last Face” is being savaged on Twitter after premiering Friday at the Cannes Film Festival. Commenters on social media are describing the film, which stars Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem, as the worst of the fest. Others are also quipping that the picture is so awful that it destroyed Penn’s relationship with Theron. The duo broke up a year ago.
When critics weighed in, they largely echoed the flash reactions that bubbled up online.
Variety Chief Film Critic Owen Gleiberman faulted Penn for spending so much time on the love story between Theron and Bardem, writing, “no matter how ‘well-meaning’ a director may be, there’s something inherently eye-rolling about being asked to care about the tragedy of African children through the POV of two lovelorn glamour pusses.”
IndieWire’s Eric Kohn branded it the worst film of Penn’s career, writing “The narrative panders on every level: It’s a supercilious attempt to bemoan the hardships of neglected people under the guise of whiny romantic fluff. “
And, in a one star review, the Guardian’s Benjamin Lee excoriated the film as “an extended Band Aid video, shoddily assembled to be screened at galas filled with the guilty elite sipping champagne while frowning at close-ups of tearful orphans.”
Penn, a two-time best actor Oscar winner for “Mystic River” and “Milk,” has also directed several films, among them “Into the Wild” and “The Pledge.”
Here’s a round-up of some of the most brutal Twitter takedowns:
“‘The Last Face’ is definitely the worst film I’ve seen in Cannes. Pompous, pointless and I think a little bit racist,” Sam Creighton wrote.
“I joined in the booing for my first time today for ‘The Last Face.’ It was so bad that I laughed [out] loud at times,” Melissa Silverstein said.
“Sean Penn needs to stop directing. Hated pretty much every second of ‘The Last Face,'” Silverstein added.
I live in Africa , I know what the refugee camps look like , I know about tribal warfare , corruption , child soldiers , that move is as real as it can get , you people in this so called first world dont have the clue , that move is an eye opener to all the ignorant people in the fist world
Who are you Leftists ? I don’t know any. Who/what are you people and where do you come from ?
After setting-up “El Chapo,” I’d imagine he’s alredy in hiding…
Can he ask Hugo’s daughter to return the 4+ billion dollars her father stole from Venezuela?
Sean Penn should give his money and go to live in Venezuela as he said he would do it Bush got elected. Maybe he will when Trump is elected. he proclaimed Venezuela to be a Worker’s Paradise. He should make a movie about how good it is to live in a Socialist Country like Venezuela.
Mr. Panface.
Can’t act or direct.
Russ, Panface is a compliment for this big-eared, big-nosed homunculus…
…sorry, I forgot big-mouthed.
Penn has become a pathetic clown, , there is something that is not right with this dude,,,,,
As is most national socialists or communists like Penn – there is something wrong with them and their ideology
Sean Penn is a disgusting animal and a traitor.
Copy that.
I couldn’t agree more.
Here’s a suggestion for a Penn film: “Ballistic River” Sean Penn patrols New Orleans following hurricane Katrina, goes down in an inflatable, and rises out of the sewage just in time to prevent the looting of a CVS store while brandishing a “sawed off”. The next scene shows Penn administering an “attitude adjustment” to a girl he meets at a dive bar who declines his offer of some casual sex. The final clip is of Penn being interviewed by fawning media while doing a self deprecating shtick with the obvious undertone of “aw shit, that’s just the way I am man.”
This could not be more accurate!
If Penn wants to film destitution and dispair close to him, maybe he ought to take his cameras to Venzuela as it breaks apart before our eyes.
He should get a lot of help in Venezuela – he won’t have to pay them just give them his left-overs and some TP.
When did Variety’s comment section turn into fox news or Breibart?
Yeah, what do they think they’re doing telling the truth!?!
Plenty of recovering Democrats in the world. They’ve gone so far left recently, the party is unrecognizable.
John F Kennedy would be a right wing extremest in todays climate.
Maybe he should pimp it down in sunny Caracas. His friends down there could use the diversion.
Venezuelans don’t want Penn down there as they saw what he did in Haiti along with Oprah.
What did they expect from Sean Penn? He’s a drunk, an addict, a vicious sociopath, and an overrated hack from decades back. Of course he’s going to make a story like that a pile of crap. In his narcissistic mind, the garbage on the screen is what he thinks he does when he shows up at disaster areas to “help”.
Sad thing is I feel like the actual actors involved with this garbage would have written a way better script and done a way better job of telling a sympathetic and focused story. Adèle Exarchopoulos and Charlize Theron are both smart women, Theron especially understands the country better than any with the amount of sincere aid work she does.
This whole thing was just swallowed by Penn’s ego and you can tell what the rest of the crew and actors felt when you watch the press conference. It’s painful. You can tell they all hate that movie, except for Penn, who just babbles on and on about nothing for the duration.
You’ve listed some of his most redeeming virtues. How about all the women he’s slapped around? Guess he’s settled with them, eh?
Penn shouldave stayed at Spicoli where he peaked. Just another Hollywood idiot
Penn is a no talent hack that peaked when he did Fast Times. He peaked in that film because he basically played himself, an idiot who didn’t realize he was an idiot.
Celebrities seem to care a lot about aiding foreign children, but care nothing about the plight of poor and starving children in their home country. They should be put on a bus and forced to take a tour of American Indian reservations and communities throughout Appalachia. The problem is, they live in a bubble and have no idea what it’s like in the “flyover” country of their native land.
I wouldn’t watch it. I hated it since Penn wouldn’t credit my little kitten, the bastard!
signed:
Koko the Sign Language Gorilla.
Maybe to salvage the movie they could change the title to the Last Feces.
Sean Penn to critics: “Smell??? What smell? I don’t smell anything.”
I won’t go to see a motion picture in a theater. I’ve avoided Sean Penn movies on video for maybe 15 years. And, based on these reviews I’m not going to see this one. Unless someone tells me that the snippets used in ads are laughably hilarious and inane, I’ll surf away from them quickly if there are ever any televised. But, on the other hand, if they want to send me a DVD and a $1000 check, I’d be willing to write a couple of positive reviews. I bet I could find something in it to spin positively given the right motivation.
He will probably get an Academy Award nomination for best picture since it does have some blacks in the movie.
Sean Penn should give his money and go to live in Venezuela that he proclaimed if to be a Worker’s Paradise. He should make a movie about how good it is to live in a Socialist Country like Venezuela.
Do you think the brain alterations are reversed when people cutback/discontinue their pot intake?
Sean should have disappeared while in Mexico. Maybe he did….. no one would have noticed
Don’t forget that this leftist, self-hating Jew and colossal hypocrite was also championing Venezuelan socialism while conservatives were predicting exactly what we see today – no running water, no electricity, no food, no toilet paper, no basic services, abject squalor – an archetype Progressive Democrat utopian vision that has come to fruition…see also: Detroit
You don’t say! The pretentious ego driven shell of a human named Sean Penn bombed with one of his “inspired” cause films….again? Look, if the movie is half as pretentious as his visage in that photo then who could possibly be surprised. Let me guess . . . he actually spells out the subtitles phonetically so the stupid people of the world can R-E-A-L-L-Y understand the dialogue. It must be great to be him . . unless you are us.
He should have stayed in the jungle with El Chapo
Wait, there’s still a chance for Penn with critics of this movie. Simply re-title it, “The Last Farce.”
Charlize Theron needs her head examined, Penn is a dirtbag!
She dumped his butt months ago and they were only dating for a few months anyway. Still have no idea what she was thinking though.
El Chapo is waiting.
This film sounds like a shoo-in to win a Golden Globe in the comedy category.
Who are all these random twitter tw@ts? Seriously, who cares what THEY think
Sean Penn made a movie?
Somewhere in the world about 4 people actually give a (insert expletive here) about it!
“Penn’s a dork”!
hey Sean I remember your hurricane Katrina 2005 stunt plus your botched meeting with El-chapo, just an loser, IMHO. follow the losers cause.
Egg on The Last Face.
Tell us how great Venezuela is again Sean!
Next up: BernieZuela!
Annnd Spicoli drops another bomb. It appears his directorial metre tends more toward drug lords and Marxist dictators rather than suffering children in Africa. Next up: ‘Hugo Chavez; Champion of the People’.
Charlize cares deeply about the continent of her fathers and the plight of the dispossessed and downtrodden; the inhumanity, the exploitation by the Western Powers and the Multinationals and the Godless propagandists who make it all possible. That´s why she lives in Palos Verdes.
You don’t have to live in your home country to care deeply about it. At least she puts her money and effort where her mouth is with her South Africa outreach charity. SAers are proud of her.
Brilliant !
The more Communist Penn becomes, the worse his movies.
I love that. Liberals always live in Whiteopia.
I’m enjoying the poetic justice visiting people like Clooney & Penn getting their just rewards. Could not happen to two more despicable Americans. Their lives are one giant insult to America!
I agree that Penn should stick to acting. I find it hilarious when actors always think that they can easily transfer one talent (screen-acting) to another film-directing with ease! They should stick to what they are good at and leave the directing to true directors. Go have another ciggy Sean? LOL
It’s just gross to think Penn was banging Theron. Yuck. She really sunk to new lows.
Penn is practically a geriatric. I doubt he was able to bang anyone, even Theron. Her next boyfriend should be a 25 year old player for The Springboks just to rebalance the universe.
N. Jewman, I answered you erroneously under Anonymous below. My apologies to Mr. Anonymous.
I agree with whomever said that these comments seem like a targeted (right wing?) smear. You have to scratch your head when someone with a “Ted Cruz” logo is making a comment about Sean Penn. Even if the critics are right about this movie (I trust Guy Lodge for one)… I agree with “Madonna” (below comment) that Penn has directed some very interesting (if slightly long-winded) films in the past and on a side note, he has done a lot to help Haiti. So what if he makes one alleged stinker in the batch! Seems like everyone gets a 10-minute standing Ovation or gets boo’d at Cannes at some point – just glad that it wasn’t a female filmmaker this time. He should take it as a badge of honor and par for the course.
Yeah. How could she? A gay, Jewish midget in a wife beater slapping you around with a cigarette hanging out of…. wait… that´s my neighbor Steve- O…. forget I said anything.
This was meant for N. Jewman (above). Apologies for breaking your train of thought in such a vulgar manner…
He thought Hugo Chavez was a miracle worker and gift to his turdworld country, too.
Now look at it – it’s BernieZuela.
If many Americans hate the rich, they’re as dumb as a democRat. Or Chavez.
When’s the last time a poor person offered you a job?
many Americans hate the rich, just like Chavez.
Garbage in, garbage out. What could a lieberal mind give you, huh?
The Drudge Bus rolls into town to spread good cheer and Christian values.
Well put, Colin! This First Amendment thing is getting to be quite bothersome.
Truth and common-sense observations, too! Don’t forget.
That’s what I call, payback! Karma really exists Sean… Don’t mess up with the Mexicans…
lol poor charlize , two bombs in a row
Poor Bardem was in Sean Penn’s vanity project, The Gunman, last year, which bombed too. He must have been gutted when Sean Penn got attached to direct this after he’d signed up!
But this will definitely be counted as another Sean Penn’s bomb. Bardem, Theron, and Exarchopoulos get a pass on this one.
“I Stand by the Film.” And you stood by Chavez and he’s dead and the country is in shambles . . . as reported like your film . . .
Charlize Theron is by far my favorite African-American actress; too bad this one’s a floperoo, but that’s to be expected from dopey leftists like Sean Penn.
The little twit with the teenager mustache, Sean Penn, is booed mercilessly. Wonderful, simply wonderful.