Courtney Love and Joey King will star as mother and daughter in the coming-of-age movie drama “The Possibility of Fireflies.”

Deborah Chow (“The High Cost of Living”) is directing from a screenplay written by Dominique Paul, the author of the original novel. Filming is set to begin this summer in Canada.

Producers are Amy Green, Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida of ARC49 Entertainment. Epic Pictures is launching international sales at the Cannes Film Festival and UTA Independent Film Group will be representing the film domestically.

The story takes place during the summer of 1989 in suburban Maryland and follows a precocious teenager with dreams of becoming a writer who must cope with her chaotic, self destructive mother and a volatile metal-head sister. When she falls in love with her older neighbor, she finds herself caught in the alluring undertow of reckless rock n’ roll freedom.

“We’re so thrilled to secure such an incredibly talented duo in Joey King and Courtney Love to lead this cast,” Chow said. “Joey has proven herself to be one of the most talented young actresses working today, and as an iconic rock musician, who is also a versatile and fearless actress, Courtney is the perfect fit for this music-infused story.”

Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk will team up with music producer and composer BT for the ’80s-themed soundtrack. BT will also compose the original score for the film.

Love’s acting credits include “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Sid and Nancy” and “Man on the Moon,” as well as the television series “Sons of Anarchy” and “Empire.” King’s credits include “Ramona and Beezus,” “White House Down,” “Wish You Were Here” and the upcoming “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

Love is represented by UTA, and King is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.