LONDON — Volker Schlondorff, who won Cannes’ Palme d’Or and an Oscar for “The Tin Drum,” has started shooting “Return to Montauk” in New York. Pic stars Stellan Skarsgard and Nina Hoss, and the screenplay is by “Brooklyn’s” Colm Toibin and Schlondorff. Gaumont is handling international sales in Cannes, and Wild Bunch Germany will release the film theatrically in Germany.

The film centers on the writer Max Zorn (Skarsgard), who comes to New York for the release of his book. His young wife Clara (Susanne Wolff) goes ahead to work on the U.S. release. In his novel, Max writes about the failure of love in this city 17 years ago. Almost by chance he meets Rebecca (Hoss). She is now a successful lawyer, originally from East Germany, and in New York for 20 years. They decide to spend a weekend together in Montauk, a fishing port on Long Island.

Cast also stars Susanne Wolff (“Bullying”), Isi Laborde, Niels Arestrup and Bronagh Gallagher. The DoP is Jerome Almeras, and the film will shoot in New York, Long Island and Berlin.

Pic is produced by Regina Ziegler of Ziegler Film and Schlondorff, and it is co-produced by Francis Boesplug for Pyramid Productions in France, Gaumont in France, and Conor Barry of Savage Productions in Ireland, in association with Mike Downey and Sam Taylor at Film & Music Entertainment of the U.K. Other co-producers include Til Schweiger and Tom Zickler of Barefoot Films, Christoph Liedke and Marc Gabizon of Wild Bunch, and the broadcasters WDR BR and ARTE. It is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA, DFFF, Eurimages, Irish Film Board and CNC.

The theatrical release is set for next year.