Rolling off Berlin-premiering “Diplomacy,” Gaumont is teaming up with Volker Schlöndorff for his English-language drama “Return to Montauk” toplining Stellan Skarsgard (“Nymphomaniac”) and Nina Hoss (“Barbara”).

Based on Max Frisch’s novel, pic will star Skarsgard as a novelist who travels to New York to promote his latest book and runs into a German expat he had a fling with 17 years earlier. Although he had intended to never see her again, he lets her embark with him on a trip to Montauk, at the far end of Long Island. Set to shoot in the spring, “Montauk” is produced by Gaumont, Pyramide Prods., Volksfilm and Ziegler Film. Schlöndorff is best-known for the Oscar-winning “The Tin Drum” and WWII drama “Diplomacy.”