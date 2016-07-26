Box Office Meltdown: Hollywood Races to Win Back Summer Crowds

From “Jaws” to “Jurassic Park,” few directors can rival Steven Spielberg in the blockbuster arena. But even Spielberg’s magic touch couldn’t save “The BFG” at the box office.
On paper, the film, a $140 million adaptation of a beloved children’s book with a script by “ET” writer Melissa Mathison, had all the makings of a hit. Instead, the movie collapsed at the multiplexes, eking out less than $20 million in its opening weekend.
It’s a stunning fall for one of cinema’s highest-flying talents — a director whose finger was affixed to the pulse of mainstream tastes for decades. Yet “The BFG” is only the latest high-profile casualty in a summer that’s seen a slew of big-budget domestic bombs. Indeed, red ink has spilled out from such misses as “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Warcraft,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” each of which had production budgets north of $130 million, along with steep global marketing and distribution costs. The failures could cost their studios tens of millions of dollars.
More troubling is what the downturn may portend for the future of the film business and moviegoing overall.
“The theater business has weaker prospects going forward than at any time in the last 30 years,” says media analyst Hal Vogel. “It’s encountering visible strain this summer. It’s a superhero, mega-blockbuster, tentpole strategy run amuck. There’s too much of it, and it’s not working.”
Those weak prospects will likely affect financing. Chris Spicer, Akin Gump entertainment and media partner, says investors may move away from film into other media, such as gaming or virtual reality. “They will look at financing opportunities in the broader media context,” he argues.
There have been hits, particularly for Disney, with Pixar’s “Finding Dory” and Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” together racking up $1.8 billion worldwide.
Year to date, receipts are up 2%, thanks largely to winter hits such as “Deadpool” and “Zootopia.” Blockbuster season is a different story. Ticket sales are down roughly 10% this summer, but the slide is more precipitous than those numbers suggest. Rising ticket prices, fueled by 3D, Imax, and other premium formats, have enabled the industry to paper over a huge gulf in attendance. On a per-capita basis, the moviegoing audience is at its lowest levels in nearly a century. Most disturbing, millennials are avoiding theaters.
The audience of 18- to 39-year-olds has declined over the past five years, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.
“There are pockets of age groups and demographics that have not been inspired by what they’re seeing in movie theaters,” says Bud Mayo, president of Carmike Cinemas’ alternative programming and distribution division. “With social media, the reaction time is instantaneous. If kids don’t like it, word spreads.”
"Repeating the same kind of content over and over doesn't really make sense. If you don't give people something that's fresh and new, they're not going to show up."
Mike Medavoy, producer
As studios cater to fanboys, flooding theaters with superhero films and diving deeper into the comic-book canon, the business becomes more niche. Frequent moviegoers, defined as those who go to theaters at least once a month, are responsible for nearly half of domestic revenue. In 2015, total tickets purchased by this group increased by 2.9 million, but the ranks of these habitual consumers fell by 3.7 million.
At the same time, TV and online content continues to be compelling, with production values that rival those on the big screen. For a new generation of cinephiles, Ned Stark being separated from his head on “Game of Thrones,” or Walter White cooking meth in his underwear in “Breaking Bad,” are pop-culture totems. Little of what’s in the cineplex has that kind of impact.
“There has been a shift in the way that people are consuming content, and it’s moving away from the big screen,” says Bruce Nash, founder of the box-office tracking site The Numbers.
Producer Mike Medavoy says the box-office malaise is symptomatic of the larger problem of engaging moviegoers who have a wide variety of alternatives, from Netflix to Pokémon Go. “I’ve been deeply concerned for a long time by the fact that there are so many other options besides movies,” he says. “Millennials can play games or watch movies at home on a big screen, so repeating the same kind of content over and over [at the movie theater] doesn’t really make sense. If you don’t give people something that’s fresh and new, they’re not going to show up.”
It’s a looming disaster that’s been more than a decade in the making. Some of it is self-inflicted, brought about by a mixture of greed and fear, aided by a profound and troubling lack of imagination. The consequences add up to a business that feels increasingly irrelevant.
What’s lacking is originality. So far, only one new blockbuster franchise has emerged out of the summer — Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets.” Warner Bros.’ big-budget bet, “Suicide Squad,” a hotly anticipated superhero movie, is tracking well, but it’s not entirely new, springing from the DC Comics cinematic universe.
FEWER SALES PER PERSON
As ticket prices have soared, per-capita annual purchases in the domestic theatrical market have plummeted
FADING FRANCHISES
Today, it’s hard to predict which movies will resonate with audiences and which will be spurned. To safeguard against the vagaries of popular taste, studios have banked increasingly on sequels and spinoffs, with diminishing returns. That hasn’t meant just cooking up new chapters in popular franchises; it means raiding the pop-culture waste bin to revive moldy, dimly remembered pieces of intellectual property.
Fox resurrected “Independence Day,” only to find that audiences had little interest in revisiting the alien-invasion yarn 20 years after it took the box office by storm. Likewise, Sony is trying to reinvigorate “Ghostbusters” three decades after the paranormal investigators hung up their proton packs. But, as Variety critic Peter Debruge noted in his review of the new film, which debuted to middling receipts, Sony’s female-driven relaunch “suffers from a disappointingly strong case of déjà vu” and lacks its own identity.
And that’s not all: Studios have other pricey redos in the works, including another “Blade Runner,” a remake of “Ben-Hur,” the umpteenth “Spider-Man” reboot, more “XXX” adventures, and a fourth “Beverly Hills Cop.” Spielberg also will return to the well, reuniting with a 73-year-old Harrison Ford on a fifth “Indiana Jones” film, despite the fact that the last one, “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” represented a nadir for the series. Depending on your perspective, having Indy crack his bullwhip once more is either cinematic validation that seniors today lead longer, more active lives, or an indication of Spielberg and Ford’s refusal to leave the stage gracefully.
“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and “London Has Fallen” are just a few of the high-profile sequels that performed worse than previous installments in their franchises.
In 2010, Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” topped $1 billion globally, but six years later, the follow-up “Alice Through the Looking Glass” has made barely a quarter of that, and could result in a $100 million writedown. Other flops, such as “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “Ride Along 2,” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” raise questions about the knee-jerk impulse to sequelize: Were these characters so beloved, and were their stories so rich, that audiences demanded part two?
“It may be a fantasy of mine as a creative producer, but I hope this will remind the studios that you could make five really good movies for the cost of one sequel to a movie that didn’t merit a sequel,” says Matt Baer, producer of “Unbroken.”
https://www.theatlas.com/javascripts/atlas.js
The sequels that have the most trouble are those that try to hew too closely to the style and format of the originals, says one Hollywood producer. The second
“Independence Day,” which merely upped the size of the alien invasion, left audiences cold. But Marvel/Disney’s “Captain America” franchise — which morphed over three episodes from war movie to paranoid conspiracy thriller to “Fast and Furious”-style buddy movie — kept viewers craving more.
The last “Star Wars” installment signaled to audiences months in advance that it would not just roll out Han Solo and Princess Leia again and hope for the best. This fresh take was announced in the trailer when a Storm Trooper not only pulled off his mask (itself a novelty), but also revealed a new character, played by John Boyega, showing the franchise’s commitment to more diversity in casting.
Yet such new thinking has been the exception. Instead of pulling back with their sequels, studios are plowing ahead, announcing follow-ups even before a first film hits theaters. Lionsgate, for instance, plans to make seven “Power Rangers” movies — never mind that audiences won’t get a peek at the rebooted version of the Mighty Morphin team until 2017.
After coming down with a case of Marvel envy, Warner Bros. unveiled a sprawling DC Comics cinematic universe, scheduled to deliver up to two superhero films a year through 2020. But things got off to a rocky start after “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” bowed to withering reviews and tepid fan reception. (The film did gross $873 million worldwide, though some say it needed to do more to justify the creation of sequels.) Now, the studio must retune the engine in midflight, promising to fix tonal issues on “Justice League,” its 2017 answer to “The Avengers.”
Universal has been deeply engaged in its own universe-building. The studio has tapped Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan to oversee the creation of intersecting monster movies featuring the likes of the Mummy and Dracula. Those films will begin rolling out next year.
As Disney proved with Marvel, the rewards for getting it right can be limitless.
Hits spawn toy lines, theme-park rides, stage shows, and the untold riches that come with success. However, the costs associated with launching these franchises is ever escalating, and the dangers of making a false move can be cataclysmic.
INCOME INEQUALITY
All is not equal at the box office. Fewer movies now account for a greater proportion of ticket sales. In 2015, five films were responsible for a staggering 25% of ticket sales. As media analyst Doug Creutz noted in a recent report, the top five films from 2000 to 2014 averaged 16% of grosses.
This year, the trend of a higher concentration of box-office wealth is continuing. When a film hits, the rewards are huge. Halfway through 2016, six films have topped $300 million domestically; that’s double the number that hit that milestone in all of 2014.
But as the highs get higher, the lows get lower. Though 2015 saw the two biggest domestic openings in history — the $248 million bow of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the $209 million debut by “Jurassic World” — it also included some of the lowest-grossing wide-release bows in history. “Victor Frankenstein,” “Burnt,” “We Are Your Friends,” “Jem and the Holograms,” and “Rock the Kasbah” rank among the worst debuts for films released on more than 2,000 screens. This year, “Hardcore Henry,” a point-of-view thriller that sparked a bidding war at the Toronto Film Festival, joined their ranks.
The income gap is being felt in another way. Disney spent more than $15 billion to snap up Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, giving the company the rights to Iron Man, “The Incredibles,” Luke Skywalker, and scores of other iconic characters. That pop culture arsenal has allowed Disney to dwarf its rivals.
“They’ve had hit after hit this year,” says Eric Handler, an analyst with MKM Partners. “It’s incumbent on the other studios to up their game.”
Disney is responsible for four of the year’s five highest-grossing films. It has crossed the $5 billion mark at the box office at a record clip. And the Burbank studio’s revenues tower over those of its big studio brethren: The company has gobbled up 31.3% of domestic market share. Its closest competitor, 20th Century Fox, commands roughly half that, with 16.9% of ticket sales.
If Disney were to rename its animated classic after the current studio scene, it would be “Snow White and the Six Dwarfs,” Creutz quips, counting Lionsgate with the five other major studios.
That raises questions about whether the business can continue to sustain this many studios. At the Sun Valley media conference earlier this month, Barry Diller, the former Fox and Paramount Pictures chief, predicted that the movie industry will soon experience consolidation. “It will contract,” he said.
"With social media, the reaction time is instantaneous. If kids don't like it, word spreads."
Bud Mayo, Carmike Cinemas
Each studio has the incentive to follow the formula of making sequels and tentpole films like Disney, even though, collectively, the strategy means further cannibalization, since audiences won’t support the surfeit of big films coming to the cineplex, Creutz says.
He argues that by making a narrow range of films, the studios “have gotten themselves in the position that they are in, and really constrained the interest of the audience to go to the movies at all. They are essentially wrecking their own economics.”
SHRINKING MOVIE STARS
It’s lonely on the A-list. As the business focuses on comic-book movies featuring masked avengers, the clout of the men and women who save the planet on screen has diminished. The club of actors and actresses who can open a movie with their name above the title has plunged in recent years. It’s a group in the single digits, one whose members include Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Downey Jr., and, maybe, Tom Cruise and Will Smith. With the exception of Lawrence, these actors are middle-aged and have been in the public eye since the 1980s or ’90s.
The bloodletting has continued in recent months. Johnny Depp’s days of commanding $20 million a picture evaporated when “Alice Through the Looking Glass” flatlined. Pairing Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in “The Nice Guys” and sending them on an extensive media tour failed to excite people about the R-rated comedy. And Matthew McConaughey’s McConaissance wasn’t powerful enough to rescue “Free State of Jones.”
From “Dances With Wolves” to “Reds” to “The Passion of the Christ,” the history of the movie business is rich with instances of stars using their box-office prowess to bankroll challenging films that wouldn’t otherwise see the light of day. Without star clout to get passion projects made, studios aren’t taking big swings. That means many of the types of movies that have been held in the highest regard are nearly impossible to will into existence.
“Studios aren’t making the kinds of films they made a decade ago, the ones that skewed toward adults,” says Celine Rattray, an executive producer on “American Honey” and a producer on “The Kids Are Alright.”
Rattray cites “Eye in the Sky,” the drone thriller with Helen Mirren that became an art-house hit, as an example of a business in transition. “I could have seen a studio making that 10 years ago,” she says. “Now it has to be financed independently.”
CHINA RISING?
The Chinese movie business has been a source of comfort within the industry’s challenges. New theater construction and a burgeoning middle class have fueled explosive growth in the country, pushing ticket sales up nearly 50% last year. At some point in 2017, China is expected to pass the U.S. as the world’s largest market for film.
That’s a sign of the increasingly globalized nature of the business. But studios are ambivalent about China’s rise. After all, Hollywood companies are getting only a small cut of the riches. Last year, China’s ticket sales hit $6.8 billion, but that was driven largely by local productions. Even though foreign films — including those that Hollywood exports to China — racked up $2.6 billion, the Chinese government maintains such tight restrictions on outside content that studios received only 25% of receipts (half of what they get in the United States). That means their share of that record-shattering year was just $650 million.
THE SKY MAY NOT BE FALLING (YET)
But there is hope. After a bruising start to summer, ticket sales have begun to rebound. “The Secret Life of Pets” soared to a $104.4 million debut, and “Suicide Squad” and “Jason Bourne” could yet lift revenues, ending the popcorn season on a high note.
Their success will lift spirits, but the movie industry’s issues are more systemic. It faces shifting tastes, increased competition, and a business model that seems to have been built for a different age. Breaking out of the rut will require bold, persistent experimentation, and a willingness to embrace fresh ideas. Of course, that’s only possible with a wider range of films.
The problem with this summer at the movies Can be described in one word: conglomeration.
People aren’t going to shell out their hard-earned money for bad or mediocre movies. Hollywood acts like the box office is a given and people will just show up for whatever garbage they churn out.
TOO. MUCH. Junk. I love movies, but I appreciate things I can really get into…I don’t just lap up an infinite flood of stuff I won’t be thinking about for longer than the day I saw it. There comes a point when you’re greedily turning the same wheel over and over and over again, ignoring that the same things have been done before and better, that so much of what needs to exist, artistically, already does. Perhaps in its best possible form(s.) “Original” and “new” aren’t truly possible anymore. Yes, there remain things that should be continued or adapted or created, but that’s not the vast majority of what’s churned out on the regular purely for $$. So few films are worth going to the theater for now when I can see them per Netflix or TV within a few months.
Also: Woody Allen’s cool.
Yes, Star Trek should be much more intellectual than all the “loud action movies,” but it would also do well to introduce gay characters whose orientation is simply an inconsequential biological trait they happen to possess, no different from heterosexuality (as it is in real homosexuals.)
I certainly don’t think Indiana Jones needs further installments, but it’s cool if there are and Harrison’s still involved.
While it’s sad that we rely so much on remakes and certain genres, the issue for me has been this change to recliners in all of my major brand theater venues.
The cost per ticket went up and the number of seats in a theater are minimal now. I’ve already not gone to 3 movies this summer because they had no more seats left at the times I wanted. I’m certainly aware that even when theaters had room for 400+ there would be movies you couldn’t find a seat in, but you could usually just wait an hour for the next showing and be fine. My local theater was sold out of “Lights Out” for 2 days because the theater room it’s in now only seats 50 people. Other movies have taken my interest as it is summer season, so I’ll just wait on blu ray releases for the stuff I miss because of this. I can’t image I’m the only one running into this situation, so extrapolate and suddenly you have a legitimate variable for a 10% decline.
If the movie industry cannot remember that it has a responsibility to innovate, then it will most certainly disintegrate.
Ya know, I really used to like going to the movies. Nothing like it. The cool, air conditioned theater, the enormous screen, the great sound system. It was so compelling.
And the movies!
Interesting. Beautiful. Inspirational. Uplifting.
And entertaining.
As a start, whatever happened to that?
There was a well reviewed movie last year about child abuse in the church. I’m told it was very well done.
But.
Why in the world would I be interested in watching such a thing? What kind of person finds such a thing entertaining?
But that’s a dirty word these days I imagine. Entertaining.
I think guilt is at the core of this change. There is so much money in Hollywood success that it must be disorienting. Have you ever wondered at what that kind of success would be like? And for so little actual work in many cases. And so many people wanting what you have.
There’s a lot of guilt here. They know how lucky they are. In their heart of hearts, they often know there isn’t that much special about them. And deep down, so many of the successful people in Hollywood worry that someday there will be a debt that must be repaid.
If Hollywood is going to continue to churn out movies based on old IP that almost exclusively featured white characters, of course they’re going to update a few to reflect our more diverse reality – I don’t get why people like you feel threatened by that. Unless the race/ethnicity of the white character is somehow extremely important to understanding him/her, there’s no reason they need to stay the same. Since race-lifting bothers you so much, I’m sure you equally offended by all the cases of white-washing in Hollywood casting:
Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily in “Pan”
The cast of the film “21”
Dragonball Evolution’s white Goku
The Last Airbender cast
Tilda Swinton as the (Tibetan) Ancient One in “Doctor Strange”
Emma Stone as Captain Allison Ng in “Aloha”
Gods of Egypt cast
Exodus: Gods and Kings cast
Noah cast
Liam Neeson as the Arab Ra’s al Ghul (Batman Begins)
Marion Cotillard as his daughter, Talia, who is supposed to be of Arab/Chinese ancestry (The Dark Knight Rises)
Prince of Persia w/ Jake Gyllenhaal
Angelina Jolie as Mariane Pearl in “A Might Heart” and Fox in “Wanted”
Johnny Depp as Tonto in “The Lone Ranger”
Etc. etc. etc.
Ride Along 2 made $120 million with a $40 million budget. How is that a flop?
Yeah, it’s more accurate to say it underperformed relative to the original. Of the three titles listed there, The Huntsman was the only real flop.
Studios need to start buying specs again and making MORE original content. Audiences want new stories, characters and worlds. And yes, we can still have all these superhero franchises. But enough with all these reboots. MAKE MORE ORIGINAL MOVIES.
Personaly, I’ll go to a cinema when they adapt HP Lovecrafts mountains of madness (or Shadow out of time), or an epic hard SF novel like Olaf Stapledons Star Maker, or Stephen Baxters Ring, but neither of those genres ever get big budget movies (the martian is hard SF but not really the epic kind I just mentioned), so I don’t have any interest in the cinema at all. Most films I see are just fun, forgettable fluff that I can happily wait for on DVD and not worth seeing in a cinema.
I found this article’s blatant, mean-spirited digs at Steven Spielberg distasteful and disturbing. I’m sure it was all too tempting to claw at the man whose evergreen masterpiece, Jaws, gave birth to the Hollywood blockbuster summer season. After all, convenient, cheap shots are the cornerstone of blood thirsty reporters looking to skewer their subjects rather than enlighten their readers.
Odd that Spielberg’s refreshing and delightful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The BFG would find itself in the crosshairs of an article gunning for sequels. I happened to see the film yesterday with a packed audience who clapped at the end. The father of the family sitting next to me began mimicking BFG’s funnier lines to his children who responded in kind and laughter once more filled the auditorium. That is the power of Steven Spielberg, who very much still has his finger squarely on the pulse of what moves audiences.
In no way is one box office misfire a stunning fall. In fact, The BFG will find its audience and be heralded as a masterpiece in years to come just like other box office under achievers- It’s a Wonderful Life and The Wizard of Oz.
By the way, it is silly to decry the merits of sequels using Indiana Jones as an example. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the second highest grossing film of 2008. Continuing chapters in an adventure series with a lead character who revolutionized the genre does not fall under the category of sequelitis. In fact, in a perfect world there would be more than a dozen Indiana Jones films under the franchise’s belt. But I guess we will just have to settle for five. Outside this article and a relatively few mean-spirited voices on the Internet, no one is crying foul that Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford are reuniting to give the world another chance to return to the great adventure.
As the end credits rolled on The BFG, I was struck by one thought: What a sad day for cinema and cinemagoers alike when Spielberg stops making films. Leave the stage gracefully? Trust me, no one in Hollywood shows more grace than Steven Spielberg and no one sitting on this side of the stage wants him (or Harrison Ford) to leave anytime soon.
Check the average critical response to a LOT of the movies that came out this year…With the exception of BFG (which got marginally good, but not great reviews) all of the pricey flops are in the 15-30% Fresh rating zone on Rotten Tomatoes…They all uniformly stunk! This is why none of us went to the movies! I was looking forward to Tarzan, Warcraft and X-Men but was scared off by truly toxic reviews, as were a LOT of people
Seeing the number of hard right commenters infesting this thread is a shining example of what has one wrong in Hollywood. The film industry has catered to these people will increasing sanctimonious, dishonest and bigoted media and they’re STILL not happy.
Trying to make movie fans out of extreme conservatives is a failed venture that has alienated the youth without doing anything for the bottom line.
These people will never be happy. Hollywood needs to go back to good storytelling and truthful, insightful and fun movies.
The embittered right-wing neckbeards amusingly don’t seem to realize that they don’t represent the average American. Nor do they realize that much of the reactionary action fantasies and jingoistic, chauvinistic tripe they’re drawn to and regard as apolitical and “pure” entertainment is FULL of ideology that subscribes to a worldview just as, if not more, lazily than the “libtard” entertainment they rail against – they bristle at recognizing ideology that they disagree with, that doesn’t simply reinforce what they already believe. Hollywood has always considered itself a progressive industry (even though they frankly don’t often deserve that label – occasional liberal virtue signaling – especially when it’s that phony, shallow, Hollywood-specific time of liberalism – is not the same thing as true progressiveness, and Hollywood’s movies more often that not regurgitate safely reactionary/conservative, straight white male-dominated narratives); many of the 1930s-1950s films that have endured were progressive for their time.
The rage at women and ethnic/sexual minorities merely STARTING to bridge the gap in media representation is particularly precious.
Ever since 9/11, Hollywood has been at a loss. There is a real-life battle of good and evil, and Hollywood hasn’t been able to come to grips with it. Give us movies which calm our nerves, or allow us to cheer for the good guys.
Oh, that’s already the “Variety annual apocalyptic report on how no one is going to theaters, people are no longer interested on movies and the business is on the verge of breaking”? Gee, it came fast this year! I thought it was only by the end of the year.
There isn’t a lack of money in Hollywood it’s a lack of talent. You want the crowds to come back, give us a reason to come back. As long as you only make remakes and over the top CGI nonsense, we aren’t going to bother. Look at the 70s and 80s. We had Jaws, Alien, The Thing, countless other movies. All original, all without CGI, and all good. It packed people in like you wouldn’t believe. Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Now all Hollywood tries to do is recapture those days with shoddy remake after remake. We are sick of it. There is no way I’m going to see them ruin what I consider the greatest movie ever made, Ben Hur, with a shoddy CGI remake! It took them a year to shoot the chariot race. I’m not going to have that ruined with some cartoonish looking remake. You want people to come back, give us a reason! Well made, original material, that aren’t obvious rippoffs of better made movies. CGI is fine, when it is plot driven. Look at The Lord of the Rings. But when it is the only reason a movie is being made like Transformers, I’ll save my money.
I agree with pretty much of all of this but just wanted to mention that The Thing (1982) & Ben Hur (1959) were both remakes. The Thing was actually a flop when it came out but developed a cult following, which none of the misfires today will do for the reasons you mentioned.
Paul, John Carpenter’s THE THING was very close to the source material from 1938 whereas the Arness version was completely another movie. So, not really a remake.
Wow! I had no idea there are so many others sick of the political propaganda today’s movies push. There’s no way I’ll pay to watch that. Nor do I want to see movies that are nothing but one special effect after another. Pay to watch smart mouthed animated animals? Not on a bet! I mourn the death of creativity, originality and movies made for the sake of telling a great story. I’ll use my money instead to pay the cable company for the opportunity to watch Game of Thrones, True Detective, The Night Manager, etc.
I’m a big Star Trek fan who has seen every movie in the theater since I was an adult, but I am skipping Beyond. First, I’m just not interested in Fast and Furious in space. The trailers looked terrible! But the deciding factor for me was their decision to turn Sulu gay against Takei’s wishes…which in and of itself is a bit annoying, but then they had to make it a statement about gay marrriage. Young Sulu is not only gay, but has a *husband* and a *daughter.”
I guess in the future, gay couples will simply put their DNA into a replicator and out will pop a baby!
Having a gay Star Trek character doesn’t bother me so much as changing an existing character and then using it to promote a still controversial alternative family structure.
I used to be pro-gay rights (seriously!) until the LGBT crowd started shoving propaganda down everyone’s throats in total denial of biological realities. Sorry, but nature prefers a natural mother and father as the ideal for child-rearing. And Caitlyn Jenner did not magically become female due to make-up and breast implants. HE still has his male junk.
Make love to whomoever you want but stop pretending it is biologically equivalent to, well, biology. And stop shoving it down everyone else’s faces. Nobody cares what you do in your private life until you demand everyone else approve of you. Just stop it!
Honestly, Tom, I’ve seen as many, if not more, white, Hispanic and Asians using & abusing cellphones during movies.
The cost of taking a family out to the movies is obscene these days. Ticket prices upwards of $10 each in some areas, combined with exhorbitant food/drink costs, mean that many families will wait for the video release and watch it at home. With a 60-in tv in the household, it’s a near-cinematic experience, the kids can be comfortable, they can fall asleep if they’re tired, you can rewatch the movie whenever you want, etc. For $25, we’ve got the movie, homemade popcorn, and whatever drink we want for five people – those same things would cost me triple the price in the theater.
In addition, I for one am sick and tired of being force-fed the holier-than-thou messages that permeate Hollywood. I go to a movie to be entertained, not to be preached at. Having hypocritical millionaire studios and actors/actresses push political and/or social messages though the movies – or the advertising – is a sure way to turn me off. I’m not there to hear *your* social or political views, nor am I there to share mine. I. Want. To. Be. Entertained. I don’t always want to have to search for the deeper meaning in everything – movies are an escape, not a lecture hall.
Hollywood once offered us plenty of great comedies with little or no political content: Bull Durham, Four Weddings, Groundhog Day, What About Bob, This is Spinal Tap, Planes/Trains/Automobiles, Wedding Singer, Election (although the Reece character was a Republican), Big, to name a few.
We rarely if ever see feel-good, apolitical comedies like these any more. Why not?
The theater experience isn’t what it used to be. Unruly theater-goers were something to deal with in the 90s, when I saw a movie in a theater every weekend, but the advent of smartphones has made cinemas a pain.
Also, I have a family now and taking them to see a movie once and buying some snacks and drinks totals to around $50, and that $50 is a gamble that A.) the movie will be decent and B.) the people around me won’t distract me to the point that my experience is spoiled.
I see MAYBE 2-3 movies in theaters per year. I’ll see Suicide Squad in a week or so, but until Wonder Woman comes out I won’t see another.
Once movie studios start releasing fairly new movies(3-4 weeks old) on virtual reality headsets like the HTC Vive, which I own, I’ll pay for tickets to watch these movies in my virtual cinema far more often than I do now. Until then, Hollywood isn’t getting much of my money.
My wife and I love the movie theater experience, but we’ve gone from movies once a week to once month because of price. We use our membership cards to get an occasional free movie which helps, but how about additionally offering half off tickets for the remainder of a year after the first 10 tickets purchased. Get more people back into theaters regularly.
