First Look: Brian Cox Stars in Jonathan Teplitzky’s ‘Churchill’

LONDON — Jonathan Teplitzky’s “Churchill,” starring Brian Cox, has started principal photography, and the first image has been released.

Miranda Richardson, “Mad Men” star John Slattery and James Purefoy recently joined the cast. Richardson plays the British leader’s wife Clemmie, Slattery is General Eisenhower, Purefoy is King George VI, and rising-star Ella Purnell plays Churchill’s secretary.

Action is set on May 23, 1944, as tensions mount in the 48-hours preceding D-Day. Churchill must prepare a final attempt to crush Hitler’s encroaching army. With the war effort hinging on this decision, the stakes have never been higher. As the wartime leader clashes with his generals, tension builds with the Americans, and Churchill must wrestle his inner-demons in order to navigate the Allies to victory.

Pic is directed by Teplitzky (“The Railway Man,” “Marcella”), and written by British historian and author Alex von Tunzelmann.

The film, which was developed with the assistance of the BFI, is produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures, with Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford’s Tempo Productions, alongside Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel. Embankment Films’ Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar are handling international sales, Silver Reel finance with Lipsync and Creative Scotland.