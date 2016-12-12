DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Brooklyn-based directors Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau’s documentary “Trophy,” an in-depth look at the big-game hunting industry, is among 32 projects selected for the latest round of grants by the Doha Film Institute, which supports emerging international filmmakers though the bulk of their funding goes to Arab projects.

Schwarz, a photographer/filmmaker, is the director of doc “Narco Cultura,” which was released theatrically in the U.S. by Cinedigm after it premiered in 2013 at Sundance. He more recently helmed two-part TV series “A Year in Space” for Time and PBS, nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award this year.

The DFI’s 2016 Fall grants for emerging filmmakers will support an unprecedented 32 films, 15 of them directed by women, coming from 27 countries.

In addition to projects by Qatari directors, the DFI program covers projects in various production stages from Algeria, Argentina, Burkina Faso, Canada, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Netherlands, Oman, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Tunisia, the U.A.E., the U.K. and the US.

“While providing a platform for new cinematic voices, we are also looking to build a culture of universal storytelling with films that resonate across all cultures,” Fatma Al Remaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the DFI, said in a statement.

Feature Narratives to receive the DFI Fall Grants 2016

(Sudan, South Africa, Qatar) by Hajooj Kuka, an offbeat Sudanese love story set in a time of civil war Beauty and the Dogs (Tunisia, France, Sweden, Lebanon, Qatar) by Kaouther Ben Hania, about a Tunisian student’s determination to report a personal trauma to the police

Feature Documentary and Experimental projects

(Syria, Germany, France, Qatar) by Diana El Jeiroudi in which the protagonist reclaims the images and sounds of Syrians, scattered around the world Trophy (USA, UK, Qatar) by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau – an in-depth look at the big-game hunting industry.