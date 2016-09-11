You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto: Imogen Poots Joins Zoe Saldana’s ‘I Kill Giants’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Imogen Poots has joined the drama “I Kill Giants,” which stars Zoe Saldana and begins shooting Sept. 27 in Ireland and Belgium.

Saldana came on board last year to play a school psychologist; Madison Wolfe is portraying a misfit girl battling both real and imaginary monsters in her life. Anders Walter is directing “Giants” from  Joe Kelly’s script, based oo Kelly’s 2008 graphic novel.

XYZ Films is handling worldwide sales and is meeting with distributors at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

Chris Columbus is producing through his 1492 Pictures/Ocean Blue Entertainment, along with Kim Magnusson, Kyle Franke, Adrian Politowski, Man of Action Entertainment, Umedia, and XYZ Films. The film is backed by Ingenious and financed by Umedia.

I Kill Giants,”  illustrated by J.M. Ken Niimura, won a Gaiman Award in 2013 and the International Manga Award in 2012.

Poots was most recently seen as the female lead in Cameron Crowe’s “Roadies” on Showtime. She starred opposite Michael Shannon in “Frank and Lola,” which was picked up by Universal following its Sundance premiere.

Poots is repped by CAA, Independent and Morris Yorn.

