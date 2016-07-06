ROME — Cattleya, the prominent Italian indie production company behind widely exported mob TV series “Gomorrah” has appointed former Cinecittà Studios executive Cristina Giubbetti to spearhead its expansion drive in the international production arena.

The move is indicative of the opportunities opening up thanks to Italy’s competitive 25% cash back tax breaks for international productions which recently lured the entire shoot of MGM and Paramount’s “Ben Hur” and a portion of Sony and MGM’s “Spectre.” These incentives for international productions are expected to soon improve thanks to new legislation now in the final approval stage.

Giubbetti was previously in charge of executive production services at the famed Rome facilities where since 2011 she was in charge of Cinecittà’s biggest international clients, including MGM, Paramount, Universal, Canal+, HBO, Warner Bros., and Disney.

At Cattleya Giubbetti will be setting up and heading a new unit dedicated to attracting, servicing, and potentially partnering with, international productions looking to shoot in Italy.

“We are glad to have added Cristina to our team because of her experience managing international productions shooting in Italy and her large network of contacts, in the first place at Cinecittà Studios,” said Cattleya president and managing director Marco Chimenz in a statement.

“We already have a strong relationship with Cinecittà. Thanks to Cristina we will collaborate even more closely with the studios, especially with foreign producers there,” he added.

The Rome-based company which has produced more than 60 Italian feature films, including Cannes entries “My Brother is an Only Child” and Marco Bellocchio’s “Dormant Beauty,” is becoming more focused on developing and producing high-end series for global broadcasters and OTT services, including SKY, RAI, Canal Plus and Netflix.

Cattleya is currently in pre-production on Netflix’s first Italian original series “Suburra,” about ties between mob and politics in present day Rome.