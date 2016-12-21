The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the seven finalists for this year’s makeup and hairstyling Oscar.

The seven films are:

“Deadpool”

“The Dressmaker”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

On Jan. 7, all members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.