‘Borrowed Time’ Chosen Best in Show for SIGGRAPH 2016 Computer Animation Festival

“Borrowed Time” has been selected best in show for the 43rd annual Computer Animation Festival, which will showcase winners at SIGGRAPH 2016.

The festival is recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences as a qualifying event for consideration for an animated short Oscar nomination. A jury of industry professionals select winners prior to the festival.

“Borrowed Time,” directed by Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, follows an aging sheriff as he returns to the scene of an accident that has haunted him for a lifetime.

Other winners include “Cosmos Laundromat,” about a sheep offered a different kind of life by a quirky salesman. The Jury’s Choice winner, out of the Netherlands, was created as a pilot for a feature film that, if made, could become the first open-source animated feature production.

Best student project is “Crabe-Phare” from France, directed by Mengjung Yang, Gaetan, Benjamin Lebourgeois, Claire Vandermeersch, and Alexandre Veaux, is about a legendary crab whose hobby collecting boats is getting more difficult as he ages.

The Computer Animation Festival features two programs: Electronic Theater and Daytime Selects. In addition to the juried winners, other short computer animated films featured in the program are Disney-Pixar’s “Piper,” currently playing ahead of “Finding Dory” in theaters, and Disney Animation Studio’s “Inner Workings,” while will screen alongside the studio’s upcoming feature “Moana” later this year.

SIGGRAPH 2016 runs July 24-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center.