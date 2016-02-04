“Gravity” co-scribe Jonas Cuaron is following his award-winning border thriller “Desierto” with “Z,” a reboot of “Zorro.”

Lantica Media and Sobini Films will co-produce the action thriller, set to begin principal photography in the summer at Lantica Media’s Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios, a state-of-the-art studio facility in the Dominican Republic. Pantelion Films will handle international sales, which kick off at the European Film Market in Berlin this month.

Cuaron will be writing his own vision of legendary masked vigilante, Zorro, but it will be set in the near future, said Sobini Films CEO Mark Amin. While the script is still being written, Amin projects a mid-range budget no less than $30 million but no more than $100 million. “We hope to use the studio’s water tank but are open to shooting in other locations outside of the Dominican Republic if the script calls for it,” he said.

Amin, whose producing credits include the upcoming Sony Classics Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” as well as “Good Kill” and “Frida,” will produce the film with Albert Martinez Martin supervising production for Lantica Pictures. Cami Winikoff and David W. Higgins will executive produce on behalf of Sobini.

“Desierto” won the International Critics’ Award at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival and had its Mexican premiere at the Morelia Int’l Film Festival in October where Cuaron and his father, Alfonso Cuaron, flew in to present it. STX will release “Desierto,” which stars Gael Garcia Bernal, in the U.S. in the spring.

“When I saw Desierto, I was impressed with Jonas’ command of action and suspense, his great visual eye, and the strong performances he elicited from his actors,” said Amin. “It was visceral, yet authentic and had a sense of humor.”

“We are very fortunate to have Jonas on this film,” said Lantica CEO Antonio Gennari. “His love of cinema is evident in his work and he is very talented in his ability to tell a compelling story.”

Made for roughly $3 million, “Desierto’s” early 2016 release in Mexico will also mark the official launch of Cinepolis Distribution, the theatrical arm of Cinepolis, the world’s fourth biggest exhibition circuit.