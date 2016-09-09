Film Review: 'Gantz: O'

An aggressively unpleasant all-CG rendering of a bestselling Japanese manga that may scrape by as a supplement to the canon, but fails on every level as a standalone film.
“But that’s what it’s like in the source material!” is a frequently used defense of subpar film adaptations, but here’s hoping Keiichi Sato and Yasushi Kawamura’s computer-generated “Gantz: O” represents a departure from the original “Gantz” comic (written by Hiroya Oku, adapted for screen by Tsutomu Kuroiwa). Otherwise it suggests strongly that all copies of the hugely popular manga should be shot into the sun. The film peddles an incoherent, paper-thin notion of heroism and a regressively gendered vision of an alien-monster-infested Japan, and while it’s possible that superfans might find it an acceptable addition to the canon and embrace its overtly video-game aesthetic, it seems unlikely to find much traction outside of the Japanese gaming/manga community. And those within it should really expect more, too.
The film opens mid-battle, as a young woman in a high-tech form-fitting catsuit cowers behind an overturned car in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. She is being menaced by a giant Orc-like monster — the irreconcilable clash between the fantasy aesthetic of the “Warcraft”-style creatures, the futurist sci-fi of heroes’ suits and weaponry, and the slick, contemporary locations is jarring from the off. The woman is Reika (voiced by Saori Hayami), who serves no narrative purpose except to have unfeasibly shiny, liquid hair and unfeasibly large breasts. Mystifyingly, the women’s combat suits appear to have the tensile strength to stop bullets and save the wearer from being crushed by giant troll-heads, but offer very little in the way of bosom support, resulting in a lot of localized jiggling.
Reika is saved by “teammate” Kurono (Yuki Kaji), who then determines to face the monster alone. “You don’t have to do it!” she wails. “Who else is there?” Kurono replies, and he’s right: There is no one around of the right sex and age bracket to make a viable hero. He kills it, but is also killed. Reika is sad, but her hair is great, and her breasts magnificent.
They are reluctant players in a game run by a large black orb that issues instructions and keeps score. Somehow, when you die (Reika was in a car accident, her ineffectual older teammate Suzuki, voiced by Shuichi Ikeda, had a stroke), you materialize, healed, in a featureless office where you meet your team, get your catsuit and get sent out against the clock to defeat a bunch of enemies. Fail and the whole team buys it. Succeed, and you accrue points which can be used to escape the game, upgrade your weaponry or resurrect a dead teammate (oops, there go the stakes!). But the dead Kurono was their leader, so it’s a good thing that in a Tokyo subway station, similarly strapping young male Kato (Daisuke Ono) gets viciously stabbed to death, and can be co-opted onto their team.
How the resurrections work, what happens to the dead bodies, how the players are chosen, what they do in between games, and who exactly they’re playing for remain deeply unfascinating mysteries. More fundamentally, the battles take place in real Japan and are reported on by the real news as unprecedented alien attacks. But the game has been going on a long time, so who or what did they fight before? And why have the players themselves, who are occasionally caught on camera, not been recognized and the game exposed? They can’t all have been so unlucky as to have had their sole close relative turn away from the television at the exact moment they were filmed katana-swording a big ugly beastie, can they? To think about “Gantz: O” at all is to overthink it.
The team are dispatched to Osaka, where they must face down not only myriad new monsters, including one who seems vanquished only for its eye to morph into a breast (which must be spectacular in 3D) as it takes the form of a giant naked woman made up of the writhing forms of hundreds of other naked headless women, they also face a rival Gantz team. But that does give Kato the chance to fall for Anzu (M.A.O), a romantically forward mother-of-one with a laser lasso weapon and a lovingly rendered thigh gap. While fighting monsters who are declared dead more times than cinema has been in 2016 (an argument for which ‘Gantz: O’ makes a compelling case), only to rise again with additional wings or horns or whatever, Kato still has time for the old boy-meets-girl, girl-dies, boy-wins-arcane-afterlife-game-and-uses-points-to-bring-her-back story.
The preposterous illogic, manufactured dilemmas, subterranean stakes, unearned sentimentality, and unquestioned sexism might be marginally more forgivable if “Gantz: O” looked good. But aside from some inventive creature design, the cheap, dead eyes and sterile plasticity of the CG humans suggests we’re no closer to bridging the uncanny valley than we were 15 years ago when the first all-CG “Final Fantasy” movie came out. No doubt the majority of the intended audience weren’t even born in 2001 and are accustomed to this visual style from their computer screens and console games. But this is supposed to be cinema, and if people are only as good as the art they consume, it’s a matter of some urgency to supply the teenage boys of today — the men of tomorrow — with something better than “Gantz: O,” a film in which its deemed OK, perhaps even witty, to have one of your two sole female characters referred to in the closing moments not by her name, but by her nickname: “Jugs.”
I’m not a “super fan”, I have watched some of the earlier anime adaptations though and as the previous commentator suggested the answers you seek are readily available and would be almost common knowledge in Japan. I thought the film was much better than you made it out to be and I’m a pretty tough crowd.
All the questions you have are answered in the manga :P
This was an excellent movie for the manga fans.
This movie is stupid. No backstory to even explain anything. Hey lets just throw you into a world where monsters are attacking and dead people fight em. What!? Why!? Any sort of intro would have helped immensely. Even a paragraph or something just to ground the story at the beginning. This is like hey fanboys that have read every issue, here’s your movie, but doesn’t help anyone coming in blind to this one standalone film. Just makes it confusing and dumb.
Dude, this fil was made for fans and ppl who read the manga. A lot of your questions have a very interesting answer. Also, this movie its not like the source material, a lot of this film have been change trying to catch new viewers who dont know the story… in that matter they fail, and you are the proof.
That’s true. If you haven’t read the manga, then you’ll totally be confused the whole way through.
People who read were probably the only ones on-board with what was happening. D;
I feel this reviewer would’ve been more comfortable reviewing the latest Bridget Jones movie. Gantz is incredible. The animation amazing. And a true delight to anyone who is a fan of the original Gantz anime or manga series.
As a fan of the originals, this was so good! Definitely one of the more entertaining arcs of the story.
Probably, the worst review that ive ever seen. Congratulations. This movie is awesome ,violent and entertaining.The cgi was amazing and the fights too. If you like gantz or are into action movies ,watch it without doubt !!
I could hardly call this a review. You obviously need prior knowledge about Gantz itself when it comes to watch the movie but you never really told us why you didn’t like the movie all you did was summarize it and criticized the way women is portrayed – again, if you knew about Gantz before watching the movie you’d know that women are portrayed this way. I have yet to see this movie but the CGI looks great. Your review is lacking a lot and just shows that you don’t look at the movie from different points of views – fans, anime fans, those who happen to stumble upon the movie – and automatically assume that we all have the same values as yours.
Being okay or not okay with people that dehumanize women has nothing to do with values, but rather a question of common decency.
Perhaps someone of your apparently diminished intellectual capacity would better understand it put in terms of good and bad. For example, you know how in Star Wars, there are Jedis and Siths? Jedis would reject Gantz on the basis of the way it portrays women. They would not be fans and would have a problem with people like you promoting it as entertainment. Siths, however, would very likely enjoy the incivility depicted by the film.
There is no point of view that makes the routine mistreatment of women acceptable. We are all humans and deserve to be treated fairly and without distortion.
It is a good point that women should not be mistreated. I think Gantz is a dystopia where most people are apathetic and cruel, but it can all change if you be the change you want to see, like Kato.
The movie is an installation in a series, with actually quite a lot of backstory and world building before the arc this represents. Originally, the main character was quite a scumbag, and the arc takes place (shortly?) after he’s done a good bit of growing up. Why is he the leader? Because he is the leftovers from the last catastrophe. The one eyed king in a world of blind men.
Warcraft-style creatures? Is this sort of like how Games Workshop ripped off Starcraft? If I recall correctly, many monsters in this arc are inspired by Japanese folklore. I guess Japanese folklore rips off Blizzard’s INCREDIBLY ORIGINAL DESIGNS.
What Gantz effectively boils down to, in my opinion, is a caricature of sex, violence, and good old fashion human scumbaggery. The anime was a rather pointed statement of “Wow, look at how awful humanity is. No, not Hitler, not Stalin, not Osama Bin Laden, -people-, everyday people. Look how little they care, how petty and vicious they are. This is you”, while the manga touches a bit more solidly on redemption and hope in addition to this. Some people come for the tits and tropes, and a lot of them bother to read between the lines.
well, all the negative points that the reviewer wrote in this review is actually what makes GANTZ love by it’s fans
This review is stupid. You clearly aren’t a fan and bashed every aspect of gantz which people love. Btw the CGI is beautiful and I’m not really sure how you can’t appreciate it. Finally it did really well and the audience enjoyed it yet you’re here making it out like it flopped.
I’ve read the manga – while it’s an interesting read, it definitely doesn’t translate to a movie well. The mysterious elements on what the black orb was, who made it, how it works were not explained for a long time. Since I didn’t finish it, I don’t know if these answers are provided or not. You can get to know the characters through long arcs in the manga, but 2 hours is not nearly enough to fit in everything needed for a coherent movie.
I ended up reading the whole series, happened to be around the right age or mindset when i got into it, and kept up with the series till its end. The revelation on the origins of the Gantz balls and equipment was really disappointing. I kind of wish they never bothered to reveal it.
From the sounds of the review, it seems to deviate from the source material, to try and make this into a stand alone film. (Kurono Kei’s deaths in the Manga are different to what is suggested here, as is Kato’s involvement in the Osaka arc). I think they could probably make a decent anime series out of Gantz, if they were able to adjust the story from the hyper-violent sexualized teen fantasy it starts out as, in a more mature sci-fi story (That said, the first live action film was watchable and showed potential, the second was a mess though).
I liked the second one a lot better, but I didn’t stare endlessly at the plot holes.