First Look: Brian Cox Stars in Jonathan Teplitzky’s ‘Churchill’

LONDON — Jonathan Teplitzky’s “Churchill,” starring Brian Cox, has started principal photography, and the first image has been released.
Miranda Richardson, “Mad Men” star John Slattery and James Purefoy recently joined the cast. Richardson plays the British leader’s wife Clemmie, Slattery is General Eisenhower, Purefoy is King George VI, and rising-star Ella Purnell plays Churchill’s secretary.
Action is set on May 23, 1944, as tensions mount in the 48-hours preceding D-Day. Churchill must prepare a final attempt to crush Hitler’s encroaching army. With the war effort hinging on this decision, the stakes have never been higher. As the wartime leader clashes with his generals, tension builds with the Americans, and Churchill must wrestle his inner-demons in order to navigate the Allies to victory.
Pic is directed by Teplitzky (“The Railway Man,” “Marcella”), and written by British historian and author Alex von Tunzelmann.
The film, which was developed with the assistance of the BFI, is produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures, with Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford’s Tempo Productions, alongside Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel. Embankment Films’ Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar are handling international sales, Silver Reel finance with Lipsync and Creative Scotland.
Let me say that as actors both Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson are wonderfull. The story line however is dredfull. As is Richard Durden’s South African accent as Field Marshall Jan Smuts. The film starts off with Churchill on the beach somewhere on the south coast of England, we are told that it is June 1944. He suddenly decides that Overlord is too risky and tries to cancel the entire operation. So how else can the allies win the war? What about the threat of the V2 rockets or the risk of the Germans getting the atomic bomb? No, he thinks we should cancel Overlord and slowly win the war by other means. How would the Soviets take our decision to cancel? So we let the war be won just by invading through Italy, by bombing and by letting millions of Soviet soldiers die instead of US and British Empire troops. What utter rubbish! He comes across as a coward.
Bear in mind that the planning for D-Day began in 1942, the film has us believe that on June 3rd 1944 he asks Eisenhower how far it is from Omaha to Sword. 50 miles is the answer. “Much too short” says Brian Cox “The front should be much broader”. Wow! How shit!
His secretary has a fiance in the Royal Navy on board a battleship. She is worried about him. Churchill brings news on D-Day that he landed in the first wave on Juno beach and is doing well. So now we have a British naval officer fighting as an infantryman on the Canadian landing area, Juno! Really, who wrote this crap?
To top it all, we saw the King in his Admiral of the Fleet (5 star admiral) uniform AND all the U.S. military, including Eisenhower, saluting each other with the arm going the longest way up, palm to the front British ARMY style, arm shortest way down! I laughed out loud, it was so crap.
If people think they are seeing a piece of history with this film they are surely mistaken. This film is as factual as “The Mummy” or “Wonder Woman”.