Roman Polanski Faces New Attempt to Extradite Him to U.S.

Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski is facing a fresh attempt to extradite him to the U.S. in connection with his 1977 conviction for unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl. Poland’s government has decided to appeal a court’s decision in October to deny a U.S. extradition request. Prosecutors had previously said they would not challenge the court’s ruling.
Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s justice minister and prosecutor general, said on Tuesday, “I’ve decided to file to the supreme court an appeal over the ruling … in which the … court decided not to extradite Mr. Polanski to the U.S. in a situation when he’s accused of and wanted for … a rape of a child,” the Polish state news agency PAP reported.
Polanski, who holds dual French-Polish citizenship, has an apartment in Krakow, in southern Poland, but spends most of his time in France, the country where he was born.
A judge in Krakow ruled last October that Polanski could not be extradited from Poland because it could jeopardize the octogenarian director’s human rights by exposing him to possible confinement. In a statement at the time, he said he had already paid the penalty for his conviction, an apparent reference to the 42 days he spent in jail before he fled the U.S. in 1979.
Although prosecutors had said they would not challenge the ruling, the leader of Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party, which is now in government, said last fall that Polanski should be extradited, in order to demonstrate that the rich and famous did not receive special treatment in the Polish legal system.
Polanski has said he would like to shoot a film about the Dreyfus Affair in Poland, but only if he did not face the threat of extradition. The lead producer on the project is France’s Robert Benmussa, who said the budget would be €35 million ($37.1 million). The film, which is based on Robert Harris’ novel “An Officer and a Spy,” would be an international co-production made in English with English and American actors, Benmussa said.
Polanski’s closest brush with being sent back to the U.S. as one of its famous fugitives came in 2009, when he was arrested by Swiss authorities in Zurich, where he had gone to pick up an award. He was jailed for two months, then allowed to remain under a form of house arrest in his chalet in Gstaad while authorities weighed the U.S. government’s extradition request. In July 2010, the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police rejected that request.
Europe’s intellectuals want the USA to abide by rulings of the World Court, etc. but they refuse to honor extradition of two famous rapists. This is why I am not a one world progressive.
I don’t care about his films. He has to be jailed. Having sex with a 13 y-old is a crime.
Perhaps the recent article exposing a pedophile ring in Hollywood has merit. Maybe Roman Polanski needs to return to this event in order shed light upon the bigger picture. I pray the Light of Jesus into this situation.
* per below comment “9 or even 10” was typod. “9 or 10 etc” was the original sentence. Point being a child is a child and that belongs in a separate reprehensible category which I feel Polanski does not belong in.
Come on. Wake up. You are arguing a strictly moral issue that has no basis in the reality of what happened. Read between the lines. If he really raped her and she was begging him to stop and crying and pleading and OH GOD!!…Of course that would be rape. And of course she wouldn’t be speaking out on his behalf and going public against the press telling them to leave him alone are you crazy??she went public because the press are persecuting him and framing the narrative the way you are. Anyone violated the way you are implying she was would be totally insane to repeatedly come to his defense in the public eye unless the allegations were skewed. Her lawyers no doubt positioned her to argue that angle in court because that’s what we do in America. On top of that there is the issue that most rapists are repeat offenders (Cosby most likely) and Polanski has never been accused of rape. Unlawful sex with a minor. 13 is young. No doubt. But I remember being 13 and it is often an age of sexual awareness. It is not 9 or even 10. He definitely had questionable moral judgment and I would not be happy if my daughter – however sexually active and mature she was at the time- willingly put herself in that position and was taken advantage of. Taken advantage of because a mature man seduced her and the power differential was unbalanced. But it was and that is a shame. But it is not rape.
No, it is rape. She was a child. Can you understand? It ‘s not a shame, it is a crime. His movies are absolutely irrelevant.
“leader of Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party, which is now in government, said last fall that Polanski should be extradited”
this is the story in a nutshell. The victim has even spoken out on his behalf more than once – unlawful sex with a minor is not the same as rape. These are facts. Leave the man alone.
Unlawful sex with a minor IS rape! Period. A 13 year old girl can’t consent to sex with a grown man, especially one who has power over her. But she didn’t even consent to sex with him anyway so that issue is moot. He flat out raped her in the most explicit sense. She said no, she cried, and begged him to stop because he was hurting her and he didn’t stop because he’s a monster and a predator and his crap movies don’t change that.
Crap movies? Face it, he makes good movies. Sometimes excellent movies. But his excellent movies don’t change the fact that he forced himself on a 13 year old girl (And why can’t you simply acknowledge that Polanski is a gifted artist and ALSO a guy who broke the law and needs to spend more time in prison? Is intellectual honesty that difficult for you??)
I cant believe I love in a world where child rapists go free and are admired for their “talent”. 47 days is nothing!! I cannot believe this I feel disgusted and sad
So apparently it’s ok to have sex with a 13 year old if you are a celebrity film director. Got it.
No. He admitted to rape and was thrown in jail. Do you want to know how he got out. He is a holocaust survivor, and his judge was a holocaust denier. The judge outright said that he would get him thrown in jail for life before the case. Polanski was thus easily was able to get rights to leave to be able to film a movie and then stayed in Poland which said he could stay there.
So it is all about the stupidity of how the case was handled not his celebrity. Also he is a big named director he is not as good as he used to be but he makes money when he makes poland films and they don’t have that good of a film scene.
I do not understand how this man has been able to continue working as a director! How can actors and studios justify working with a confessed child rapist? Instead, for years they have helped protect him and heaped praise on him.
How would they feel if someone else did what he did to a member of their family? Somehow, I don’t think that they would be willing to accept the arguement that they did nothing wrong and should be left in peace by the authorties, they would be screaming from the rooftops, demanding justice.
I don’t care how long ago it was or whether the victim has forgiven him, he deserves to go to prison. The actor from “Glee”, who got caught with child porn recently is facing up to 20 years in prison, surely someone who actually had sex with a 13-year old deserves at least the same sentence?
Good grief! The girl he raped forgave him publicly. It’s time to let this one go. We’ve let Billy Clinton get away with more that his and he never had a flip out when his family was butchered by a nut job like Manson. Let it go!
No, Bill Clinton’s affairs were not worse than the rape of a child. You are seriously f***ed in the head to think otherwise. The ignorance is astounding.
Even if you forgive a rapist hes still a rapist. He raped a child. This is an insult to victims everywhere. If your rapist is famous enough he will go free
The fact is it was a casting call for Tess that turned into a drunken party, Roman took the victim to a remote location and shot her topless then returned to Jack’s house.. mother of victim was also there. Everyone drunk and stoned passed out.. later she tells mom. Roman takes the deal offered of little jail time and probation. Judge under political pressure changes sentence. Roman flees. Victim has told her story, Roman has apologized. Its over… 30 years for a old man at Chino won’t help anything. LA County: Find the murderer of Natalie Wood, forget Polanski.
did you forget the part where he rapes her????
Yes, he screwed up. Big time. Is he a “pedophile” or “predator” or “monster”? Puh-leeeze! The “victim” certainly doesn’t think so. I think a lot of you scream those words so loudly, that it reflects more on YOU than on the “crime”.
Shakespeare said it best – “The lady doth protest too much”. A normal person hears about an incident like this and shakes their head and sighs – or cries. The ones with something to hide are the first ones to scream “What a monster!” and “I am SO horrified!”, to publicly make themselves seem innocent and morally superior. So go on with your fake outrage and stone throwing. We can see straight through your sick charade.
I’m curious why you’d have the word pedophile in quotes — and why you’d deny Polanski is one — when it was a case of a 40 year old man having sex with a 13 year old girl.
Sexual intercourse. Between a 40 year old man, and a 13 year old girl.
What, then, would be your definition of “pedophile”?
Really??? That’s your answer? We don’t agree with the fact the a child rapist is walking free so we must be hiding the fact that we like children ourselves? Man first off, get off Roman’s dick. Second, please read your comment out loud so you can here how stupid you sound. The idea, kill yourself. That’s all bitch.
If you think that there is nothing wrong with an adult having sex with a 13-year-old girl, then there is something seriously wrong with you.
If you think what he did is acceptable, then maybe you have a daughter or niece that you would like to let him spend time with alone, there is nothing wrong with that right? After all, if he says he is sorry for having sex with a kid and she says she forgives him, then that makes everything alright.
you’re a waste of space
Why did you put victim in quote marks?
I continue to be amazed by the sheer amount of money they spend trying to extradite this guy. They swear this is all, he should be treated like everyone else. Name me one “regular guy” they’d go to these continued, repeated, expensive lengths to extradite for something that is not a murder. I’d love 5 examples of regular joes who have been pursued so doggedly on charges whose statute of limitations expired ages and ages ago. Seriously. This is taxpayer money paying for these personal vendettas. It’s not about condoning Polanski’s actions, it’s about it being 30 years past the point of realizing you’ve been beat. That they need to let it go and stop wasting money when even the victim says she’s done with it.
They’d have extradited him the first time for no money at all if he was a regular joe. Only the fact he’s rich and famous has protected him this long. Stop defending paedophiles you sicko
Time and time again it has been proven that, on the average, EACH pedophile preys on 100 victims in their lifetime. While he is being protected, more children are being raped. The sooner we get that through our thick skulls, the better.
Unfortunately, it’s only when money is to be made that people take action. Our children are worth more than the week’s news story.
But, it’s better than people protecting these pedophiles. Once they can make more money talking about it openly, than by blackmailing, then it’s a start.
What he did was wrong, but first show us the list of 100 other children before you make such a statement. After all these years we should have it. We have Bill Cosby’s and the victims want his blood, so give it to them, Polanski’s said she’s forgiven him, so why can’t we? Isn’t it ultimately about those two? I know it is in the eyes of the Bible’s God. So it’s time to forgive and forget, unless another victim wants to come forward.
Your words, Time and time again is a vague suggestion made possible by violent vigilantes and media hysteria. Most child abuse, victims know their abusers. And most sex crimes are non violent no touch crimes. I agree courts and prison systems should handle these cases as psychological problems and sentences should include deep therapy for years. But for sake of argument, most violent offenders do not reoffend and recidivism rate for non violent Registered Sex Offenders is extremely low.
So if a 40 year old man rapes your daughter or niece or sister or mother when they were 13, could you forgive him? your full of SHIT.
IN FACT I WANT TO SAY THIS TO EVERYONE HERE WHOSE SAYING IT WAS A LONG TIME AGO OR THAT SHE FORGIVES HIM OR WHATEVER BULLSHIT THEY USE TO DEFEND HIM. YALL SOUND LIKE SOME LOW KEY PEDOPHILES. IF YOU REALLY THINK IT’S OK OR NOT A BIG DEAL THAT HE’S GOTTEN AWAY WITH THIS, THEN FUCK YOU!!! LETS NOT FORGET IT’S PROBABLY BLINDS ASS PEOPLE LIKE YOU WHO LET THE CATHOLIC CHURCH GET AWAY WITH THIS SHIT FOR SO LONG!
Going to need a citation on that statistic
I lose all respect for a country which provides asylum to a child predator or murderer.
France isn’t exactly providing hm “asylum”. He’s a French citizen and France doesn’t extradite its citizens. However, they will try them for crimes committed abroad. A French official noted that the U.S. never asked them to try Polanski and If they had been they would have and he would have probably gotten three years.
Not just that but, shocking as it may seem now, he wasn’t really treated any differently than any other accused first time offender back then. The laws themselves were much more lenient. That is why punishment can’t be retroactive. His problem then was that he was betrayed by a government official who wanted to make a name for himself and decided to go back on a deal which had already been made. That is the same problem Polanski has today. Same problem, different scumbag.
Leave Polanski alone, you Polish fascists ! Is this PR stunt motivated by the traditional Polish Catholic antisemitism again? As long as your right-wing government is in power, the word “Polish” has a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. How could such ugly politicians get into power in such a beautiful country?
Every Polish voter of this crazy right-wing nationalists should be ashamed of himself…
But Ziobro is extremely left-wing, duh.
Ziobro is a catholic and a nationalist Pole. He is the leader of the ‘Solidarna Polska’ party, which is close and works together with the ruling ‘Law and Justice’ party. From Wikipedia: “The party is socially conservative. It is opposed to abortion and euthanasia, and supports extending maternity leave to nine months.[1] Its staunch opposition to same-sex marriage was cited as a main reason it left the ECR group in the European Parliament. (…) The party was founded in 2012 by Law and Justice (PiS) MEP Zbigniew Ziobro, who led the party’s conservative Catholic-nationalist faction.” Ziobro might not be “right-wing” in the strict sense, but he is very close to them.
While what Roman Polanski did was repugnant, the prosecutor gave him an unbelievably lenient deal at the time. If Roman Polanski were forced to serve the time agreed to as part of that deal plus time for jumping bail he would probably end up in jail for less than a year, which is why no European country will extradite him–however serious his actual crime the Los Angeles prosecutor gave Polanski a slap on the wrist at the time, so Polanski’s legal jeopardy isn’t considered serious enough to justify extradition. If prosecutors tried to throw the original deal out the window and retry him for the crime with more serious charges they would face a number of serious obstacles–a plea deal means Polanski was already essentially already tried, convicted and sentenced, so his lawyers would argue that double jeopardy applies. California also currently has a 6-year statute of limitations for rape, which expired 39 years ago. The victim is now a middle-aged woman who made it clear she would not cooperate with any attempt to try Polanski at this point–so even if prosecutors got around the double jeopardy and statute of limitations problems they would be very unlikely to win a new trial. Trying to extradite Roman Polanski at this late date is pretty much pointless.