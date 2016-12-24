Sony Pictures Classics has dated Robert De Niro’s “The Comedian” for release on Feb. 3, two days before the Super Bowl.
Taylor Hackford directed the film from Art Linson’s script. Leslie Mann, Edie Falco, Harvey Keitel, Danny DeVito, Patti LuPone, and Veronica Ferres also star. Producers are Hackford, Linson, John Linson, Mark Canton, and Courtney Solomon.
The executive producers are Cinelou’s Scott Karol, the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones, Mad Riot Entertainment’s Mark Axelowitz and Lawrence Smith, as well as Iain Abrahams, Peter Sobiloff, Dennis Pelino, and Fredy Bush.
De Niro plays a comic icon struggling to reinvent himself as his audience only associates him with his former TV character. He’s a strain on his younger brother (DeVito) and his wife (LuPone), and is being forced to serve out a sentence doing community service for accosting an audience member. While there, he finds inspiration by meeting Mann’s character, the daughter of a sleazy Florida real estate mogul (Keitel).
“The Comedian” premiered at the AFI Fest in November followed by an early December awards qualifying run. The film will close the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 15.
“The Comedian” is De Niro’s second film about stand-up comedy. He portrayed a deranged comic in Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film “The King of Comedy,” which also starred Jerry Lewis, Tony Randall, and Sandra Bernhard.
2017 is the 100th Anniversary of world mafia’s ‘Bolshevik’ revolution in RUSSIA
RED CHINA world handover has –certainly– been PULLED OFF
MAO smiles on and on and on
DeNIRO should play STALIN
This did get a qualifying release in Nyc at the AMC at 68th and Broadway a few weeks ago where I saw it.
The qualifying release is no surprise (it was probably a contractual obligation), but the real surprise is how godawful the film is.
We’re expected to believe that De Niro and DeVito are not only brothers, but that they’re also Jewish.
The romance between De Niro and Mann is icky and the film’s finale includes De Niro singing “Makin’ Poopee,” at a geriatric home in Florida.
Taylor Hackford made some intelligent, crowdpleasing films in the 80’s, but this film feels like the work of a young director in the midst of a sophomore slump.
This film is seriously, seriously awful. The only awards “The Comedian” stands to win are Razzies.
Oh, and can I have my $15.99 back? I’ll gift you my two hours, but $15.99 is a lot of money in today’s wintry economic climate.
Where have you gone Rupert Pupkin? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
It looks like this did not actually get an awards qualifying fun on December 2nd…Box Office Mojo have no domestic figures for the film at all. Maybe after the reviews, SPC decided not to bother and just release the movie in 2017..february seems a long way off from a wider release after a qualifying run in dec.