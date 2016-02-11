Rolling off Berlin-premiering “Diplomacy,” Gaumont is teaming up with Volker Schlöndorff for his English-language drama “Return to Montauk” toplining Stellan Skarsgard (“Nymphomaniac”) and Nina Hoss (“Barbara”).
Based on Max Frisch’s novel, pic will star Skarsgard as a novelist who travels to New York to promote his latest book and runs into a German expat he had a fling with 17 years earlier. Although he had intended to never see her again, he lets her embark with him on a trip to Montauk, at the far end of Long Island. Set to shoot in the spring, “Montauk” is produced by Gaumont, Pyramide Prods., Volksfilm and Ziegler Film. Schlöndorff is best-known for the Oscar-winning “The Tin Drum” and WWII drama “Diplomacy.”
Just saw his Return to Montauk Yet another boring old aged middle class exercise in self indulgence that has no chance of getting its money back. So many talented youngsters and these has-beens continue to take up space. Please Mr Volker – time to pass the baton on to a generation that makes films people want to watch. Poor Gaumont. They wont see a cent back from their ill-advised investment