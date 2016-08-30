Breaking Glass Pictures has snagged North American rights to LGBT Spanish-language drama “Esteros,” the feature debut of Argentina’s Papu Curotto.

An expansion of Curotto’s 2015 short “Matias and Jeronimo,” “Esteros” follows two male childhood friends who reconnect as adults, and struggle with long-repressed feelings for each other.

Drama preemed at the Toronto Inside Out LGBT Film Festival on May 27, followed by a centerpiece screening at the Los Angeles Outfest in July, the MiFo LGBT film fest and others.

Aside from releasing a range of indie pics in a variety of genres and languages, Breaking Glass has released such Spanish-language pics as Dominican Republic-set lesbian drama “Sand Dollars” and Uruguayan absurdist comedy “The Apostate,” both acquired from Miami-based FiGa Films. It has also released Spanish comedy “My Big Night” by Alex de la Iglesia.

“We’ve been licensing Spanish-language films since we launched in 2009, and seen how well they’ve done theatrically,” said Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff, who points to South Florida as the most receptive to Spanish-language auteur pics, given the confluence of Latinos from across the Latin American region.

“It’s a very sophisticated market with high disposable income,” said Wolff, who acquired the pic from Phillipe Tasca of Outplay Films. “Breaking Glass has shown great dedication and professionalism, and we are very proud of our new partnership with them,” said Tasca.

Distribution plans include a limited theatrical release in key markets during the fourth quarter followed by a Nov. 29 DVD and VOD release. “Esteros” will be available on iTunes, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu and On Demand through local cable & satellite providers.

“We’re not in the habit of holding on to a film for too long because of our concerns about piracy,” said Breaking Glass co-president Richard Ross. “It’s an absolutely beautiful film; both heartbreaking and uplifting,” he said.