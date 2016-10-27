Gravitas Ventures has set a digital release for Eve Marson’s documentary “Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” starting on Jan. 31, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film tells the story of pain specialist Dr. William Hurwitz and the the ethical dilemma of opioid prescriptions. The film had its World Premiere at Los Angeles Film Festival earlier this year where Variety’s Dennis Harvey called it “engrossing.”

Gravitas Ventures has signed deals with Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft XBOX, YouTube (for transaction), Cox, Charter Communications, Dish, Suddenlink and Verizon Fios. Prior to the digital release, the film will have a limited theatrical release opening Dec. 30 in New York at Cinema Village, followed by dates to be announced for January in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Hurwitz was convicted in 2004 of over 50 counts of narcotics distribution and given a 25-year prison sentence. “Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” traces the trial and eventual appeal, detailing the events that lead to his arrest. Testimonies from the witnesses in Hurwitz’s case contradict one another as some revere him, while others condemn him — underscoring the tension between every patient’s right to pain relief and the lawful need for drug control.

“Some of his patients see him as a heroic genius, while others dismiss him as a fool and a murderer,” Marson said. “It was always my intention to make a film that presented an ambiguous portrayal of Dr. Hurwitz. The questions arise: Is he a compassionate doctor or a reckless drug trafficker? I wanted to show both perspectives but never wanted the film to take a clear stance.”

“Dr. Feelgood: Dealer or Healer?” is directed, written and produced by Marson, and also written by David Boodell, Sara Goldblatt and Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Sara Goldblatt together with Marson and executive produced by Alison Block and Timothy Poore.