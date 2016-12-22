Brazilian TV giant Globo has announced the international launch at Natpe this January of three new TV series: “Above Justice,” “Nothing Remains the Same” and “Supermax.”

All three suggest new fiction production trends coursing through Globo. Underscoring an increasingly consolidated tendency at now most big Latin American TV players, including Televisa and Telemundo Internacional, Globo’s announcement suggests the growing importance in its content catalogue of shorter fiction formats, in addition to their classic, internationally well-known, telenovelas.

A 16-episode production, written by Manuela Dias (“Dangerous Liaisons”) and helmed by “Brazil Avenue” co-director Jose Luiz Villamarim, “Above Justice” boast a star-studded cast, led by “Brazil Avenue” thesps Adriana Esteves and Caua Reymond. The series follows four different people arrested over one single night in Brazil’s Atlantic coast city of Recife. Their seemingly independent story lines intertwine in a narrative turning on crime, justice and revenge.

Essaying some innovative scheduling, Rede Globo aired the series Aug.-Sept. in Brazil, dedicating each day of the week to one of the four protagonists. “About Justice” scored some 41 million viewers a day and a total 134 million eyeballs.

Brazilian digital initiatives around the series saw its first four episodes’ premiering on VOD platform Globo Play before its network TV release, reaching more than 25 million viewers online.

A 10-episode miniseries, directed again by Jose Luiz Villamarim and led by two further “Brazilian Avenue” stars, this time Murilo Benicio and Debora Falabella, “Nothing Remains the Same” is set in the mid-1950s and narrates a love story between a couple formed by Saulo (Benicio), a visionary, passionate man who dreams of creating the first TV network in Brazil, and Veronica (Falabella), a minor radio network announcer who dreams of becoming a famous actress.

On air in Brazil from late September, series’ hallmarks, according to Globo, include: “Ravishing love, power, intrigue, passion, jealousy and disappointments.”

Natpe 2017 will also mark the official launch of Argentine filmmaker Daniel Burman’s “Supermax,” a 10-episode series, Globo’s first original production for Ibero-American audiences entirely shot in Spanish language, co-produced with Oficina Burman, Mediaset España (Spain), Azteca (Mexico), TVP (Argentina), and Uruguay’s Teledoce as strategic partners.

“Supermax” tells a psychological thriller turning on a reality show inside staged in a maximum security prison. There, they discover that, beyond their desire to win the prize, they all share criminal pasts. The series was shot in Globo Studios in Rio de Janeiro and Salinas Grandes in Argentina’s Jujuy.

“Supermax” international version reunites a pan-Latino cast encompassing Spain’s Santiago Segura (“Torrente” franchise), Argentine star Cecilia Roth (“All About My Mother”), Brazil’s Laura Neiva (‘The Party’) and Felipe Hintze (‘Hidden Truths’), Uruguay’s Cesar Troncoso (“Clandestine Childhood”) and Cuban Ruben Cortada (“El Principe”).

At Natpe, Globo will also be introducing to the international market new telenovela “Burning Hearts,” a romantic comedy set in Sao Paulo’s cultural melting pot, toplining Mariana Ximenes (“Zoom”).

Natpe 2017 runs Jan. 17-19 in Miami.