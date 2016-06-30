Renee Zellweger: If She No Longer Looks Like Herself, Has She Become a Different Actress?

It’s a ritual of our vanity-fueled image culture. You go to see a movie that features an actress or actor — in most cases it’s an actress — you know well, and somehow she looks…different. Her nose is thinner, or her lips are fuller, or her lips are thinner and her cheeks are bolder, or her forehead is younger, or maybe you can’t even quite put your finger on what the difference is, but you know it’s there. Like everyone else, I’ve had this experience and then followed it with a makeshift seminar of perusing photographs on the Internet, scouring them for the before-and-after truth, which always comes down to one question: Did she or didn’t she?
As familiar as the situation is, though, I was caught off guard the other day when I saw the trailer for “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” The movie’s star, Renée Zellweger, already had her “Did she or didn’t she?” moment back in 2014, and I had followed the round-the-world scrutinizing of her image that went along with it, but this was different. Watching the trailer, I didn’t stare at the actress and think: She doesn’t look like Renée Zellweger. I thought: She doesn’t look like Bridget Jones! Oddly, that made it matter more. Celebrities, like anyone else, have the right to look however they want, but the characters they play become part of us. I suddenly felt like something had been taken away.
In mainstream media, we’re not allowed to say that a famous person has “had work done” (unless they own up to it themselves, à la Joan Rivers or Sharon Osbourne), because our coin of credibility is the reporting of facts and information, and the truth is: We do not know. This can, on occasion, result in absurdities of bending over backwards, as when the media felt compelled to say that Michael Jackson’s face looked like it might possibly, conceivably be, yes, maybe a shade lighter than it was in the 1980s — when his skin had, in fact, become the color of a fossilized dinosaur egg. In the case of Renée Zellweger, it may look to a great many people like something more than an elaborate makeup job has taken place, but we can’t say for sure. What we can say is that if that happened, it reflects something indescribably sad about our culture. For in addition to being a great actress, Zellweger, as much or more than any star of her era, has been a poster girl for the notion that each and every one of us is beautiful in just the way God made us.
She became that poster girl in a meaningful and quietly explosive way, on the movie that made her a star. In 1996, when director Cameron Crowe cast her opposite Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire,” the 26-year-old actress from Texas barely had the resumé of a next big thing. She’d had a walk-on in “Dazed and Confused” (even in that cast of unknowns, there are a dozen actors with tiny roles you remember more), and she’d starred in two no-profile pieces of indie grunge — “Love and a .45” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” — along with the innocuous “Empire Records.” She had barely entered that Gretchen Mol zone of theoretical future limelight.
So here’s the thing: You have to realize just how radical it was that this nobody, who looked not so much like the sort of actress who would star in a Tom Cruise movie as the personal assistant to the sort of actress who would star in a Tom Cruise movie, was suddenly…starring in a Tom Cruise movie. There was a Vivien Leigh in “Gone with the Wind” vibe to it. Zellweger had won the lottery, had been plucked from semi-obscurity by the movie gods (or, actually, by the daring of Cameron Crowe), but not because it was so unusual to see a non-famous actress starring in a major movie. What was unusual, to the point of breaking the rules, was the way that she looked. In 1996, Tom Cruise was still the biggest movie star in the galaxy, and he didn’t make films with just anyone. He worked with costars who reinforced his supernova status, through their fame or their beauty or both. Zellweger, with pillowy cheeks and quizzically pursed lips and that singular squint, was beautiful, but not in the way that a Nicole Kidman or a Julia Roberts was. She was beautiful in the way an ordinary person is (even that name sounded like it hadn’t been to Hollywood yet), in a way that came from outside the Tom Cruise paradigm. And that, in the end, was exactly what the movie was about: Could Cruise, as Jerry Maguire, leave aside his Cruise-control mystique to embrace something real? “You complete me” is one of the great lines in modern romantic movies because of the way it takes its inner meaning from who Renée Zellweger is. This is what completes you: someone who looks just like this. What completes you is reality.
Zellweger was no flash in the pan, but after “Jerry Maguire,” she struggled to find roles that could complete her. It wasn’t until “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” five years later, that she hit her stride by finding a role that jelled with her image as an extraordinary ordinary girl. It may sound like I’m being patronizing, but if you go back and look — I mean really look — at the old Hollywood stars, who we think of as some of the most incandescent people of the 20th century, the truth is that if you forget their iconic status for a moment, a lot of them were highly idiosyncratic-looking. To name two obvious examples: Humphrey Bogart and Edward G. Robinson. But more tellingly, on the actress side of things, just think of Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Fontaine, Bette Davis — radiant sensual goddesses all, but sorry, these weren’t the beauty contest winners. They looked like heightened versions of us.
Today, more than ever, movie stars look like models, and there’s a pressure on them to conform to certain “standards.” The amount of cosmetic surgery that goes on in Hollywood would shock almost anyone who learned about it, because the truth is that a great many stars who don’t look nipped and tucked, and who publicly decry plastic surgery, have had the work done. But that, by definition, is to keep them looking younger, to keep them looking like “themselves.” (That’s why you can’t tell.) The syndrome we’re talking about is far more insidious, because when you see someone who no longer looks like who they are, it’s not necessarily the result of bad cosmetic surgery. It’s the result of a decision, an ideology, a rejection of the self.
The recent flap over Zoe Saldana playing Nina Simone in the dreadful biopic “Nina” was a fully justified imbroglio — not because Saldana herself is anything less than a spectacular actress, but because the truth is that she doesn’t look remotely like Nina Simone, and so the very logic (or illogic) of the casting carried an imprint of racism. It said, implicitly: The people who are financing and making this movie don’t believe that an actress who does look like Nina Simone can sell enough tickets. Simone was beautiful, though in a powerfully unconventional way that doesn’t rise to the fascist standards of the new American beauty. And so what “Nina” did, through the casting of Saldana, was to give Nina Simone plastic surgery in hindsight. The film was so abysmal that its failure to do justice to the majesty of Simone’s artistry was an even bigger insult, but the point is that it reflected the new virus: the cosmetic-ization of reality.
The most toxic thing about “having work done” is the feeling it can create that someone doesn’t look dramatically different from the way they looked before so much as they look…less. Less vivid, less distinctive, less there. You can’t prove it, but you know it when you see it. Our physiognomies express a great deal of who we are (that’s why we’re so hung up about them), and the redemptive comic spirit of the “Bridget Jones” films is the passionate drunk-girl-next-door everydayness of Bridget, the way that she’s no better than any of us — a spirit reflected, at least in the first two movies, in the slightly slovenly doughy-cuddly perfection of Renée Zellweger’s face. Yes, she gained weight for the role, but the added weight was still her. I’m one of the few critics who loved even the second film (the Bridget-goes-to-Thai-prison plot might have seemed absurd, except that Zellweger grounded it), and the third chapter is long overdue. I just hope it turns out to be a movie that stars Renée Zellweger rather than a victim of “Invasion of the Face Snatchers.” I hope it turns out to be a movie about a gloriously ordinary person rather than someone who looks like she no longer wants to be who she is.
The twenty pounds Renee gained for each of the previous Bridget films showed in her face, making it round and plump, no lines. 15 years later, she’s 20 pounds thinner in the new film, and it shows in her face. (do people remember what she looked like 20 pounds slimmer 15 years ago?)
I don’t see a considerable difference, 15 years ago Colin Firth was adorable, do you think he looks the same?
I just saw a photo of Renee at a film festival in Greenwich. She looked good, how I’d imagine Bridget would be 20 years later, 20 pounds lighter.
Did Renee get work done before? Who knows? To me, she’s still Renee, the fine actress who still can play roles as diverse as Bridget, Roxie Hart, and Nurse Betty etc
Looking forward to Bridget Jones 4, as funny as ever. Renee a delight, as usual. Colin Firth, too.
I absolutely hate Renee’s new face! Loved the way she looked before! Cant look at her knowing it was intentional!
You are an idiot and represent exactly what is wrong with many people today. Variety should be ashamed to print anything written with such disrespect and ignorance.
You’re an absolute ass and you article is really awful. I have always considered Variety an icon of all things Hollywood but you put it to shame.
She’s a lovely actress and in the third film she still conveys the soul of the character – but a lot of it is lost because her face just doesn’t move the same way anymore, her new features are too different.
I have a lot of sympathy for her. I know many women who drive themselves insane trying to stay slim, or get just the right amount of Botox to look natural yet unlined… and I’m sure for actresses it’s 10 times worse because everyone is always judging them. She probably felt that pressure and made a mistake she now deeply regrets – maybe that’s why she was lying low for years, not ready to show us her new face, not having come to terms with it herself. It could happen to any woman.
I will applaud her bravery in making the movie despite a new face and I will applaud her success in reviving the character. If we all cringed when we saw her unfamiliar face on screen, think how she feels every day looking in the mirror, knowing she can never undo this and get her real appearance back? If she can be brave and ‘get over it’ then so should we.
Sweet Renee. She went from looking absolutely adorable to “pretty”. Pretty is a dime a dozen these days.
Renée Zellweger looks like Robin Wright now, only not as good.
Having just returned from watching Bridget Jones Baby (I loved the film btw) I have to say it was quite a shock to see how different Renee looked! It was pretty distracting to begin with and I just kept thinking “What has she done to herself”, to the extent I found it hard to relate to the character in the same way I had done in the previous films. It is blatantly obvious to anyone with half a brain cell that she has had quite a lot of plastic surgery! It is her business though, just don’t see why she would lie about it.
Nothing the author said was wrong, sexist, or humiliating. Love Renee as an actress but the woman looks horrible. She looks like a woman in her sixties instead of her forties. Renee should not have had the plastic surgery and opted to age naturally. Her fan base didn’t care about her being superficially beautiful. It was her imperfections that made her unique like Jennifer Grey, Meg Ryan, and that male country singer who had plastic surgery. Men, who have plastic surgery, look worst or more unnatural than the women who do. And for the most part, celebrities who have plastic surgery go in obscurity while those who choose to age gracefully stick around. They stop trying to be a twenty-year-old and accept roles for their age group. But alas, we live in a culture that wants to be young and stupid forever over the wisdom of getting older.
I echo what Jade says about how Hollywood and audiences seldom respect those who get plastic surgery. I think Nicole Kidman is an exception, but even she struggled for a time. I’d like to see Zellweger nab an Oscar-level role again and see if she’s still got the chops.
This is sexist and unilluminating.
Surprise! 15 years after her first Bridget Jones, and 12 years after the second, she looks different. And I think it’s mostly natural. This article, and all the hysteria regarding Reneé Zellweger’s change of looks is total stupidity.
You know you wrote a bs article when other writers FROM YOUR OWN MAGAZINE hyperlink it in their articles to mock it and laugh at how ridiculous you sound. Wow.
This passes for journalism? What a sexist piece of crap this article is.
You left out “Nurse Betty”, a beautifully written and acted movie that used her qualities and gifts generously.
Renee Zellweger looks simply awful. She looks like a different person. Her face is frozen and doesn’t move. What was she thinking?? Frightening
She still looks completely like Renee. She simply looks older. Time passes.
A well-written article. I had been wondering since the big fuss was made about Renee Zellwegger what was different? Her impishness seemed to be gone and now she looks like a handsome woman, the soccer mom next door. In the trailer, she doesn’t look like the flustered girl that Bridget Jones should be. It’s hard to accept her confusion and bumbling. Too bad. I liked her the way she was. Thank you for explaining it all to me.
The change I most noticed about R Z’s appearance when there was all that hoopla about possible plastic surgery was that suddenly she appeared delightfully sun-tanned instead of pasty-white. One thing I sincerely hope will never change are her amazingly beautiful, perfectly proportioned legs — in my view the most exquisite legs in all of Hollywood.
It’s an interesting article that makes some very valid points, but it’s a shame that it was written around Zellweger. She can do what she wants. It’s her body. If it hurts her career or if people don’t like it, it was her decision & choice like most things in life and only reflects the public’s limitations. However, it is very true that many of the great stars of the past, Davis, Hepburn, Stanwiyck, Russell, Crawford, etc. all had unique faces that defied conventional beauty and today the screen is just packed with pretty people, both male and female, that are so generically the same that most are boring. This is especially true of actors who work primarily on television. I am so tired of mostly everyone being beautiful. It is terribly unrealistic and I literally cannot tell one from another in some instances, but that is also caused by my limited interest in TV series. If you don’t repeatedly watch a particular show and its performers, telling all of these people apart is sometimes difficult and most are not very interesting for just that reason.
I don’t care if she has had cosmetic surgery . . but I am so flippin tired of women blaming men. Most of the time women dress for themselves. I hear so many flippin women who constantly trash other women and how they look and dress. They do it all the time. When are women going to take responsibility for their own crimes. Take off your make-up! Stop going out like ‘clowns’. Stop bashing men for all your decision making. You make plenty of money. You are twice as educated as men. Join together and stop trying to out-do one another.
“It may sound like I’m being patronizing,” It sounds exactly like that. A patronizing ass.
Owen, your ridiculous. Really. Shame on you. You can snd should do better than this.
Oh no…she hasn’t had plastic surgery at all…
After all, the entirety of your skin and musculature refusing to move with your mouth and face when you try to emote is surely just a sign of the natural aging process.
They might as well just have recast the role, because with how Renee looks now that’s pretty much what’s coming across on film.
She looks like herself to me. Of course she does not look the same as 20 yrs ago idiot. Another drama filled bs shit story by a professional liar. Frankly who cares.
Absolutely amazing how so many men can look like this critic and still criticize a woman about her looks.
Yes, I agree…she looks the same to me..she’s older but after reading his article and all the buzz on how different she looked I thought I was going to see an entirely different looking actress, but that’s not the case.
People get old and they deal with it how they choose to. She’s a great actress and that’s how she should be judged. This old geezer thinks she’s still beautiful.
I’m sure she has movie makeup on in that trailer, but she looks great and hopefully her personal life is fine, what with all this nonsense. What is all the fuss about?
I think Renee looks like she HASN’T been getting work done and that’s why she looks so different. Botox and Juvederm her up and she’d be “her” again. I think she looks fine either way but I did always admire her previous look as it was somewhat exotic.
I was expecting to see an article full of venom-spitting-gratutious-hate, but instead realized everyone was mad at how sophisticated it actually was. It’s also shocking how so many people are acting like the article is out of place. It’s only logical for entertainment industry press to reflect on an occırence such as this. Yes, it’s not a sex change ‘ a la Jenner’. But we’re still talking about a human being that went through a complete and striking metamorphosis. If this doesn’t call for some reflections (that I’m interested to read), what does?. Alas, Hypocrisy can indeed be collectively perpetuated.
Its “place”, “logic” and “hypocrisy” are exemplified by its utter disinterest in the similarly changing looks on the male stars or actors of her generation. Gleiberman knows a similar scrutiny and tone about Cruise, Affleck and Pitt compared to their faces from 20 years ago, simply do not draw 400+ comments.
I don’t agree. Stars age all the time of course. We don’t, however, accuse most of them of having plastic surgery, male or female. When I saw Renee, before I read all the hype, I wondered what she did because she looks so different. I think the scrutiny has basis in reality, whether it’s appropriate or not is another question.
Bitch is not a flattering color on you. You are everything that is wrong with Hollywood.
Wow, Owen. If I give you the benefit of the doubt, I can kinda, sorta, almost see where you were maybe trying to go in the last couple of paragraphs, as far as the “dangers of plastic surgery” etc.. and the pressure on Hollywood actresses to conform. But the bulk of the article makes you sound like a sulking teenager whose girlfriend decided to cut her hair, even though she knows you like it long. Really? You’re disappointed that your character doesn’t look exactly the way she did in the two previous movies? I presume you’ve seen James Bond, right? Did you happen to notice they use different actors on a regular basis? Shocking and disappointing, I know. Maybe you can write your next article about that. Sigh. Next time focus on the actor and the merits of the movie (or presumed merits based on the trailer) and less on your own narrow-minded expectations.
RZ had plastic surgery.This has changed her persona or whatever was left of it.She did not allow her self to age naturally and you can see it in her eye work and what they did to her lips.What part of that statement dont you understand.I have tried to make it as simple as I can because the author has just met angry feminists on here who have a hard time with reading comprehension
The writer is a smug sexist, posing as a jounalisg
I think you people are all missing the point of Mr. Gleiberman: Of course many, many, many celebrities do plastic surgery to make themselves ‘younger’ looking. But it’s very rare, that a major actor/actress changes her looks in such a significant way. Zellweger didn’t just try to make herself ‘younger’. She eliminated the distinctive ethnic element from her looks: Her ‘Finnish’ eyes. It’s like removing a brand from a product. That was an incredibly stupid thing to do, because it irritates the audience now, who did know Zellweger as a ‘different’ actress. Mr. Gleiberman only highlighted this problem, because it’s a dangerous trend. Actors / actresses need to understand that a distinctive look is a much higher value, than a stereotypical ‘attractive’ look. Zellweger now looks like any other blond actress. What we liked about her look is gone.
What an obnoxious, sexist article. She looks different because she is older, that’s called life.
I don’t care whether she’s had plastic surgery or not, but it’s rather obvious she has.
No one who is living and growing older looks like they did in their 20’s. Looking at your picture, I would assume you know this. My life is written in my brain, on my face and body, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Have some integrity, go against the grain of shaming and insulting women for natural processes that are prevalent in the media. Critique the film.
Nobody is a “nobody”… shame on you. And I might add, as a writer, nobody sees you on film, so do you exist? I guess you are a nobody, who should probably be a typist for a writer, rather than a writer yourself. Clearly a misogynistic piece, maybe try actually looking at the work, not judging everyone by their looks, and if their looks are pleasing enough to you. And you should feel lucky that you actually got the same actress playing the same role you were so attached to, they could have given it to someone else, Hollywood does that all the time, switch out people for sequels (ever see a James Bond, or Batman film?), and people seem to like them just fine. Complaining that an actor doesn’t look the same as when they were younger is just acting like a mindless fop.
Can you go back to the article and re read it again, because you clearly lack reading comprehension skills.RZ has had plastic surgery and we could not even recognize her well.Just google RZ before and after and you will see that it is not aging but going under the knife
There are MANY more important things about a movie than the way an actress’s face looks. Would you write this about an actor? I doubt it. Have your looks changed? I imagine they have! If this actress did have “work done”, that would be because of people like you who expect their looks to never change. I hope NO young women read this review which is telling them to focus on their looks. You are not a movie critic, just an “actress critic”. I will not be reading anything else you write.
The writer just sounds like a creepy, weirdo.
Mr. Gleiberman wrote an important piece of cultural criticism here, honestly. It’s unfortunate that the nice actress Renée Zellweger became the catalyst for this long-overdue discussion, but here we are.
Of course Zellweger only did it because the wanted to be more beautiful and present the audience a pleasing face. But why did she think that removing her TRADEMARK LOOKS would be a good idea. It’s the thing that made her distinctive and sweet-looking. We value that as an audience, because most actors don’t have anything distinctive in their looks. It’s a gift. She looked more beautiful before. I don’t know if that’s possible, but could she pay her plastic surgeon to get her original look back ? I miss that actress, I knew once…:-)
She looks beautiful just like she always has. Leave her alone douchebag. She’s 45 and even if she has had work done, who cares, it’s none of your business
Are you kidding me ? Does Owen actually think RZ is the only person whose looks who have changed with surgery ? What about Nicole Kidman, Priscilla Presley, Dolly Parton, Madonna, Cher, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian for pete’s sake? There are countless other celebs who look nothing like their natural selves – so why is this ass vilifying RZ for it ? “Natural” lost popularity a long time ago, get over it and lose the pious attitude. RZ is beautiful, talented and will always be one of a kind no matter what tweaks she chooses to do to keep up her appearance.
Renee, I love how you stuck by your man in Cinderella Man!! So sexy to see true love come thru on the big screen. God Bless and thank you and I was not a Russel fan but am now!
This is actually a very well-written article, but people must read the entire thing and, most importantly, have the adequate reading comprehension to understand what the writer is saying.
Yes you are correct. The subleties in the article were missed by most of these readers.
She is older, she looks different, like any other woman in the world…. you don’t look the same at 25 and 45! what do you expect. that she would remain looking 25 after 15 or so years since the first movie came out. Only a man (a film critic) would think that way! Sad that the critics of movies do not evolve. Renee Zellweger has aged gracefully, even if she did some tweaking, who cares! she makes us laugh in the Bridget Jones series of film, which is must needed in this day in age. Shame on you for shaming her.
You’re writing about the third Bridget Jones movie and how you think Bridget Jones should be portrayed, but I guess you haven’t read the third book. It’s a little different than the movie, but it shows how the author sees the character evolving, which I guess you could consider the truth of this “ordinary” character. In Mad About the Boy (SPOILER ALERT, but it’s not very important), Bridget Jones gets botox. The CHARACTER does something to change her face.
So how could Renee Zellweger be unlike Bridget Jones if she looks different? Bridget Jones also works in the media and worries about getting older. Isn’t this whole argument based on whether or not Zellweger can successfully play Bridget Jones if she looks different? You act like she’s ruining your connection with Bridget Jones, but you don’t even know that the character’s face is supposed to have changed. I guess you don’t know her as well as you though.
Bridget Jones herself is SUPPOSED to look different in the third book.
This is really a sexist and degrading column. It is your right to paint it whatever way you want but it is what it is.
I read all of the hoopla before reading the actual piece and have come to the sad conclusion that it was misunderstood or just used for attention. I’m an artist and a feminist and feel that Gleiberman pointed out the Hollywood pressure placed on aging women with sadness not as an attack on women.
Wrong. If this was a piece about the pressures of Hollywood on actresses there would have been more than one example given of someone who has had plastic surgery to keep working ! Certainly this man is not so obtuse as to think Renee is the only actress who has changed her appearance, so why focus the entire article on her specifically if he truly wishes to illustrate the pressures that actresses, and arguably ALL aging women are under? This is an insensitive and slanderous piece about one person wrapped in a facade of someone who gives a shit about women. He doesn’t . And if he had one fifth of the talent and class that Zellweger has he would know better than to single one person out and say things that are potentially damaging to her career.
Exactly. I am a feminist too and this whole thing is much ado about nothing. He’s asking a question that most of us have probably considered. This is clearly more than “natural aging”: I am not his apologist but OG is clearly as gobsmacked as the rest of us and wishes the culture would change so that women do not have to do this to themselves. I wonder, truly, how many of these commenters have actually read the article before posting about it. When a person in the public eye does something extreme to their face, people are going to comment about it! I’m sure there are many actors/actresses who have had work done that we don’t notice because it is more subtle. But the pouty pursed lips and heavy lidded gaze that once made RZ so adorable and “so RZ” are now gone. That doesn’t happen with age. OG is just bemoaning that reality.
Colin Firth doesn’t look the same either – why don’t you mention that? i watched the trailer and can’t wait to see the movie. Bridget/Renee looks just fine.
Yes, you are correct. Colin Firth is aging beautifully by natural. He is my dream man everyday. I am 35.
I agree…Renee is still as pretty as she’s ever been!! IF and I elaborate…IF she had anything done, so what?!!! She looks great! To me, she looks like maybe she’s had a great facial, which is very good and healthy for the skin , (and can definitely bless one with better, younger looking skin, since a facial gets rid of dead skin cells), she is probably getting enough sleep and is very rested. Maybe she went to a spa and possibly her nutrition is better than it’s ever been. It could be any or all of those things! It does NOT mean that she’s had any surgical procedure! But, even IF she did, it’s none if your business Owen G./Variety! There is certainly NO reason to write anything negative about Renee!! She’s an awesome actress and deserves the awards she herself has earned with a lot of hard work…she paid her dues and wasn’t just given opportunities out of the blue!! Her talent and efforts are the reason she’s an accomplished actress! Her own personal beauty, (of her heart and appearance) is just an extra blessing that God has given her! It is well known that she is also a very compassionate person, who helps various charities and is very to do so! Renee Zellweger you are a wonderful, beautiful, kind and caring woman, who shares her talent with us all, and makes us smile for awhile, thank goodness! You look great Renee…don’t pay any mind to those who try to put down others to make themselves feel better about their own insecurities! Owen G., didn’t your mother or grandmother ever tell you..”If you can’t say anything nice about anyone, don’t say anything at all!” If not, I and thousands of other mothers and grandmothers are passibg on this good advice to you, right now!
Not a publicist for anyone…just a fan of Renee Z. and other actresses and actors who are maturing, as We All Are and they deserve more respect than they get! There’s much too much nitpicking and negativity and it’s so unnecessary! I refuse to debate the issue of cosmetic surgery…personally, I don’t think I’d ever have any done, unless it was reconstructive, due to injury or disease. But, I certainly don’t believe in criticizing actresses/actors, etc. for being convinced that they need it, to look younger or they won’t be considered for movies/shows, etc.!! It’s a viciously competitive world in Hollywood and it’s so sad that wonderful, more mature actresses/actors (mostly actresses) are not considered, unless they do what the “powers that be” want!! I’m sure that many of them are talked into it and who submit to it, due to the urging of the movie makers or managers, etc. are not happy about doing it, esp. if the results are less than perfect!! I still do Not agree that Renee Z. looks so drastically different! I’ve worked in the medical field for over 30 years (much of it, in Pediatrics and Geriatrics). I’ve noticed how patients features change as they age, and Yes, Renee looks a bit older, as well she should, (reference to thinner lips…fyi, that happens as we age). I agree with others, she is still very lovely…often, when maturing, women and men become even more attractive and some change Alot! Also, almost everyones noses become somewhat wider or longer, our eyelids and cheeks change, as do our jawline and even our ears!. I have learned to care for my skin, pluck my eyebrows a little bit higher, use the smallest amount of cosmetics as possible to highlight my best features. The ‘less is better’ in cosmetic use is much more flattering to mature skin! Skincare is most important! Women need to learn to take “serious care’ of their skin starting as teens, to keep it looking as best as possible as we age! I’ve never smoked and drink very little alcohol, etc…no one ever guesses my age. They usually guess 10-15 years younger. But, my parents were the same…so ‘young genes’ help too. All I’m saying, is give our ‘mature’ or on their way to mature, actresses a break and some Respect and Appreciation! They are trying to fight a battle that is negatively influenced by the movie moguls and the media…along with their own personal battles with time and maturing! With some of the new, remarkable skincare options these days, and realizing that good nutrition and health influence appearance and do matter, hopefully fewer women and men will feel the need to have cosmetic procedures! Looking forward to Renee’s new movie! I know she’ll be great, as uaual…loved the preview!
Linda you sound like Renee’s publicist, and if you are, why dont you go and tell her that plastic surgery altered her looks and her fans are complaining that she is not what used to drive us to the movies to see her.Fair enough, surgery is irreversible, but no need in trying to hoodwink us that she just had a facial.As I said before, she and Kenny Roger are in the same league for altering their looks.See, i just mentioned a man who has also altered his looks to look so so different
So, what about the James Bond movies and various actors who play the same person? How many James Bonds have there been? 6? 10? No one complains of his looks changing with each actor. Why is that I wonder?? Oh yeah, because they’re men.
No, it’s not that they’re men. It’s that they likely hadn’t had plastic surgery. If so, it was subtle. OG’s point is that RZ did, and drastically (even though no one really wants to admit it, including the actress herself), and how that distorts our perceptions of the actress. If Kenny Rogers had a big box office hit coming out, perhaps he would have penned an article about him. Some actors get tweaks and I’m sure even Meryl Streep has done a few things — but when you ENTIRELY REARRANGE YOUR FACE and what makes you “you” (eyes, lips, whatever), don’t expect everyone to sit quietly on the sidelines. So we live in a hypocritical society: one that accepts a bloated Johnny Depp or Russell Crowe but insists that RZ or anyone else alter their appearance. This is wrong. It needs to end. If women just say no to the Hollywood machine, which very much needs them, then maybe we can start undoing this ridiculous body dysmorphic and anti-feminist society that we live in. A feminist would embrace natural aging.
No, you missed my point. My comment was specifically in response to the writer say that, she doesn’t look like Bridget Jones any more. He tried to make it about character expectation but it’s not, it’s just about a woman’s looks.
We all look a little different as we age even Hollywood actors and actresses but Renee Zellweger is beautiful…always has been! IF she has had any work done, quite frankly, it is nobody’s business and due, in large part, to the enormous scrutiny by critics like you!
OBVIOUSLY we all look different as we age DUH DUH, but plastic surgery changes the way we should age, and when its done to severely alter our eyes, mouth and nose, everyone can see it, except those living in denial and who get over sensitive when someone calls it like they see it