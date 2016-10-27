Gravitas Ventures has set a digital release for Eve Marson’s documentary “Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” starting on Jan. 31, Variety has learned exclusively.
The film tells the story of pain specialist Dr. William Hurwitz and the the ethical dilemma of opioid prescriptions. The film had its World Premiere at Los Angeles Film Festival earlier this year where Variety’s Dennis Harvey called it “engrossing.”
Gravitas Ventures has signed deals with Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft XBOX, YouTube (for transaction), Cox, Charter Communications, Dish, Suddenlink and Verizon Fios. Prior to the digital release, the film will have a limited theatrical release opening Dec. 30 in New York at Cinema Village, followed by dates to be announced for January in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Hurwitz was convicted in 2004 of over 50 counts of narcotics distribution and given a 25-year prison sentence. “Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” traces the trial and eventual appeal, detailing the events that lead to his arrest. Testimonies from the witnesses in Hurwitz’s case contradict one another as some revere him, while others condemn him — underscoring the tension between every patient’s right to pain relief and the lawful need for drug control.
“Some of his patients see him as a heroic genius, while others dismiss him as a fool and a murderer,” Marson said. “It was always my intention to make a film that presented an ambiguous portrayal of Dr. Hurwitz. The questions arise: Is he a compassionate doctor or a reckless drug trafficker? I wanted to show both perspectives but never wanted the film to take a clear stance.”
“Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” is directed, written and produced by Marson, and also written by David Boodell, Sara Goldblatt and Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Sara Goldblatt together with Marson and executive produced by Alison Block and Timothy Poore.
Dr. Hurwitz treated me for several years and made my work at a major rail road tolerable as well as giving me a feeling that I had a significant say in my life and the treatment after my motorcycle wreck with a drunk driver which left me with a botched amputation. I was there and I saw some of his patients one who was left as a hemicorporectomy (no arms or legs after a high voltage injury in his work) along with a CIA agent suffering a bullet wound, a lawyer with MS all bearing up under intractable pain. If he was any of the things slung at him to tear him down it was a foo; – a fool for caring about what could certainly end up societies throw aways, best out of sight than to remind us of our vulnerability. He made a normal life within reach and the Physician for Fortune 100 company where I was employed applauded his methods as well as releasing me for unrestricted full time employment with an approved drug screen. They saw an otherwise crippled man walk as well or better in some cases with my colleagues in an extremely hazardous environment where I was in charge of transporting millions of gallons of Haz Mat liquids and tons of freight. I was not sure what their response would be but I was able to work another dozen years before an unrelated injury took me all the way out of work into retirement. Dr. Feel Good is an insult to a compassionate man who under different circumstances could have named his price and been wealthy but he even had a sliding scale for those who would not be able to afford treatment. This type of pain is moderately ameliorated by the strongest opiates so who is “Feeling so good”? I prefer the word hero: honoring Hippocrates – The Oath of Hippocrates of Kos, 5th century BC; Declaration of Geneva of the … I swear by Apollo the physician, by Aesculapius, Hygeia, and Panacea,; no society and a rigged legal system framed him for not being a member of the elite. With the amount of medicine he has been accused of dispensing he would have been wealthy and if he simply played the game like other pros who are unaffordable to the lesser endowed financial victims the wealthy would have been taken care of while others left to suicide or self medication.