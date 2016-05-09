Scott Eastwood (“Suicide Squad,” “Fast 8”) and Ed Harris are set to topline in “The Last Full Measure,” from Emmy Award winner Todd Robinson (“The Legend of Billy the Kid”).

Laurence Fishburne and Morgan Freeman are also in final negotiations to star in the pic, which Robinson will direct from his own screenplay.

Foresight Unlimited will be selling the title, which begins lensing in September, to buyers in Cannes this year.

Based on the true story of a present day cover-up investigation, “The Last Full Measure” follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Eastwood) as he battles the political machine in Washington. He reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic who sacrificed his life saving more than 60 soldiers in the Vietnam War.

Lauren Selig, John Watson, Pen Denham, Julian Adams, Howard Burd and Mark Damon will produce while Tamara Birkemoe and Sidney Sherman exec produce.

Eastwood will next appear in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squade” for Warner Bros. and Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” for Open Road Films. Harris recently wrapped an untitled Warren Beaty project for New Regency Pictures and 20th Fox and can next be seen in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s TV series “The One Percent” for Starz.

Eastwood is repped by UTA and Harris and Freeman are repped by CAA. Fishburne is ripped by Paradigm.

Foresight will also be selling Rob Cohen’s “Category 5,” Michael Mailer’s “Blind,” Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold” and sci-fi epic “Inversion” along the Croisette this year.