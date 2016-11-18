Sacha Baron Cohen’s English-language remake of the Danish comedy “Klown” has sold out all foreign markets in what the producers say is the best performance by a new property at the American Film Market.

Annapurna Pictures and Baron Cohen’s Four By Two Films said Thursday that the project was the only new property at AFM to sell out in all international territories.

“Klown,” based on a TV series of the same name, grossed more than $10 million in Denmark after its 2010 release. Mikkel Norgaard directed and Zentropa produced the story of a man who tries to prove his fatherhood potential to his pregnant girlfriend by kidnapping her 12-year-old nephew.

The remake will be a “semi-improvised, boundary-pushing comedy,” the companies said. Annapurna Pictures acquired the rights from Four By Two Films in a “heated” bidding situation. Annapurna International handled the sales rights and negotiated distribution for all territories outside of the U.S.

Baron Cohen appeared at AFM on Nov. 4 for a well-attended meeting with buyers that generated strong interest.

Megan Ellison will produce the film for Annapurna alongside Baron Cohen and Todd Schulman through Four By Two Films. Scott Stuber will also produce through his Bluegrass Films label. Stephen Feder will oversee production for Annapurna with Nicholas Hatton overseeing for Four By Two Films.

Chris Corabi negotiated the initial deal on behalf of Annapurna. CAA packaged the film and represents the domestic distribution rights.

Baron Cohen’s “Borat” was a strong box office performer a decade ago with $260 million in worldwide grosses. His subsequent credits include “Bruno,” “The Dictator,” “Grimsby,” “Les Miserables” and “Hugo.”