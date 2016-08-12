‘Suicide Squad’ Fans v Critics: Who Came Out the Winner?

In recent years, the war between movie fans and film critics — if, in fact, it is a war — has had its flare-ups. Remember what happened when “The Dark Knight Rises” was about to be released in 2012? It may seem like a tempest in a batcave now, but the collective desire to see that movie struck such a frenzied nerve of anticipation that a handful of critics who gave it negative reviews actually received death threats.
When director Christopher Nolan was asked to comment on the threats during an interview outside the film’s London premiere, he ducked the issue by saying, “I think the fans are very passionate about these characters, the way a lot of people are very passionate.” I’m sure that Nolan wasn’t, in any way, trying to lend passive-aggressive support to violence against critics. But he was clearly bending over backwards to look like he hadn’t turned against his fans — even if a handful of them, for one ugly instant, had become a mob.
With “Suicide Squad,” the pitchforks came out again, only this time the fans wanted to kill the messenger — Rotten Tomatoes, the critical aggregator site that did little more than transmit the information that reviewers didn’t like the film. This was sort of the equivalent of greeting a piece of bad headline news — a terrorist attack, say, or a sudden economic plunge — with cries that The New York Times and CNN should immediately be shut down. On the face of it, it made no sense. Yet it certainly expressed something. In many ways, it was the fans’ high-water mark of Trumpian intolerance (though after Trump’s crack about Hillary and devotees of the Second Amendment, maybe the “Dark Knight Rises” threats were, in hindsight, Trumpian too).
This is the moment when I’m supposed to say something like, “Reviewers have the right — and, in fact, the duty — to voice whatever they think and feel about a movie. If they panned ‘Suicide Squad’…well, deal with it.” I do, in fact, devotedly believe that. But I don’t think it’s necessarily the whole story. It’s worth noting that Christopher Nolan had a point: As indefensible as these threats can be, they actually are a testament to how much passion the movies can still inspire. What follows is my breakdown of how the feud over “Suicide Squad” happened and what it tells us about fans and critics, who (spoiler alert!) actually have more in common than they would like to admit. For if you look closely at this trivial-in-the-scheme-of-things skirmish, you’ll see there are two secrets hidden inside of it: 1) Critics are fans. 2) Fans are critics. Really, can’t we all just get along?
The critics who panned “Suicide Squad” were basically right. In the end, who’s seriously going to hold up this movie as an accomplished pop model of comic-book storytelling? I don’t need to rehash all the criticisms, but as many reviewers pointed out (quite rightly), the premise doesn’t parse: Where the grungy antiheroes of “The Dirty Dozen” were put together to fight the Nazis, the members of the down-and-dirty Suicide Squad are assembled when they barely have a foe, and the foe they wind up having — the Enchantress (and is anyone going to pretend that this swirlingly impersonal CGI demon is an ace villain?) — would never have existed if it hadn’t been for the attempt to assemble the Suicide Squad in the first place.
Plus, there’s way too much conventional slam-bang action noise. If you want to see the difference between a badass comic-book movie that’s well done and one that’s mediocre, just watch “Deadpool” again. There isn’t a moment when the action is less than heightened, spectacular, real-but-unreal (which is to say, amazing), and Ryan Reynolds packs more face-singing cutthroat attitude into a single performance than what is offered by the entire cast of “Suicide Squad.”
The underlying source of the feud: The critics were too hard on “Batman v Superman.” It’s a sign of how dogmatic their hatred really was that simply by saying that, I threaten to make it sound like I’m speaking from a parallel universe. Overnight, it became an article of faith that “Batman v Superman” was a dud, a betrayal, a disaster of solemnly overcooked portentous gloom. Yes, it was a flawed movie, but I’m not alone in thinking that at times there was a thrilling grandeur to it, and it succeeded in the tricky balancing act of turning Superman into a captivatingly ambiguous figure. Henry Cavill came alive as an actor the way he never did in “Man of Steel” — a far more leaden movie that the critics didn’t beat up on nearly as much.
The critics, of course, had a right to pan “Batman v Superman,” but my point is that more than a few of them seemed to be using it as a symbol: Here is everything that is wrong with Hollywood. Occasionally, a big summer movie comes along that is worthy of that level of condemnation: “Battleship” or “John Carter” or “Transformers XXVIII.” Sorry, but “Batman v Superman” was not that movie. And what happened is that the overreaction (at least, in my book) set up a kind of critic-who-cried-wolf situation, making it seem as if the critics now had an agenda. Of course, it’s not as if that justified…
The Marvel conspiracy theory! We now live in an age when the logic of conspiracy has taken over mainstream thinking. The idea is: If you’re not talking about a secret deal that’s being cut, you’re out of the loop. Since Marvel is part of Disney, and Disney is viewed as a mythological brand that still signifies entertainment that’s “nice” rather than “naughty,” the movie rivalry between the Marvel and DC Comics universes has taken on a larger-than-life corporate symbolism: Are you on the side of cool grunge and grit (“Suicide Squad”), or are you on the side of rah-rah uncool boosterism (“Captain America”)? Really, though, why should anyone have to choose between them? (And besides, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was about as dark as comic-book movies get.) Yet critics who panned “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” right in a row were seen, by some, as puppets on the string of the Marvel machine. Which is — let’s be clear — a loopy idea. But it’s amazing how much cred and steam a notion like that can now gather.
There’s a bit of a PC reaction against Harley Quinn. If you want to know why a movie as mediocre as “Suicide Squad” could sell $135 million worth of tickets in its opening weekend, there are several reasons to look at. One, of course, is Will Smith; he is still a monster movie star. The other is Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn — not because she’s a movie star yet, but because her turn as Harley the wildly grinning baby-doll trash psycho was a super-hook (though maybe for different reasons) for fanboys and fangirls alike. Is she a retrograde character or an empowering one? The answer might be: Both at once. Yet there was a certain moralistic dismissal of Harley in the press, because in all too obvious ways she’s a very retrograde character. She flounces around like a sociopathic pole dancer, she lives in thrall to her even crazier boyfriend, the Joker — and, more than that, her transition from respectable psychiatrist to villain’s moll is never adequately explained, so it seems like the film is endorsing the notion that her former identity was not to be taken seriously. Harley, like everyone else in “Suicide Squad,” could have used a much better back story, yet as a presence, Margot Robbie connects. The character is a novelty precisely because she’s so unapologetically in thrall to things that aren’t good for her.
Even in the eyes of fans: Were the critics really wrong…or is today’s collective trashing tomorrow’s conventional wisdom? Call it “Phantom Menace” syndrome. Moviegoers have always questioned certain critical judgments, but the first time I remember fans rising up as a horde to denounce the critical establishment was when we all gave a withering shrug (at best) to “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” It’s not just that the disappointment over the bad news was so intense. It’s that fanboys and fangirls went out and saw the movie, over and over again, and convinced themselves that it was great. That is, until they didn’t. “The Phantom Menace” came out 17 years ago, and in that time it has become accepted wisdom — among “Star Wars” fans — that it’s not actually a very good movie. That’s what the J.J. Abrams reboot was all about: Let’s bring “Star Wars” back to what it was…not to what it became in 1999 when George Lucas, steeped in his obsession with visual technology, wound up draining the life from it. In that context, I would also call attention to “The Dark Knight Rises.” Does anyone think it’s a masterpiece on the level of “The Dark Knight”? You could argue that no one ever did. But that’s because the threats and the anger all happened…
Before anyone had seen the movie! Anticipation is one thing, but how can fans claim to be so in love with a film that they haven’t even watched yet? The answer is that the movie is already, in their minds, a religion — and on some level, I can half-admire the passion that erects that kind of pop culture belief system. But how deep is the worship, really, when it has every chance of being undone over time? And when that happens, it will turn out, as it so often has, that…
The fans and the critics are actually on the same side. The whole notion of denouncing “the critics” as a bunch of snooty elitists is rooted in an old stereotype, one that refuses to go away. To wit: Critics are angry, spiteful losers who take out their hidden resentment on movies that everyone besides them loves. I hope this doesn’t sound angry or spiteful, but isn’t it time that we let this cliché go? Take the all-too-relevant issue of critics and comic-book movies. Do we critics reflexively dislike them? No. Do we sometimes dislike them? Yes. Do fans of comic-book movies agree with us? More often than not, I would say…yes. Four years from now, will people be talking about what a kickass movie “Suicide Squad” was? Prediction: Not really. Will they be finding another reason to hate on the critics? Yes. But should they? No. Because even as “the critics” aren’t actually a monolith, “the fans,” too, don’t actually speak in one voice (though they may pretend to). They’re a great many people, and they think a great many different things. Just like critics. So maybe it’s time that we all stopped throwing rotten tomatoes.
I don’t lose my shit when film critics pan movies that I like. I simply ignore them. I’ve been ignoring them for 19 years. If I had paid attention to film critics all of the time, I would have missed out on many films that have become favorites of mine.
It’s funny how (reading many internet comments regarding critics) that punters champion the notion that everyone is entitled to an opinion (e.g. ‘My/Your opinion matters’), yet when a critic forms an opinion, everybody loses their shit. It’s like these hypocrites think it’s cool to use the ‘one rule for some and another rule for others’ mentality.
I couldn’t care less about how the critics feel. The only opinion that matters is MINE. I enjoyed the movie very much. Just as I had enjoyed “BATMAN V. SUPERMAN”. I thank God that I had not paid attention to the critics in the first place . . . and that I stopped allowing movie critics to dictate my movie choices nearly twenty years ago.
MY opinion matters, not theirs.
I loved the movie. The critics are idiots and should be criticized for their stupidity. Go watch the movie and see for yourself. Very fun.
I do not hate critics. I am interested in their opinion but it does not drive my movie going. I think you all are wrong about Suicide Squad. This is a 56 year old mother of 4 talking and I LOVED it. It was fun it was entertainment. I liked the characters. Probably shld be grown ups only. Oh and you guys,critics, need to get over Dead Pool. It was great but all movies do no have to be compared to it. Lighten up and have some fun. Geez!
Gotta go with the fans in this case. This film reveals another disconnect between the audiences and movie critics. Movie critics are not as influential as once before as movie goers can locate information on various films pretty much anywhere. Love the film or hate the film a critics review should not stop you. However, I don’t believe movie critics are the messiah some make them out to be.
The author cites Star Wars as an example of a movie where the critics were proven right in the long run… Actually, the critics gave Phantom Menace a respectable 55% on RT with the audience giving it a 60%. Revenge of the Sith (III) got a glowing 79%, even though the fans gave it a 65% (and it was a catastrophic embarrassment). So the message that “the critics might be proven right in the long run” doesn’t match the example. Suicide Squad had 27% vs. 69%. The fans thought it was not great, but decent. The critics … seem to have some sort of issue beyond just the movie itself.
IMHO Movie critics are valid for fans of Woody Allen films, Florence Foster Jenkins and other art films. They have rarely been valid for films whose only goal is to entertain.
I think the issue here is the glee critics displayed in trashing DC movies and disrespecting the fanbase.
So a total lack of professionalism. I think the pros wouldn’t even bother with superhero movies unless their editor told them to. I also think pros would point out that fans of the genre would probably enjoy the film- something that a simplistic site like RT wouldn’t likely pick up on, since that would mean yes and no simultaneously.
I remember watching this 90’s movie Boys on the Side. It outclasses any movie discussed in this thread.
Whoopie Goldberg played a lesbian. It was not an issue. The movie was terrific as was the entire cast.
I expect next year to be purposely overloaded with non-white females who identify with the LGBTQ community as opposed to being populated with well done movies with a variety of characters.
Back in the twenties artists were beside themselves claiming that whatever scientists thought of (as opposed to discovered) was mirrored in art. The example was Picasso and Einstein. They were wrong, In a horribly, obvious way. That sentiment dies.
Recently I saw a comedian advising Mrs. Clinton to shut up about socially progressive issues such as trans and the bathroom, that Hollywood would deal with that just as they had with gay marriage.
History repeating itself? Nobody respects things being shoved down their throat, not the FUD about DC movies or the rights of non traditional sexual orientation.
Your job is making movies not social engineering. Do your job. Society will come around because it always does.
It’s incredible that you don’t understand how the question in your title is utterly absurd — how many millions in the box office do you need to disavow an intelligent critic idea?
Just because something moves a lot of units, or sells for a high price tag, does not equate to it being good! Especially with something like a movie, where you purchase a ticket and THEN see it. The movie has made its money before you can even cast an opinion. Or to look at it another way: if you were asked to pay for a movie that turned out to be bad after you saw it- as in a restaurant after a bad meal- how many people would argue the price of the ticket? And in turn, how would that affect the “success” of the movie?
Ultimately, as this article points out, critics are people just like everyone else. The hope is that they have devoured so much good and bad culture, and have experienced enough of life, to have a credible basis for doing the job of filtering the good, the bad, and the ugly FOR US. And by saying “this movie should’ve and could’ve been better for these particular reasons…” the Critic is actually trying to save culture (movies, books, music…) from bottoming out and being, plainly, dumb.
I, for one, am thankful for critics. They slog through the muck to help us know what a diamond looks like.
This was funny.
Shopkeeper#1 “I sold $100 today.”
Shopkeeper #2 “I only sold a thousand.”
Shopkeeper #1 “Sorry man. Maybe you’ll do better tomorrow.”
Shopkeeper #2 “if only it just wasn’t about units sold!”
Shopkeeper #1 “I know man. C’mon guy let’s have a beer. You’re buying!”
This article is so biased itself, it’s amazing !!
When a Marvel movie comes out, it’s the best movie ever !! The same mistake you’ll see in a Marvel movie and in a DC movie isn’t gonna be judged the same way, there is DOUBLE STANDARD AAAND it’s a FACT !! So called critics complaining DC villains are underdevelopped when it’s basically the same thing with Marvel villains ?
Critics nowadays act like FANBOYS but they hide behind some kind of an imaginary legitimacy and they don’t like that people know that and are calling them out for that !
When Dr Strange and Rogue One will come out they’re gonna be called the best movies ever despite the very flagrant flaws they’ll have but GOD FORBIDS SOMEONE EVER NOTICES THE BIAS SYSTEM THAT IS HURTING THE WORK OF THE MOVIE CRITIC !!!!
It’s true. I never understood the hate BvS gets and the adulation Civil War got. The little revelation in Civil War is just as corny and trite as the Matha thing.
What you have said does not hold water at all.
If by Marvel Movies-you mean “Marvel Studios”. you clearly haven’t actually read any of their review at all. NONE of their films has 10 out of 10, so by definition is “Best movie ever”. They get good and bad reviews same as everyone else. They were laughed at for years for even attempting a shared universe. Something “nobody wanted”.
Thor The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk BOTH have 6.2 on Rotten Tomatoes, the SAME SCORE as Man of Steel. Iron Man 2 has 6.5, Ultron and Thor have 6.7, C A The First Avenger has 6.9. Best films ever? Hardly.
It’s a total myth born of some mad frustration and also an ability to completely ignore te films that existed before Man of Steel!
So as well as Marvel Movie being shorthand for Marvel Studios films, I assume DC is shorthand for the WB/ DCEU? OR are we conveniently ignoring he good – excellent reviews for The Dark Knight trilogy, for Superman Returns and even Tim Burton’s Batman films that kicked this whole thing off. (I’ll leave out the first two Reeve Superman films)
So where exactly does this idea about a disparity between the reviews come from? Al there is is that the 3 DCEU films have gotten mixed to poor reviews and some people can’t accept that maybe that is because they aren’t that great AND / OR they do not appeal to a wide enough spectrum of people, critics included. Ignoring the many films based on DC characters that HAVE gotten good reviews to make this argument work is baffling. Ignoring the films based on Marvel characters that have also gotten bad reviews is baffling. Are Fox and Sony to complain that their films are being treated unfairly because they don’t get a universal love that doesn’t exist anyway? OR have Fox got great reviews for some X-Men films and terrible reviews for others AND their Fantastic Four films, not because of any connection to Marvel, but because critics and people simply THINK some of them are not that good?! Ditto the 5 Spider-Man films from 8.3 (89%) for Spider-Man 2 down to 5.8 (52%) for Amazing SM2 isn’t that just the range in quality, the belief of critics and people on how good the films are, not some mad bias?
“So called critics complaining DC villains are underdevelopped when it’s basically the same thing with Marvel villains”
Again how many times have we seen them moan that Loki is the only “fully developed” MArvel Studios villain? I happen to think , as I have said, that they are complaining about something unimportant in those films. IF your film relies heavily on the villain, a weak one is an issue. If it doesn’t (See pretty much ALL Indiana Jones films) it isn’t.
But again you are making a complaint about something that doesn’t exist. Marvel Studios Villains are a thing that is moaned about ll the time. In fact Hollywood Reporter did a whole article about superhero film villains, because of Suicide Squad where they made, AGAIN, the Marvel Studios complaint!.
The real question is why are YOU obsessed with Marvel Studios? What do you CARE? Why are you not comparing these reviews to Transformers? To Jurassic World? TO Harry Potter, Hunger Games to Fox’x Marvel films? to Bond films?
I think you’ve just proved yourself wrong.
Critics are basically people who are failed film maker wannabes and those that can’t, criticize.
They love flaky small budget interest films, problem is, NO ONE ELSE DOES.
Suicide squad made three quarters of a billion, Boys on the Side made 23 million and barely broke even.
Why? Simple, people liked suicide squad, no one liked Boys on the Side.
ergo critics are always wrong when it comes to blockbusters and serve no purpose other than advertising movies that otherwise would receive no attention.
@therealeverton
“Goodbye Mr. Troll…Here for argument,not an “argument”. Keep your insults for someone who can be bothered.”
Still replying to tour own posts I see. Well at least this the response was accurate.
Take your FUD somewhere else.
@Dalton says:
August 14, 2016 at 6:28 am
Goodbye Mr. Troll…Here for argument,not an “argument”. Keep your insults for someone who can be bothered.
@ therealeverton
Still can’t figure out the reply button eh?
Again who is ‘they’ who are these mysterious person(s) that you talk to?
I liked Civil war. That one battle was fun. I didn’t really care for the ending. How did that guy know Iron Man and CA would both be there so he could play his movie. How was the movie made? Did Hydra place cameras all over the forest so that they could maybe film this random placed attack? How come the video wasn’t discovered after Black Widow released all Hydra and SHIELD info on line?
Who the heck was that guy anyway? Why did he want CA and IM to fight? Talk about lame villains and plot holes. I could attack this movie and SW VII all day. I haven’t seen what I would consider an above average superhero/SciFi/fantasy movie since GOTG. But of course you wouldn’t want to watch any of them after viewing Sicario or A Perfect Day. You want a fun superhero movie? Try Mystery Men.
Now can you explain what you didn’t like about SS in this detail? Because the fact that critics don’t, that they (the critics) just say ‘don’t see this wait until CA CW comes out’. The fact nothing said about the movie- muddled plot, and whatever you meant about ‘poorly put together’ or the Trumpian style attacks that I won’t quote is given any rational basis at all thoroughly justifies the thinking or feelings of those people (people who liked the movie regardless of which universe it came from) who believe in the attack DC, promote Marvel theory.
Personally I think you should devote your attention to figuring out the reply button. Small steps man, small steps.
Oh no, no, no. They claim it started with Man of Steel.
Even if that wasn’t the case, and it is, it’s laughable to suggest that all over the planet 100s of critics, many of whom are comic book fans, many of those DC fans, suddenly, en masse went to a convention and decided tostart hating DC films and loving Marvel Studios ones? Well that STILL doesn’t hold water.
Civil War is considered a good film (I’m sure it isn’t th only film thought of as good that you ever didn’t think was good, if you don’t) and BvS wasn’t. So what? Suicide Squad is thought of as poor too…So what? So TWO films are considered weak and one isn’t? That’s your scientific sample is it? That 100s of critics around th world have seen THREE films and because they liked one and not two (in general) that’s a conspiracy? IT couldn’t possibly be that one was good and the other two were not?
The fact that the first “bad” film fell away with the public and the public were ls split on it doesn’t suggest that maybe it isn’t just the critics? That people in general were not that impressed? The fact that the second “Bad” film is threatening to also fall away, if slightly less, doesn’t suggest t you that MAYBE these are just two films that are either poorly made OR that, for whatever reason, they do not appeal to enough people once seen. But that Other film does.
You need More films to start complaining. It’s August and only 3 films have been released, it is far too early to make that kind of conclusion. AND you need a genuine disconnect between audience and reviewers. he audiences need to massively dislike the films they are praising (Civil War) and massively dislike the ones they don’t (the 2016 DCEU films) and that simply hasn’t happened. Even if Suicide Squad manages to hold significantly better than BvS,hat’s still only 1 film did, and 2 didn’t reverse the flow.
The RT petition (try to keep up and drop the insults, we’re having a sensible discussion and I’m no here for trolls or schoolyard flame wars) mentions ALL the DCEU films, not a specific 1 or 2. it is about the DCEU. Once you use that term, you are talking about all films in it. You’re also way behind if you think it started with that. Look IT up, do some research, this started the DAY tit became clear BvS was getting a lot of poor reviews. The “Marvel / Disney” are buying critics rubbish started back then. All this, is the continuation…If you read even just the article you are commenting on you would know that
You’re delving too far into the past. The phenomenon that she and many others are referring to is a 2016 thing. At least that’s when it was noticed. I’d say the RT petition marks the beginning. Try to keep up.
I shouldn’t be surprised but this article is coming from the same guy who wrote a very misogynistic article on Renée Zellweger’s face !!
@ Eliza…
What on Earth are you talking about?
First Deadpool is NOT a Marvel film…It isn’t.
secondly of course some people compared it. So what?They compared it to The Dirty Dozen too, where’s your issue? Florence Foster Jenkins has its style ~”compared” to The King’s Speech..So what? Independence Day compared, unfavourably, to Star Wars? That Lucas and his lackeys right?
“The Avengers. Since then, every Marvel movie became an amazing movie ”
Never let facts get in the way of your argument eh. You have
1. Never actually checked this theory you believe, at all.
2. not even read the comments you’re responding to – and checked them.
3. done nothing to see if what you heard, felt for yourself was actually true AT ALL
Same year, or not, Dark Knight Rises came out After Avengers and got great reviews. Defeating your own argument.
Thor The Dark World..AFTER Avengers and just 6.2. Age of Ultron just 6.7. Ant-Man has 6.9 Even Iron Man 3 only has 7. So again Best films ever? No. If YOU don’t Like some of the other films,despite the general public and critics liking them, that’s fine, but (and oh so especially since the pint of this is people disagreeing with critics on Suicide Squad) surely they are entitled to like a film you think is lacking, just as you are entitled to think Suicide Squad and BvS are good, when they don’t right? Or are you just pro DCEU no matter what and anti Marvel Studios?
You really let 1r 2 extreme end comments from critics be such a big deal to you?AND mean that ALL critics are then that way? Which flies in the face of the fact that many critics LIKE the films in question and give them decent scores!
Films get compared to similar films. This year’s Independence Day Resurgence was compared to Jurassic World? Where’s the conspiracy? Dreamworks CGI Animations were constantly compared to Pixar’s, usually playing second fiddle, what was the conspiracy?
You just need to actually see if what you think matches up with reality and it doesn’t. Teh fact that you are making an issue of comparisons between similar films shows that you know little about the film media and how critics have worked for decades. Go and read some reviews of sausage Party, Bad Moms, and other films out now and you WILL find them compared and often contrasted with other films. I haven’t read ANY reviews for Secret Life of Pets and I guarantee it is being compared to other Pixar films, to other Illumination films and probably even to Toy Story, I just know it. It isn’t a conspiracy, it is simply what many critics do, much of the time.You know what else Suicide Squad has been compared to, other than Dirt Dozen? Batman Assault on Arkham, a far superior Suicide Squad film, from WB/DC -Where’s the conspiracy?
The real question is why are YOU obsessed with Marvel Studios? What do you CARE? Why are you not comparing these reviews to Transformers? To Jurassic World? TO Harry Potter, Hunger Games to Fox’x Marvel films? to Bond films?
Go say that to Owen Gleiberman who compared Suicide Squad to Deadpool too. It’s funny a critic compares a DC movie to a Marvel and it’s his job right ?
Go say that to the critic who wrote “Seriously DC & Warner Bros need to consider outsourcing their movie production to Marvel/Disney from now on”
“OR are we conveniently ignoring he good – excellent reviews for The Dark Knight trilogy, for Superman Returns and even Tim Burton’s Batman films that kicked this whole thing off. (I’ll leave out the first two Reeve Superman films)”
The Dark Knight Trilogy has become the critics excuse to justify their bias, “Oh no we loved the Dark Knight Trilogy which means we’re not biased” Those movies came out BEFORE or the same year as The Avengers. Since then, every Marvel movie became an amazing movie (lol)I maintain everything i said above and i seriously think Mr Gleiberman is condescending towards fans and denying the bias against DCEU movies …
Excellent article, Mr. Gleiberman, which, as I expected, caused a tornado in a teacup. Will the day ever come when the “fanboys” realize that by so consistently attacking the “critics”, they are only giving more visibility (and power) to the group of “elitist snobs” they profess to hate? And by doing so, the “fanboys” are inadvertently admitting that perhaps they doubt their own opinions of the Hollywood blockbusters the critics seem to detest. My own solution is simple: I pay no attention to CinemaScore or Rotten Tomatoes. I do read the reviews written by the 4-5 critics I respect sheerly out of curiosity, but favorable or negative reviews have no effect on my decisions as to which films I decide to see. Mainly I peruse the cast lists: I’ll go to see anything that one of my favorite actors/actresses appear in. As a movie historian once wrote: “Film Is Faces”. And this is something that started in my childhood where I rushed to see “the new Doris Day movie” or “the new Hitchcock thriller” and rarely was I disappointed. After all, a movie is only a movie. To me (and I know I’m probably a minority of one), the fate of the world is not dependent on the reviews and grosses of the latest Hollywood blockbuster. Correct me if I’m wrong.
This is not about when or whether people read the critics. It’s about disrespecting all movie-goers everywhere with tripe like ‘fanboys’.
But way to double down is is that ‘supersize’?
See where this leads to? You don’t need poorly written article to understand. However if the goal was to troll your readers then you desperately need to get a real job that you can handle with some degree of professionalism.
honestly, I’ve seen Deadpool a few times now. Really don’t understand how everything gets related back to it because IMO it was one of the more mediocre marvel movies ive seen. If All it takes is tits and R rated language to make something amazing, then everyone has smaller minds than I thought. Because the story was quite generic and aside from saving his girlfriend who got kidnapped by the people who gave him his abilities, nothing else really happens in the movie.
It isn’t a Marvel film and you need to actually read a few reviews if you think they are praising it because it has foul language.
Also no film works for everyone, so if you don’t like it, you never will, but reading the reviews will help you understand using bad language alone isn’t the reason it is being praised.
Example, the fact that Logan swears isn’t the reason people love Hugh Jackman’s came in X-Men First Class. It is HOW that is used, the way it is said, the reaction to it. In short everything about the use of that F-word is perfectly done. That Deadpool swears isn’t the issue. It is HOW he does it, the way, the reactions, the circumstances. And the language, whilst “refreshingly adult” in a medium that is mostly kept suitable for “most” is the least of what people and certainly critics, found so good about the film. Hardly anyone thought it was the story, although many were surprised that it was a genuine romance of sorts.
But seriously read the reviews and you’ll see why, even if it isn’t to your liking, you’ll see why.
@ Dalton AGAIN
“Dalton says:
August 14, 2016 at 5:54 am
@therealeverton
You seem you be confused about which post you’re responding too.”
No, that’s what I said to you and it remains the case. In fact it now appears to be true twice.
@therealeverton
You seem you be confused about which post you’re responding too.
@ Dalton…
Confused who? Nobody was confused by Suicide Squad…They were shocked at how poorly edited and put together it was.
I have a feeling you have replied to the wrong post mate because none of wht you say applies my reply, to somebody else, and certainly nothing you say about Suicide Squad has anything to do with me.
But again not sure why you’re trying to bait me with unconnected and mildly insulted comments.
That’s not the impression I got. To this day all anyone talks about is that it was a R-rated movie. Just like Sausage Party now.
I found it entertaining as well but I was a bit disappointed after all the hype leading up to it.
I would and definitely will see it again in Blu-ray but there is no reality that it is in any measurable way better than SS or BvS. Nor is it worse. It’s just another entertaining superhero movie with the added bonus of R-rated humour.
Guy seeks revenge and rescues girl friend. Gets a couple of reluctant friends to help him. The only thing unique about Deadpool was the that the protagonist was a foul mouthed superhero. What else was there to talk about. Surely you aren’t going to argue that Deadpool was especially technically brilliant compared to all other superhero movies of the last few years?
I think I’m getting some insight into why the SS story confused you so much. A number of posters in this thread had no trouble whatsoever outlining the plot in a pretty consistent way.`Perhaps you could tell us where you began to get confused? Certainly preferable to standing on a rooftop simply yelling that the plot is muddled.
Critics and I rarely agree. At my age I have come to understand that if critics like it, it will be boring.
If I like it, critics will pan it. But I have become used to critics pointing out that if you like this sort of movie or genre then you will probably enjoy this movie, often at the end of their review.
What makes the recent criticisms of DC movies stand out IMHO is their total and at times deliberate disrespect for the readers who might like that type of movie or genre.
Not to mention the totally overboard, Trumpian attacks on the movie, its fans and those who disagree with the reviewer on comment boards.
Another problem IMHO is the apparent inability to compose a proper essay. The plot is bad- where are the examples?, the film jumps around- example please. Anybody can post that something is bad. Critics are expected to have the ability to support their opinions.
All I see is a hatchet job on the movies in question with a healthy dose of disrepect bordering on utter contempt for movie audiences.
SDP, whose posts in this thread is dead on with his critique of the critic.
This particular article is just click-bait to take another shot at fans of the movie. Not the only critic to lose it because the fans are turning out in big enough numbers to break sales records on a daily basis. In many countries, I might add. Get over it and take a course on how to write an essay. That’s what you get payed for isn’t it? Stop whinging because your reviews are so poorly constructed that anyone with a keyboard can attack it. You are the author of your own grief here. Stop the Trumpian blame the other guy nonsense.
@therealeverton
Who are ‘they’? Who is ‘nobody’?
Can you give me enough examples of ‘poor editing’ and ‘poorly put together’ so that we might actually be able to discuss that or are just going to continue standing on that rooftop Trumpianly yelling this out and hoping it will stick?
Dalton, you and I are best friends now. I loathe critics nowdays because they never back their statements up, and criticism, and journalism broadly, are now simply opinion outlets. No, that’s not what you get paid to do. Movie criticism isn’t “I liked it” or “I didn’t like it”. It’s if the movie is worth a damn and does its job. Suicide Squad did its job and is worth a damn.
“Suicide Squad did its job and is worth a damn.”
About $400,000,000 in ten days along with setting records in a few countries as well as the USA supports this.
It was an entertaining summer film. If you’re looking for a fun, action and adventure film this week then you won’t go wrong by seeing this latest effort from WB.
The Dark Knight Rises was a masterpiece… There I said it…
Nice perspective on fans and critics alike. Although I was disappointed that Suicude Squad wasn’t better I don’t regret seeing it, though I’ll never watch Ben A as Batman. He just can’t pull it off in my opinion. I do disagree with the comment on John Carter. Loved it! But that’s the point isn’t it?
Not to mention Rotten Tomatoes was previously owned by Warner Brothers, and the studio still has a minor share; it kinda flies in the face of the Marvel/Disney conspiracy theory, doesn’t it?
These are called popcorn movies for a reason. To claim that even something The Dark Knight was a masterpiece is a stretch.
They are big movies, with big effects and little real character development. They are an escape for a few hours and nothing more.
Critics rarely take this into consideration when making their reviews. They would better not reviewing them at all and let the public decide if they are worth a night out or not.
I got wise to movie critics in about 1980. I read reviews of movies I loved written by a critic I had actually met while working at a movie theater. I realized that every film he hated he seemed to assume it was made for HIS tastes. He bashed movies made for teenagers from his point of view. He never recommended a film might be good for a different type of audience, or if he did it was with a demeaning sneer in his writing. He was just a guy! Didn’t seem to be very likable, or happy. But regardless he was just a guy with ONE opinion. He had nothing to do with me, or my family or friends and what we did and didn’t like. He got paid to go see movies, that’s all.
Owen Glieberman is one of the few veteran, film history educated, ‘print’ critics and true cinema authors we have left. He gave “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” a positive review. Get off his d*%@. Here’s the truth – rotten tomatoes is saturated by millennial critics who have nothing but a website and geek opinions. They have no journalism degree nor decades of experience like Mr. Glieberman. When your own tribe turns on your idols and smashes them, i.e. ‘Suicide Squad”s aggregate 27%, geeks need to get over it. It means that the vast majority of critics reflected how the mass majority of the public who doesn’t read comic books were going to react to,the movie. ‘Suicide Squad’s 65%-67% drop this weekend, its 2nd, will reinforce its failure to impress audiences. As a comic book geek, comic book movie freak, movie buff, film school graduate, and industry employee, this is the reality of it – At Marvel and DC, when it comes to movies, COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS ARE FREAKIN’ FICTIONAL CHARACTERS controlled by STUDIO EXECUTIVES WHO ONLY CARE ABOUT THE PROFIT THEY GENERATE OFF GROSSES AND ANCILLARY PRODUCTS, not how good the films are. Be glad Kevin Feige threatened to quite at Marvel unless he got out from under Marvel’s CEO. Pray WB executives and creatives figure things out. This is Hollywood, not fan-filmmaking.
Very inappropriate for the writer to use CNN as an example (“with cries that The New York Times and CNN should immediately be shut down”).
CNN actually should be shut down.
Remember just the other day CNN “reported” that the Secret Service had a meeting with Donald Trump (all because Trump said “maybe there is” about Hillary Clinton being stopped), and then the Secret Service was asked about the meeting, and it turned out CNN made the whole thing up.
That’s the CNN version of “bad headline news”.
People forget that these are movie versions of comic books, not Shakespeare. Suspension of disbelief is essential. Everytime you see a scene that you think is too hokey, imagine it in your head as drawn comic panels with word bubbles.
Now that being said, we are slowly slipping into the prophesized idiocracy. It’s unelievable how many times I’ve been attacked by people when I tell them they can’t say Superman vs Batman or the Ghostbusters reboot are bad movies without having seen them. The internet has allowed intellectual dimwits to gang up together and make ignorant opinions truth.
The “critics” were right about SS. It was a monster pre-sell & people generally don’t like to admit that they wasted their money & their time seeing it. I agree with you in noting that the negative reaction to BvS was overkill.
My only beef with the “critics” this year has been for the less-than-excellent reviews (excepting Kenneth Turan in the LATimes) for “Jason Bourne”. That movie is by far the best feature I’ve seen this year.
I’ll support anybody’s right to rave about or rip a movie without “hating” on them.
I am actually quite appreciative of this article, and it does bring some sense to the article. I do however think that it overlooks the harshness of many of the critics, who were so extremely toxic and damming of a movie that is relatively well liked. 6.9 in IMDB on 120,000 viewers isn’t great, but it isn’t a “do not even waste your money” kind of level.
If the critics were a little less extreme, the fans wouldn’t feel so betrayed, and I think it is clear that the critics were extreme and didn’t accurately represent how many of the fans would feel.
That being said, any form of threat triggered by you not liking what another person says is unacceptable, and while I am a big fan of the current DCU, those type of fan boys need to seriously chill!
Think about what you’ve actually said here though. 6.9 and sinking from the general public. The public, whose main concern is did I enjoy the film, was I entertained. Well the critics have given it an average of 4.7. There’s not a huge difference there. The critics’ job is not just is it entertaining, did I enjoy it? But also to say is it well made? Is the cinematography, plotting, editing, continuity etc. good? Many of those things in Suicide Squad are NOT good. (Example Captain Boomerang disappears and then returns out of nowhere.) As a member of the “public” you may be disappointing that the film wasn’t as advertised, that the “worst of the worst” were in fact pussycats. That they were not the Dirty Dozen, or Snake Plisken, but inn fact the Famous Five. As critics you have to point that ot, point out they weren’t that bad, you have to point out that , without motivation, with 1.5 excretions, they just turn good and go to save the world. As a critic, you have to critique and say that s a minus point. You may be able to shrug your shoulders and say “well it was still funny when Boomerang ran out of the bar”, but the critic has to say that’s poor writing and or directing. Plotting, character development etc.
As pre-existing fans of Harley Quinn you (These yous aren’t about you personally they are the ALL you) may be aware of the reasons why she isn’t just a battered housewife, but the film fails to show the new audience why she isn’t a”progressive nightmare”, so the critic EVEN IF THEY KNOW why Harley isn’t a shocking example to modern women, HAVE to say the film treats her character poorly.
When you think about the “extra” things a critic AS to consider there’s really not too much difference. Especially when you read / watch the GOOD reviews and even they are almost ALL saying there’s a LOT wrong with the film, they just were able to enjoy it despite the flaws.
In another way a number of people who saw this film may never even have heard of the Dirty Dozen. I would hope that every critic worth their salt as and has seen it. You cannot help but compare the two and look upon this less favourable having done so, because it fails to live up to that promise. That’s either a problem for you or it isn’t…but but it’s another example of a reason why a critic would mark this 1 or 2 points lower than a non critic.
I think the hate make dc movies better and better while the praise make marvel worse and worse…
“how can fans claim to be so in love with a film that they haven’t even watched yet?”
How can critics be so hateful against a movie they haven’t watched? But they did it anyway. Most went to the cinema with their minds firmly made up that they would hate it.
My prediction?
Wonder Woman will get dogpiled by critics.
Justice League will get dogpiled by critics.
The problem is the critics. I remember the days when critics knew what they were talking about. They studied film theory and knew about lighting and mood. They understood what it took to make a movie and what can and can’t be done. Those critics knew what they were talking about.
These days they are just mere bloggers. Anyone can be a blogger. I write a blog. My mum has a blog. My kid son has a blog. No qualifications are needed, just a computer and a professional looking website.
The result is a serious lack in quality. It’s the difference between a properly published book and vanity-pub fan fiction.
Did the critics note the score of Batman V Superman? Did they notice the lighting? Did they notice the backdrops? The imagery? No. All they noticed was “Martha” and a Lex that was different that they guy they watched in Smallville. Then they repeatedly compared it with Civil War.
They lost all credibility.
They is why Suicide Squad fans are dogpiling the critics.
The critics have no credibility. They are just bandwagon bloggers. Not true film critics.
“Did the critics note the score of Batman V Superman? Did they notice the lighting? Did they notice the backdrops? The imagery?”
YES! Yes they did. They noted it wasn’t as good as Man of Steel. They noted they didn’t think the to composers work gelled well. Some praised Wonder Woman’s “rock” theme,some hated it. You’d better believe they mentioned the lighting and imagery. They noted how Snyder was often far too concerned with framing a cool image to notice how it took you out of the film or made for stupid scenes. Like the Superman hovers over people waiting to be saved from a flood, rather than, you know, saving them. Like Batman being at a Petrol Station, that’s on fire and could explode at any second, but just stands there in his car talking to Superman, because it looks “cool”. Read top reviewers and you wll see they absolutely talk about all of those things in detail and found them wanting, lacking ad not good enough. OR hen they were good, they were overshadowed by the poor elements.
People get far too caught up in the percentage of critics that find a film “good” and pay no attention to the scores they actually give films. The films haven’t come out with ),1, 2 or 3 out of 10. They aren’t being marked as totally useless and with no merit whatsoever.
“Then they repeatedly compared it with Civil War.
They lost all credibility.”
First of all who is “they”. SOME critics did this. OF course they did! that is their JOB!> That is what critics DO. They compare and contrast. For several reasons. One it gives the reader an idea of what they may have seen and liked, disliked, so they can assess if they are more or less likely to like, dislike this film.2. Itis how they rate a film. . So you watched a football match (ANY sport) and it was the best game you ever saw. How do you now>? Because you compare it to other good games you saw. right? Consciously or subconsciously. You rate the 2016 European Football championship 7 out of 10. !. because that’s how much it entertained you but also, especially of you’re a paid “expert” on TV, that’s how it rates compared to other tournaments you saw. Not a 10 out of 10 like 1988, but better than 2002’s 6 out of 10.
It reads like you don’t read reviews prior to 2013? and then only what DCEU reviews? Critics have been comparing films to other films at least all my life. Who were they in thrall to when they compared James Bond unfavourably to Jason Bourne in the early 2000s?. Who to now that 57% of them disliked Jason Bourne?. Who are they “working for” when so many of them are citing The Dirty Dozen when reviewing Suicide Squad? Do you honestly think that they lose credibility when they compare parts of Suicide Squad to Dirty Dozen?, or Escape from New York?? When Fantastic Four is related to Cronenberg?When Stargate and Independence Day are compared and contrasted with Star Wars and Star Trek?, Shrek to the works of Pixar. This happens and there is nothing odd, unusual, conspiratorial or remotely credibility affecting about it. How many films, comic book films, do you think have bee compared to The Dark Knight, still to this day? You think nobody has compared Sausage Party to South Park? Or Team America? Bad Moms with Bad Teacher & Bad Santa? (Obvious links).
Actually, they noted it wasn’t as good as the MCU. Most critics didn’t mention Man of Steel. Just google and see for yourself…without cherry picking articles. Just go onto RT and look at the reviews. Look at news sites. They are said the same thing “Marvel is better…. so don’t both with BvS”.
They all sounded like MCU cultists, brainwashed into the Disney money-spin.
Superman hovers over people before he saves them? Big deal. Were they in immediate danger? No, they were not. You have no ground for argument here. One girl was in danger…guess what? He saves her. It is all about using cinematography to set up the character and scene. Him hovering god-like is in almost every modern comic. It is as iconic as Batman and rain.
This is where your credibility begins to crumble.
You are too focused on nitpicking… you fail to understand what the movie is trying to project.
***Meanwhile Black Widow grabs a vehicle moving at about 80MPH and suffers no injury. Captain America throws his bike while in mid air (seriously? Da f***!!!!). Banner casually arrives on a bike at the time of the Chitauri invasion…. but the US military are nowhere to be seen?
And you have the balls to say DC fail?
Dude. I seriously suggest you take off the rose tinted goggles and take a fresh look at Marvel.
Comparing BvS to Civil War is like comparing Star Wars to Spaceballs. One is a semi-serious attempt to tell a story, the other is a spoof of the other. The MCU is all about Bucky, Schawrma and Underhoos. It is a colourful comedic look at superhero films. It parodies itself. Complete with cartoon physics, taking raccoons and in jokes.
But they are cheery and people like them.
The DCEU is dark, more serious look at the genre. It is the what-iff’s of the genre.
I mean, Thor is a god… an actual god. And no one cares? Not one religion questions this? Blimey. Amon Amarth would dedicate an album to him and invite him on their world tour. Superman isn’t a god, but is treated like one for all purposes. He is the messiah figure of the DC universe.
The same goes for football…and gigs.
I saw Iron Maiden’s Book of Souls Tour. They were brilliant, bang on. My fave gig at the time. Easily the best I’ve seen in a long while. But there is no way it was as good as their World Slavery Tour. I saw Liverpool at Anfield.. bloody good match… but no way their best performance despite a win.
Critics have got to learn to be like this. They have to learn how to take a step back, calm down and evaluate the whole situation.
I left BvS on a buzz. Naturally. Once I calmed down I still loved it. Saw it twice more. There were a few plot holes (thankfully filled in the Ultimate Edition), but I liked that all the plot strands came together. There was no mess. It tried to handle too much at once… but it got there. The plots came together.
I left Civil War on a buzz. I do like Marvel movies. I felt it was trying to be to things at once. It was trying to be all serious, which is out of character for a Marvel movie. The fight scenes were good though and the characters were true to how the MCU represents them.
But once the buzz had died down all the fridge-logic kicked in. There were gaping plot holes that were obvious to see (like why did Stark beleive Zemo’s vid, despite learning 3 times in the movie that footage cam be faked… even Spiderman told him!). These are the doubts that don’t go away. They creep in. Make you question the movie even more (how did Stark know where to find Zemo?)
Zemo’s entiire plan revolved around sheer luck and happenstance. There is no way he could have planned nay of it.
Then to top it off?
“You were my friend”
Spoken like a kid in a school playground.
“Bucky!!!!” why did Crossbones say that name? Why did he same that name!!!!!!!
As for me only reading reviews post 2013? Clearly I have been reading them for a lot longer.
I’m not saying that the critics were paid. I’m saying they are biased.
But while on that subject. As an author, do you know how cheap and easy it is to pay for good reviews? Dirt cheap. A lot of people (I don’t, that’s why my ratings are crap) pay for good reviews. I know several good friends who rely on it.
I can’t see it being much different in the movie business.
So, no,I do NOT believe that Marvel are paying of critics to slag of DC. I DO believe that Marvel/Dis are paying for good reviews.
It’s pure business.
.
“Critics don’t go to the movie theater” point to the part where I said they did.
How can critics be so hateful against a movie they haven’t watched? But they did it anyway. Most went to the cinema with their minds firmly made up that they would hate it.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^ /points
Also…
The lighting sucked. The backdrops full of empty “abandoned because reasons” city sucked. The imagery sucked. The plot was horrific. The writing was terrible (and it shows how mindless DC fans really are how much they defend the writing of someone like Goyer, who WB tasked to write BvS after the guy went on record with the comment of BvS being where a studio goes when they’ve exhausted all other options). The characters were ridiculous. The fans of this dumpster fire are an embarrassment.
Did I leave anything out or was that a thorough enough critique for you?
hahah, boy I didn’t mean to write “cinema”. This is what happened what I don’t go over what I typed before I post. My bad. Anyway.
“The lighting sucked”
They were making a dark movie, what did you expect? Bright pastel colours? If you liked Bladerunner or Dark City, you automatically lose this part of the argument.
“The backdrops full of empty “abandoned because reasons” city sucked?
Gotham has fallen on hard times. Just take a look at Detroit and tell me there are not entire blocks of abandoned buildings. I’m from the UK and even I am not ignorant of this. Just look at any town in northern England. Abandoned buildings everywhere. In some parts of London entire rows of shops are boarded up. I’m guessing you have never traveled through Europe.
You may also remember that Metropolis was partly wrecked by Zod… dude. This isn’t a ruddy Marvel movie where shawarma joins are open for business during an alien invasion,
“The imagery sucked.”
The imagery was straight form the comics. If you don’t like the comics, fair enough, but you cannot bash a director who nails the imagery just because you don’t like it. Just do a simple google search. You’ll find all the imagery matches up… including the cover of Dark Knight Returns.
“The plot was horrific. The writing was terrible.”
Yes it had flaws, but so does every Marvel movie to date and critics don’t even mention it. Age of Ultron was terrible plotwise as was Civil War.But we see them for what they are. Popcorn flicks not oscar winners.
Yet is seems Marvel are given a free pass. If both sets of movies, DCEU and MCU were judged equally then we would not even be having this discussion.
“The characters were ridiculous.”
Now you are just coming over as a whining kid. Superheros? Ridiculous? Why didn’t you say you didn’t like Superheroes in the first place, and ended it there. This is like slagging off Amon Amarth’s set, appearance and sound…. before saying “I can’t stand metal anyway, I like country and folk.”
The movie is for those who like the superhero genre.
I honestly thought this didn’t need to be explained.
“The fans of this dumpster fire are an embarrassment.”
What have the fans got to do with the movie? The critique is on the movie, not…. oh I give up. I am talking to an guy without a clue. Please tell me you are not a movie critic. Seriously, please tell me you are not.
Sure, I made one mistake and left the word ‘cinema’ in the text, but at least I gave a solid argument. You just whined and bitched about the movie. Sounding like a tired child who has just come out of the theatre and been told ‘no’ to an ice cream….”waaaaa everything is wrong…. I don’t like ice cream any mooorreeeee”
Dude, you’re grasping at straws, lol. Critics don’t go to the movie theater. They are sent the movie by the studio and then they have to sit on their review until the studio allows them to publish the review. Claiming that the critics didn’t watch the movie is ridiculous….when the opening reviews, which came out 2 days before the movie was released to the public, describe the actual events of the movie then obviously they watched it. Also, it’s hilarious that your “defense” of B vs. S makes no mention of the writing, the dialogue, the story, the acting, etc. If you don’t have those things, then you don’t have a good movie. Also, I’ll call BS here because I read several reviews that complimented the visuals, the action sequences and the effects. Everyone knows that Snyder can put together really good visuals but story has never been his strong suit. He makes visually striking, action fluff pieces. Of course, when you use the same washed out, dark filtered visuals and the same slowed down, sped up fight scenes over and over….it doesn’t feel new, fresh or impressive by the 5th or 6th time we’ve all seen him do that in a movie. It’s like Roland Emmerich wiping out landmarks and destroying cities in a movie…..again.
“Critics don’t go to the movie theater” point to the part where I said they did. So wakey wakey Jim, please read my posts properly and don’t bend my words. It is pretty obvious that if the studio send you the movie, it still counts as having seen it.
But if you think all the critics describe events that happened in the movie, I strongly suggest you read some of the reviews. Most just echo each other and say events that never even happened (like Batman having an origin story… which doesn’t even happen in the movie)
What is so hilarious? Are you honestly suggesting you are physically laughing at what I wrote? Are you so taken aback? Or are you overreacting. My guess is the later. You didn’t find it at all funny. You just wanted to set up a cheap snipe.
“I read several reviews that complimented the visuals etc” yes, several…out of hundreds. Most critics just dogpiled it and called it a mess.
As for the movie itself. Was the writing bad? You give no examples. All the critics did was compare it to Civil War… which is hardly a saint in the matter. What was wrong with the acting? Affleck was bang on, as was Cavil and Gadot. The story was simple.
Lex wants the Gov go ahead to create a world wide deterrent vs metahumans… and will go out of his way to achieve this…. including unleashing a monster on Gotham. The story is so very simple. You just need to invest in it.
I take it you got bored with Shawshank Redemption and Usual Suspects…. other movies with build up a slow plot, rather that slap you round the face with a flying-plot-brick…. Marvel style.
Snyder overuses his style? I suggest you watch 300 and Watchmen. They are nothing like BvS.
If you want overused styles…. take a look at anything in the MCU. Every movie is crammed with snarks and slapstick. But the critics eagerly lap it up.
So It is very clear the critics prefer money spinning popcorn flicks. They love anything Marvel touches. They preferred Transformers and Battleship over BvS and SS. Let that sink in.
If you seriously think that BvS is worse than Battleship…then you are part of the problem.
Don’t forget the agenda pushing idiocy these so called ‘critics’ force on others.
The article goes way too deep and misses the main culprit: obnoxious teens with technology. Beliebers, The BeeHive, TwiHards, etc… every other month there is an attack by a fangroup in retaliation for some perceived slight to their precious idols. Movie critics too.
My biggest takeaway from the critical reaction is there is a cultural homogenisation, particularly online, posing as political correctness.
Calling Harley Quinn retrograde is part of that homogenisation process. It’s denying that someone like that can exist, and denying their story has value or interest.
This is essentially the crux of Suicide Squad thematically. Having self worth in the face of a vocal elite who tells you are worthless. Its not fans vs critics per say, but critical behaviour that tells us if you don’t fit in this box, if you don’t rebel in the critically approved way (which is no rebellion at all) then were going to mark you down for it.
The movie itself is fine and worth a look.
Nice straw-man. Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is being widely praised. The movie is an absolute mess with no plot, no character or villain motivation, terrible editing, bizarre repetition of information and serious pacing issues. It isn’t anywhere close to fine and worth crossing the street to avoid.
Suicide Squad’s plot can be described as: Selfish power hungry government employee creates a mess then has to clean it up. Very true to life but like most self righteous idiots you think your bubble makes up the whole world. Viola Davis was like a black Hillary Clinton.
And Leto’s Joker was amazing. Makes Heath Ledger’s Joker look like Mr. Rogers. Can’t wait to see him battle Ben Affleck in a Batman film.
Char,
That was a very reasonable post. That logic does make sense and it’s also the case with media to be careful with, as much of it is wrapped by who’s dishing out the top dollar. In reality, many of these cases (and wilder) do exist.
Well said.
I don’t see why people hate this movie so much.. teach is own I guess I was not going to give this movie a chance because of the critic’s I’m glad I gave it a chance love the plot I don’t think it is rushed I didn’t like he jokers and Harleys relationship cuz it was never like that but the movies are not always like the comics and books the Joker was just cheesy the movie made me laugh a lot mainly Harley did I should say I think Harley and Deadshot made the movie though if I had to rate it on a scale from 1 to ten I would give it a 7 don’t listen to critic’s
What plot? No seriously, what plot? They get told to go to a place, they go to a place, they get told to go to another place, they go to a bar and then go to the other place. They have a boss fight. They go back to jail. What plot? No one has any motivation other than cause if they don’t, their heads will be blown off. And then when that isn’t a threat, there is no motivation at all…other than “I have nothing better to do”. I am not even kidding.
How is that a plot?
Do you understand how Rotten Tomatoes works? 26% isn’t a rating, it is the percentage of critics who wouldn’t recommend the movie. No one “gave” Suicide Squad a 26%. It’s just that 74% of the critics who reviewed it, wouldn’t recommend it. As a movie with no plot, it makes sense that 74% of critics wouldn’t recommend it…it totally deserves it’s score.
There was no plot – the plot sucked. However, the movie was still fun and entertaining. Will Smith and Robbie carried, quite frankly – they were a blast to look at and the rest of the cast did a solid job of putting together something that was entertaining.
Critics giving it <26% is ridiculous. It's not a oscar-winning movie, but it isn't worth this amount of despise.
Fans seem to loose contact with the real world more and more often. I’m afraid it won’t be too long before a director or actor/actress is gunned down simply because the ‘fan’ felt betrayed.
The fact that this question is even asked shows the sorry state the moviemaking business finds itself in. The fact that there are such serious arguments about this topic shows how messed up we are and where our priorities are…
When the trailer is better than the movie something is defiantly wrong. Margot Robbie didn’t have a strong performance she broke character many times. An example is her voice she tried to sound like Harley Quinn but sometimes her Aussie accent or regular English accent came out. It’s not just the voice but the poor story telling, acting, and dialogue. Same with Batman V Superman. Ben Affleck should not be Batman. He doesn’t look or sound like Bruce Wayne. Actors at this caliber should be able to change their voice to sound like Batman or Harley Quinn. Doomsday looks bad and also Lex Luthor should of been played by Jessie. Warner Brother Pictures had a $175 and $250 million dollar budge and shouldn’t produce shit. If your a true DC fan don’t waste your time or money seeing it because all they care about is making money not putting Good Movies out. They should of stayed true to DC origins it seems like that wanted to try new things that didn’t work or make sense. Now I’m not looking forward to seeing Justice League the only hope is maybe Aquaman but other than that they need to rethink and produce new movies or reboot them.
Another example of a guy who still thinks he knows these characters better than those that created them… The Marvel formula has really done a number on you… get a life and stop acting like you know everything about these characters or movies
Issues… Suicide Squad has plot issues, the Enchantress sucked… however the cast was AMAZING. The characters were AMAZING. The most important characters had POV (Which was totally lacking for Clark Kent Superman in Batman v Superman).
So I can’t agree that the actors did nothing to make this movie because to me they are who MADE THE MOVIE.
Both SS and B v S had major plot issues, major pacing issues, and nice cast. But SS did make sure to have more character moments, building their characters growing through the movie into different directions.
I came out of the theatre happy with SS despite the glaring faults.
I came out of the theatre of B v S wondering who the hell Superman was and why didn’t he gave any POV at all… I hear directors cut is better on that, I sure as hell hope so.
“Suicide Squad are assembled when they barely have a foe, and the foe they wind up having — the Enchantress (and is anyone going to pretend that this swirlingly impersonal CGI demon is an ace villain?) — would never have existed if it hadn’t been for the attempt to assemble the Suicide Squad in the first place.”
I think thats the point. The villain in the movie is Amanda Waller. She sets up the squad and yet she is the one who causes the problem. She also calls the squad to save her not to stop the issue.
This guy is pathetic, we critics can hate other peoples work and hypocritical like bitch, but you can’t hate us, what a fucking idiot.
Critics don’t hate Suicide Squad. Critics think Suicide Squad is a terrible movie, lacking plot and relying on exposition far more than any movie should. You love DC and the characters from the comic books, so you think any criticism of them is “hate”. You like a very very bad movie and are having trouble accepting that fact.
there’s a difference between not liking a film and getting death threats for not liking said film. I feel your last sentence applies to yourself more than it does the author here.
Oh my God, “Critics have DUTY to share their reviews?” Get the hell OVER yourselves. You’re not Marines, doctors or anything approaching someone with a duty to perform. And did anybody think the critic was going to say anything but the critics were right? Losing so much respect for these blogger critics lately.
I for one find that if a movie has DC anywhere on it the majority of critics will Hate it, but if it is a Marvel movie 9 out of 10 times its Great. I really like both of the new versions and all ready bought them. So in the long term it would seem that DC will win and the critics still have a way to go.
So basically you spent this whole article trying to talk down to fans without saying those exact words. Also the over the top hyperbole being spit at Suicide Squad is ridiculous, that is a FACT. There have been many movies poorer then or just as good as Suicide Squad that haven’t being torn a new one the way Suicide Squad was, that is a FACT.
Why don’t you try and use a bit of logic and reasoning next time you watch a film? Waller organised this team because if something goes wrong she can blame it on them or just blow their heads off and no one will care because they are the bad guys, she says that in the film.
Another thing it wasn’t CNN or the Times fans were trying to shit down, it was a section of crazies that can’t love a movie without a critic saying it’s good saying they should shut down Rotten Tomatoes.
Is there issues with Suicide Squad? Yes, but it does not deserve this pretentious, drivel critics have been aiming at it.
Well said!
“Harley, like everyone else in “Suicide Squad,” could have used a much better back story,” really???what was you expecting??? and why are you in a rush?? what did you know about the winter soldier before the civil war??? marvel guys should give us a break.
Frankly, I’m amazed anyone would want to make a comic-book movie at this point. No matter how good it is, it’ll never live up to the movie the fanboys have in their heads, and they’ll screech for your head on social media. Who needs that grief?
The movie was just ok.
The foe shouldn’t have been the Enchantress in SUICIDE SQUAD but the Joker! The Joker would have being a considerable foe where the enchantress belongs in a GHOSTBUSTERS film. The reshoots were obvious and disjointed in the film.
At the end of day these comic book blockbusters are business products and not work of arts. The only comic book franchise that can claim that mantle is Christopher Nolans THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY which has incredible film-making prowess. THE DARK KNIGHT RISES is an under-rated masterpiece and needs better reappraisal. BANE was a formidable foe in an epic piece of storytelling.
These comic book franchises with their epic budgets and marketing costs only exist for box-office profits and are answerable to the share-holders of studios. They don’t exist for critics!
The Foe was Waller. The entire situation occurred because Waller tried to use villians to do illegal things to further her agenda, however, one of them was able to go rogue and potentially cause cataclysmic events. She then uses the Squad to not only save herself, and just herself as she straight up murders every member of her team so there is no evidence left to tie her to this mistake, but also take the fall should anything go wrong. Waller is the Foe.
If the foe was The Joker, it would make no sense for The Suicide Squad to go after him. That’s Batman’s job. Not that this movie made any sense…so, I take my objection back. The Joker surely would have made a better villain!
Anyone would have been better then the enchantress.
It is very simple, the mass audience for movies have terrible taste, and terrible appetites, and little or no critical thought. Terrible movies routinely make a very large amount of money.
Or maybe people just have DIFFERENT tastes to what you think is good, it’s called an opinion mate.
Yes, the mass audience, the one that often loves bad movies, would always tell themselves that.
It is a popular thing to say that everything is subjective, but that is ridiculous. Yes, people that love bad movies can love that movie, subjectively, and objectively that movie is still a bad one.
And now, the DCEU.
The Forbes movie critic is an idiot who cares more about box office success than the actual quality of films. He also spends more ink analyzing the box office than churning out film criticism.
the article was not neccessary about quality, merely the state of movie journalism and commentary. I think that article is spot on its very neutral and treats all sides it with respect and empathy which is more than i can say for more than 99% of articles i read from movie critics today.
It had a great week at the box office. Transformers movies do great too! The movie is still really really bad.
Guess I am just a dumb idiot for liking the movie. Thats how these NEVER ENDING articles seem to want me to fell. Either that, or the critics are whining for being criticizes
No one is saying you are a dumb idiot for liking the movie. Lots of bad movies are liked and even loved. However, if you are saying you think this is a good movie, your ability to critically analyze a movie might indeed be called into question. There are just so many things that are objectively bad about this movie, and the critical consensus is so overwhelmingly negative…it really is a bad movie.
None of that means you are dumb for liking it! Like what you like and love what you love! I wish I enjoyed it…I don’t want to dislike any movie.
@ Fan
When the majority of the the technical things ARE BAD, like editing, continuity, plotting, pacing and structure., Your film is poorly made and is bad. When a character goes somewhere and then simply reappears because the editing has been poorly handled,. that is bad. When that is NO the worst example of errors in the film, then YES critics can say it is a badly made film. When people, comic book “nerds” review the film and say I liked it but it has a LOT of issues, it likely has a LOT of issues.
I enjoyed it. I said so in my review and I said it had many problems and was a disappointment. But you should go see it and you’ll probably enjoy it. But man, they made a lot of mistakes.
What a load of hogwash, movies like many things are subjective. Are there technical aspects you can judge? Yes, however when I see most reviews with the words a Marvel in them when the film has nothing to do with Marvel it is ridiculous or forcing your opinion on how a movie should be enjoyed or if you didn’t enjoy it means it is crap is crap.
For example most films that win oscars hardly ever see the light of day with the public, does that mean they are crap? No, it just means people have different opinions or see things differently about what they feel is a good or enjoyable film. Same goes the other way just because a film might make a crap ton of money but never get an Oscar doesn’t mean it’s bad it just means that the people judging the oscars have different tastes or might think the film is bad compared to the millions that have seen it and enjoyed it.
Art is SUBJECTIVE and cinema IS ART.
*criticized and *feel I meant to post, somehow text was screwed up when posting
Just a fantastically written article. The idea that these “Cinematic Universes” are becoming (or replacing) religion is just spot on. In the case of the DCEU, you even have the cult-like development of martyrs, oppression, persecution and misunderstood greatness. It’s kind of frightening how much DCEU fans are like the early Christians.
I actually see that more with MCU fan obsessives, it’s just not as widely published for example when Civil War was released and someone dared criticised it I saw people in the comments saying the reviewer should kill themselves or lose their job and so on. I also find MCU obsessives can handle any criticism of their films no matter how evident it is even more disturbingly I find there is a large portion of MCU obsessives who can’t handle blacks or women getting solo films or being cast in their films.
No, Christians are charitable, and reach out to other people–
DCEU would be that OTHER religion that spins histories of conflict and persecution to believe they under constant attack by “unbelievers”, and that they must demonstrate their loyalty through martyr attacks and unquestioning obedience…
What Christians are today bears very little resemblance to what they were in the first and second century. Those “OTHER religions” are just 800 or so years behind where Christianity is today.
Non-fans worried that gratuitously dark DC movies were isolating themselves to kissing up to time-bomb DC fanboys, whose personal-issue obsessions with Joker and Dark-Batman tend to overrule any other discussion of the comics’ appeal.
And when those same DC fanboys went on the warpath–TWICE–at all the “persecution” they were taking from a mainstream that “didn’t understand” them, and that it was the Establishment and Old Boys’ Network’s fault why such genius wasn’t hailed and recognized for the cultural revoution it was….it didn’t exactly fire the mainstream’s curiosity to judge for themselves. Nor did it dispel the public notion that core Batman fans had unreasonable anger issues toward everything in general.
All that resulted was that it sounded like a Trump rally was being held in the SDCC.
If BvS looked “freakishly” dark, we realized, maybe it was only made for the freaks who liked it.
Which isn’t a good way to build a breakout audience.
Overall, a very well written and examined article but I still think you’re stating your opinions as if they’re absolute facts. It sounds like anyone who actually loved Suicide Squad is just wrong in your book (I haven’t seen it yet, myself). Furthermore, you perpetuate lies that just haven’t born fruit. The Phantom Menace IS a great movie, not just when it came out, but at present. I’m sorry you don’t feel that way but the vast majority of the audience does. It remains one of the most popular films of all time and every poll conducted showed the widespread praise. Don’t try to revise or rewrite history.
Fan consensus of George Lucas’ second Star Wars trilogy has lowered considerably from the time the movies were originally released. Opinions had actually cooled by the time the third movie came out, to the point that expectations for it were pretty low compared to the ones for Phantom Menace. They are tedious movies. Time has only made them look worse.
Also, Phantom Menace is 55% Critics (6/10), 41% Top Critics (5.5/10), and 60% Audience (3.3/5). In no way does that classify as a “great” movie.
You wouldn’t be “wrong” for loving *Suicide Squad*…you sure as hell would be “wrong” for saying it was a good movie. People can love crap…most people just can’t admit it is crap.
Art is only subjective to an extent. We have standards for what makes good art.
For example, if you tried to argue that a Margaret Keane painting was on par with Caravaggio, then you would be laughed out of the building.
That mate is crap. Cinema is an art form and art is subjective, that IS A FACT.
I have no problem with critics’ negative reviews, the problem is that after two films like BvS and now SS (which I loved by the way) the critics don’t stop after one review, they see how popular the movies are and they keep on ranting of how bad they are, because they feel the need to convince the rest of us that we are idiots for liking movies like these. So we see days, weeks, months after, continuous articles trashing these pictures. Honestly, what are they trying to do? They’re not behaving like professional journalists, they are more like bloodhounds.
The truth is closer to that they are trying to understand how so many people can like a clearly bad movie. It’s why Transformers is a fascinating franchise…and now the DCEU. They are trying to make sense of it, and it isn’t easy. Writers often work out their thoughts in their writing, and that is what you are seeing.
You could say the same thing about Captain America Civil War, the plot was ridiculous, it was a near repeat of Winter Soldier, the film was an Avengers/Iron Man film it barely focused on the title character and some of the dialogue was average and yet why was it loved by critics? Because it had cool action scenes and a good performance by Robert Downey Jr.
But guess what? That is called an opinion, just like every single critic or fan or blogger has ever written.
exactly, @ Cris, it’s like the critics are personally offended by the movies box office success and they feel the constant need to validate their own oponions
exactly, there are a lot of unprofessional critics out there, who in my opinion overreach. I read a great article on forbes that actually looks at this objectively and with respect to the audience and critics alike.
Bravo! And “Suicide Squad” is two hours of my life I’ll never get back. If it hadn’t been for Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jay Hernandez and Viola Davis, I would have walked out of that tedious mess of film.
“SUICIDE SQUAD” is a damn good movie,and the fact that the critics,and their cast of idiots would stoop to this level,shows me what serious shit for brains that these people have! the money here has spoken loudly,and it contradicts all these film critics,and they still wish to bitch about the negatives of this movie?
these people are either in the employ of Disney,,or they have some serious death wish against Warner Bros. and DC Comics,,so whatever bullshit reasons that are involved here,it has gotten tiresome and stupid! is Marvel/Disney supposed to be the king of this Box office domain? i personally enjoy all the movies from these two rival companies,,but these asshole critics want to make an example here,and this has now turned into a pissing match,which is seriously stupid! Warner Bros. and its DC Comics division have the exact same resources that Marvel/Disney has,,and somehow,the two previous movies,including “BATMAN v SUPERMAN:DAWN OF JUSTICE” have somehow managed to be on the critics shitlist,,and if this is what’s its become,then it is seriously stupid!! i enjoy both these movies,and critics can take a flying hike off a cliff,if they don’t like that,,that’s Toughshit! but for these movie critics to undermine a studio like Warners,to tap into DC Comic’s vast history,for potential movies,,and to bitch and gripe about why the movies aren’t up to their standards,is just too damn artsy fartsy! here’s the Bottomline: let us enjoy our movies,and screw the movie critics,if they don’t like what we watch!
Just admit it, it sucked and was overhyped. I know it took 2 hours of your time and cost you 10-20 bucks, I know how it feels. DC/Marvel has gotten the best of me twice now (they haven’t gotten me to see Suicide Squad yet!).
Also Marvel and DC do not have the same resources. Marvel has 2 people that make all their movies more cohesive and add a level of quality control from people who actually care, Stan Lee (who you’ve probably heard of) and Kevin Feige (who maybe you haven’t heard of). Also, Disney has a little thing called a few theme parks which make tons of money making their backend huge.
Needless to say, I’m wasting my time responding to a trolls rant.
Wow Joe you do realize you are just the sort of nut job that is addressed in this article. There are plenty of movies that I love that recieved little critical love . I immensely liked John Carter and was awed by much of it but could completely understand the criticism of it and maybe how others couldn’t overcome it flaws . At the time I too believed the criticism was based maybe in other factors beside the actual product up on the screen . Disney …yes Disney far from being the critical darling WB/DC fans accuse them of being was under attack for its inferior yet commercial blockbusters mainly the Pirates movies being bloated cash grabs and that may have colored their reception of John Carter or maybe the movie just couldn’t connect with a larger critical and viewing audience and while disappointed I surely wasn’t enraged by its its lack of success. Fans and maybe you are one of them deemed the SS awesome sight unseen based on trailers alone and trailers rarely can tell you if a movie is awesome only that it looks like it might be but they can’t confirm its actual 2 hr execution. That’s what critics are for not to service fanboys who will show up no matter what but to let the rest of movie goers if it’s worthwhile .
You like bad movies. There is nothing wrong with that, but it isn’t the critic’s fault.
IN YOUR OPINION. I love how people who like to criticise things act like their opinion is fact. ITS NOT.
U mad?