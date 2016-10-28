Casey Affleck, who was Oscar nominated for “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and starred in “Manchester by the Sea,” has joined Robert Redford in the cast of crime caper “The Old Man and the Gun.” Rocket Science is handling international sales, with WME and CAA representing U.S. rights.

Pic is directed by David Lowery, whose credits include “Peter Pan” and “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.”

Endgame Entertainment and Karl Spoerri’s Zurich-based SPK Pictures are financing the project with Endgame’s James D. Stern producing alongside Condé Nast’s Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff. Redford, Anthony Mastromauro and Bill Holderman are also producing.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in early spring in Ohio.

Based on a 2003 New Yorker article by David Grann, the pic tells the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford), an outlaw with 18 successful prison breaks and a lifetime of bank robberies to his name. The screenplay, which Lowery has written, “retraces Forrest’s twilight years, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounds authorities and enchants the public. Wrapped up in this chase are a detective (Affleck) who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession,” according to a statement.