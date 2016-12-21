Continuing to partner with one of Scandinavia’s regional movie giants, Warner Bros. has extended its theatrical distribution agreement with Stockholm-based SF Studios in Denmark, Norway, and Finland for a further three years.

SF Studios first inked with Warner Bros. to distribute its films in these three territories in 2011. The distribution deal will now run until the end of 2019.

Warner Bros.’ theatrical releases for 2017 in the Nordics include “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk,” “Annabelle 2,” and “Justice League.”

Founded in 1919, SF Studios is one of Scandinavia’s biggest movie companies, active not only in distribution but also production of local movies and their international sales. In 2016, SF Studios placed “Suicide Squad” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” among top 10 box office hits for the territories.

The distribution deal renewal gives Warner Bros. access to three growing movie markets whose combined box office represents about half that of Italy or Spain. The three territories grew a combined 27% in terms of admissions between 2011 and 2015.

SF Studios also distributes films by 20th Century Fox and MGM in theaters in Denmark, Norway, and Finland; has output arrangements with Studiocanal and STX Entertainment; and distributes local hits such as Norway’s street car race actioner, “Børning on Ice.”

“Following a very strong performance in 2016, we are extremely well-positioned together to maximize our business in these territories,” said Thomas Molter, Warner Bros. executive vice president, international distribution.

“Signing this deal with Warner Bros. shows success from the past and faith in the future we share together,” added SF Studios’ new CEO Michael Porseryd.

Separately, Warner Bros. International Television Production in Spain and Portugal has appointed Sebastian Moguilevsky as its new managing director. He served as its creative director before becoming a content director at WBITVP in Argentina in 2013.

WBITVP Spain & Portugal forms part of WBITVP’s highly localized network of TV production operations around the world. Moguilevsky returns to Spain as the country’s TV ad market is recovering from a double recession and there is a large demand from local broadcasters for alternative TV shows.

WBITVP’s production credits in Spain and Portugal include “First Dates” for Cuatro, “The Naked Choir” for pay-TV platform Movistar Plus, and “Little Big Shots” for Telecinco, Spain’s most-watched free-to-air channel.