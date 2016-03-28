Reactions to the massive box office haul for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” included a rather lazy old canard – namely, the notion that the Dark Knight and Man of Steel had overcome the slings and arrows of puny critics in the movie’s march toward stratospheric profits.
While that might look true on its face, given the largely negative reviews and the better-than-anticipated opening (revised to $166 million in the U.S.), it ignores the relationship between blockbuster “tentpole” releases and reviewers, while mischaracterizing the role that critics play in terms of steering people away from, or toward, certain kinds of movies.
Simply put, it’s hard to imagine anyone in the opening-weekend audience for this DC Comics adaptation, “Star Wars” or any one of Marvel’s major releases being dissuaded from going to such a film based on reviews. The whole point is to see and experience the project for oneself and draw one’s own conclusions. But the fact that filmgoers dutifully plunked down their money doesn’t necessarily mean that they wholeheartedly or universally enjoyed the experience.
It’s also hardly a novelty for the critical consensus to clash with quadrants of such a franchise’s fan base, precisely because most critics don’t come to these projects with a strong rooting interest in whether they’re good or not. One can appreciate the efficiency of “Transformers” or “The Fast and the Furious” movies as money-making apparatus without validating them as great art. Indeed, even “The Force Awakens” almost surely benefited from lowered expectations thanks to the second trilogy.
For critics, the goal isn’t to “kill” bad movies; rather, it’s to provide an honest opinion, not only to help those waffling to decide whether a movie sounds like it’s for them (again, “wafflers” not being a major part of the opening-weekend crowd), but also to offer thoughts to consider either before or after seeing the film. The one imperative is to approach the material in context, which is where some critics falter, if only by betraying their ennui regarding the prospect of watching another movie with a numeral (Roman or otherwise) in the title.
Many fans are especially using criticism as an adjunct to the moviegoing experience, as opposed to a sort-of Consumer Reports guide, with regard to television, which doesn’t require a trip to the local multiplex or anteing up for a babysitter. These days, it’s not uncommon for Web traffic to surge after a series makes its debut, with people avoiding reviews until after they’ve watched, then surfing around for more information – often to find opinions that will reinforce their own. (In that regard, the comments sections on entertainment sites share something in common with political ones.)
Admittedly, many critics don’t come to something like “Batman v Superman” steeped in comic-book lore, with a detailed appreciation of Cyborg or knowledge of Wonder Woman’s origins, which this latest incarnation of the character mostly omitted. But they do understand, subjectively, whether a story feels coherent to them, as well as when action sequences are exhilarating or merely exhausting – or, as Variety’s review astutely observed, a bit of both.
From this perspective, the critical response to “Batman v Superman” is hardly surprising, and represents a separate issue from just how strong the want-to-see factor was. It’s worth noting, too, that in terms of box office, reviews are just a fragment of a media ecosystem that otherwise salivates over such properties, helping stoke excitement with what might be subtitled “The Fawn of Journalism,” well aware that the built-in audience for such fare brings ratings and traffic in its wake.
The main element that distinguishes this latest movie from others within the genre, it could be argued, is that Warner Bros. was in such a hurry to establish a multi-character franchise that it essentially skipped several steps – in Marvel terms, jumping ahead to “The Avengers,” without bothering to release “Iron Man,” “Thor” and “Captain America” first.
Nevertheless, the idea of the press being disconnected from the public is very much in the ether right now, perhaps especially in pondering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which has produced a raft of analysis over how the punditocracy could have missed the anger into which the mogul has tapped. It’s similarly juicy to posit that egg-headed critics are out of touch with the masses, turning up their noses at blockbusters while showering praise on art-house confections.
While there’s a foundation of truth in that, it’s a wildly simplistic take on the evolving media swamp in which critics operate, and the diverse ways in which readers make use of the commentary that they provide. So while it might make for catchy headlines and amusing viral videos about Ben Affleck being subjected to another critical drubbing, when it comes to “‘Batman v Superman’ Versus the Critics,” frankly, that’s just another sequel, and not an especially original one at that.
After seeing “SUICIDE SQUAD”, “BATMAN V. SUPERMAN” is still my favorite comic book hero movie of 2016. However, “SUICIDE SQUAD” is my second favorite.
I think that “BATMAN V. SUPERMAN” was the best superhero movie I have seen in 2016, so far. I haven’t seen “SUICIDE SQUAD”. As for Marvel . . . I don’t know what the hell is wrong with them. “CAPTAIN AMERICA 3” was a big disappointment for me. As for “X-MEN: APOCALYPSE” . . . it was much as I had expected. It was flawed, but okay. At least it was better than “DAYS OF FUTURE PAST”.
This was a bad film and a waste of money. Sometimes the critics miss the mark (The Big Labowski) other times they are spot on.
This one of those times, these movies are all same like angry toddlers slamming toy dinosaurs together and yelling “RARR”.
This ungodly mess was probably the second worst superhero film I have ever seen and after seeing it I never want to pay to see one again.
I will list everything wrong with this aborted turd of a z-grade film 1. The villians were one dimensional. 2.The direction was lousy 3.The music was utter drivel. 4.The acting was wooden at best (Another stellar Affleck performance up there with Pearl Harbor and Sum Of All Fears) 5.Like Man Of Steel someone thinks deafening explosions every 5 minutes can cover the pot holes the size of Texas. 6.It is such a Morse somber film I need prozac afterwards.7.The rabid sycophat basement dwelling morons who think this turkey is high art.I guess when you live in Mom and Dad’s basement you have disposable income to blow on garbage.8 It made Deadpool (which also sucked) a better film by comparison.
“the second worst superhero film I have ever seen”
– You must not have seen many…
“1. The villians were one dimensional.”
– Lex was only one dimensional if his entire motivation and character arc went over your head.
“2.The direction was lousy”
– Specifics? Cause you’re talking nonsense.
“3.The music was utter drivel.”
– The GREAT soundtrack by Hans Zimmer & Junkie XL was “utter drivel”… lol.
“4.The acting was wooden at best (Another stellar Affleck performance up there with Pearl Harbor and Sum Of All Fears)”
– Even people who hated the movie thought Affleck was great… More baseless drivel from you.
“5.Like Man Of Steel someone thinks deafening explosions every 5 minutes can cover the pot holes the size of Texas.”
– What plot holes? Also, there really wasn’t explosions every five minutes dude… Maybe you missed that hour of plot building in the middle of the movie? Same with Man of Steel… The climax of the movie was an epic superhero fight between gods… the build up… not so much. Wow, every point you’ve made is just FACTUALLY incorrect… amazing.
“6.It is such a Morse somber film I need prozac afterwards.”
– Lol, if you can’t handle mature themes and scenarios without needing “cheering up” then you’re very psychologically weak. What’s Morse?
“7.The rabid sycophat basement dwelling morons who think this turkey is high art.I guess when you live in Mom and Dad’s basement you have disposable income to blow on garbage.”
– Wow… You are aware that you’re a pompous tool, right? At least this is a hobby of mine, what excuse do you have to be wasting your time writing comments bashing “this turkey”. For somebody who thinks they’re above all this low art, you really should consider using spellcheck more…
“8 It made Deadpool (which also sucked) a better film by comparison.”
– Troll… everybody liked Deadpool.
Some good points here, but I think the issue is still oversimplified. While there are many well-qualified and professional critics, many of whom have panned the movie, there has been a rash of reviews of BvS that read like YouTube comments rather professional evaluations. I can understand an individual with little or no familiarity with the source material not getting much enjoyment out of the film, but many of the negative reviews were outright dismissive, even immature. Critics are supposed to be head and shoulders above the on-going internet flame wars, not the gasoline that fuels those message board tirades. As I said, I can perfectly understand if people dislike the movie, but I’m having trouble understanding how many paid professionals can behave the way they do in evaluating it. I honestly think that BvS is an outlier in terms of how reviewers have portrayed it.
Marvel and DC are trash. Fuck em’ both.
i love both companies ive seen almost every superhero movie marvel has made but i havent seen all of dc comics movies yet
A critic defending critics? In other breaking news: water wet. See, I can also use smart arse words to make my point. Not such a great talent after all.
What a boring ass film, DC is and will always be 2nd rate.
1- BvS wasn’t boring
2- Obvious Marvel bias is obvious
@therealeverton
Disagree
You need to look up the term “the salient point”. The salient point there was that whilst pointing out the error of the comment in hand, I acknowledged the fact at many people liked the film.
that was the important part. ~To talk about something else was not only to miss the salient point, but to be disingenuous.
As for the “sooo many nitpicky reasons “…the fact that there are “sooo” many prevents them from being nitpicky. One storm on the cliff is a nuisance, 1,000 and the cliff is eroded to all but nothing.
We already know you disagree, why are you repeating yourself to the same person?
@therealeverton
But you didn’t just type “Glad you’re one of the millions that disagree” did you? You’ve given sooo many nitpicky reasons why you dislike this film throughout these comments. Pretty sure that Vox article I mentioned contains some of your complaints also, all of which amount to not paying attention to the movie.
How’s this for not wasting effort?
“if someone says something bad about the film…don’t blindly dismiss their opinion. And Man of Steel was poor too. Just not as poor as this.”
…Disagree…
@ Paul, why waste so much energy and time replying to someone who said…
“Glad you’re one of the millions that disagree”.
I made the point that a lot of people like this film, but a LOT of people, professionals included, people who are “geeks” and love DC comics, did not like it. So if someone says something bad about the film, 1. they are entitle, 2. they have a mass of people backing them p. So don’t blindly dismiss their opinion. And Man of Steel was poor too. Just not as poor as this.
@therealeverton
“millions of people and the overwhelming majority of critics agree BvS is boring”
-Millions of people disagree and the “majority” of critics said the same about MoS and loved Iron Man 3… they don’t have a clue what’s “good”.
Boring? Well if you’re not on-board enough to be bothered to follow the plot, if you’re not invested in the characters, if you disliked Snyder’s style before BvS, if you don’t follow Luthor’s motivations, if the nods to the comics don’t interest you, if JL setup means little or nothing to you, if you’re one of the annoying fans who think they put “too much” into the movie, then of course it’s gonna be “boring”…
The above reasons are ALL based on pre-existing prejudices which have nothing to do with judging the movie on its merits. I know a dozen people, comic fans and non-comic fans alike, who saw BvS in the last week and came out genuinely confused at how it got such nasty reviews…
The only truly valid criticism of BvS is that it jumps from scene to scene in the middle which, as I’ve said many times, may be down to the cut half hour. At one point when Lois was meeting with the general beside the river trying to get information about the bullet I remember thinking “They’re spending a little too long on this bullet stuff” and yet I’m pretty sure that shortly after that is the Batman car chase.
What bugs me about all these criticisms is that they don’t seem to be coming from an honest place. You could level a lot of the complaints about BvS at many a Marvel movie but no, they’re all masterpieces and this is one of the worst movies of all time? Really?
For a truly head scratching article on BvS, check out the Vox article “19 things that don’t make sense in this nonsensical movie – Why is Batman so gullible? And why is Wonder Woman even in town?”. It really is like they haven’t paid attention to the whole movie… Like AT ALL!!! If these idiots are who should be catered for to make sure the movie isn’t “boring” then we’re heading towards such bland, uninteresting conformity that’ll make everything nice and easy to digest… FYI, that WILL make everything boring.
Marvel bias IS obvious…
However millions of people and the overwhelming majority of critics agree BvS is boring. Glad you’re one of the millions that disagree, but it’s “emperor’s new clothes” to pretend it isn’t a massively held view on that film.
Of course critics opinions count. Better to read an independent review than waste $20 going to see a trashy movie. All the analysis that goes on aside from that as to why a movie tanks at the BO is a waste of time bc there s no mystery. If the story or acting stink no one s interested. All the dissing of reviewers is either by fanpeople who are going to see it anyway or scammers from the movie companies trying to discredit the reviewers.
Wow, where to begin. First, it has to be acknowledged that in this increasingly web dominated infotainment environment, we don’t have movie critics like we did 10 years ago. We have a social media/infotainment mill that can flood the net and cable with legit or illegitimate “criticism” of a movie that might not be based in real artistic criticism, but is fanboy rant or paid (or self appointed ) trolls that create a critical mass of negativity and that becomes the “story.” This movie is not a Marvel product, nor are its mostly folklorish golden age characters the same as Marvel’s 1960’s or 60’s reinventions, (i.e. Captain America) the same. The idea that Marvel made money one way so DC should mimic it, is almost a sure way for critics to do what — ridicule Warner Brothers for being a simplistic copy-cat. Snyder is attempting to do something very different with comic book movies that is quite artistic and bold, and he and DC have had some success despite incessant, almost mean-spirited criticism while many of the lack luster Marvel products are given a silver lining reviews. Not to mention the very marginal “Star Wars – Force-A-Fake-ins'” movie got a totally free pass. BvS DoJ was not ‘Gone with the Wind,’ but it was not any where near the bomb that the internet stories have made it out to be, especially if you pit them against other recent comic movies. Really, were any of the recent X-men movies, Wolverine, Ant Man or the recent Star Wars movie really that much better than this? Not really, but you would think so given the critical reception — so maybe the conspiracy theorist is on to something when she say its a set up! Maybe not, but we need to be honest that there is a bias out there against these movies. if people want to see more of them, they know they have to vote with their dollars, and there are 700 million reasons for Warner Bros to keep going.
Your biased romantic speech shows exactly what’s wrong with fanboys today. And I don’t mean just DC’s fanboys. I mean fanboys of all kinds, period.
I found the movie boring, tiring and over-stylized. And contrary to your belief, I’m not a troll, nor a fanboy. I’m not a comic fan, so I have absolutely no agenda when I say I didn’t like the movie. I just when to the movie, paid my expensive ticket absolutely sure that I’d have a good time (it was Batman AND Superman after all!)… and left utterly tired, disappointed and glad it was over. Then I went to the web and found out… oh, crap, turns out I wasn’t the only one.
You compare BvS against Wolverine or X-Men, but the thing is: expectations are nothing to compare between those movies. (And by the way, yes, the last Star Wars was way more satisfying!) One thing is to produce a movie that is spin-off of a series of whatever-superhero-movie Hollywood is selling because they’re out of ideas and their contract with Marvel is a less risky way to bring people to the theaters in the piracy era. Another thing is to spend a ridiculous amount of money (even to its genre), recruit three of the most charismatic superheros of all time, take a huge amount of risk hiring Ben Affleck to be Batman and produce a film that is poorly structured. Because, let me tell you, the movie is poorly structured. The first act is an aberration that lasts more than 1 hour, the change-Batman’s-mind-midpoint is the laziest thing I ever seen being written about Batman and the ending is just a cheap cliffhanger, so obvious, that I wonder what the writers think about our IQs.
Some people thought it was okay, some thought it was good. But others, like me, left disappointed. Had the writers and the director did their jobs better, the discrepancy wouldn’t be too much. The movie is okay. It might even be good. Is it 100-million-dollar good? No. Is it changing-superhero-clichets good? From the lazy way it connected the plot points, no.
“there are 700 million reasons for Warner Bros to keep going” Of course, but that is no indication of quality (and I mean entertainment-blockbuster-quality, not pretentious-artistic-movie-critics-love quality). Most people who dislike movies don’t ask for returns. The fact that the box-office drop so significantly in the second week is, indeed, a strong indicator that the movie did suck. Mouth-to-mouth travels faster than critics reviews, and the regular folks who attend to Blockbuster films couldn’t care less about critics.
So no, there is no conspiracy against DC Comics, Marvel or “these kind of movies”. It’s just that:
a) critics don’t care about Blockbusters as much as fanboys do;
b) mouth-to-mouth reviews on the film were too mixed to inspire people to go in the 2nd week;
c) the movie had deep structural problems (a capital sin for a 3 hour movie);
d) they did an effort with characterization, but it was all destroyed because the narrative points were too obvious or lazy (remember that ridiculous point at which Batman changed his mind about fighting Superman. He goes from foe to friend in 10 seconds. That is not believable at all. The regular audience (and by “regular audience” I mean the ones who are not prone to love nor hate the movie – non-fanboys and non-critics) feels cheated at this moment. “That person’s death” at the end is also totally avoidable and sent a wave of facepalms through the whole room.)
I know what the movie was trying to achieve. But it failed. Of course, it made a lot of money in the first week, because that’s what millions on dollars in marketing and using Batman and Superman will do to your profitability. But, when it comes to blockbusters, box office consistency is one of the strongest indicators as to how a regular audience will enjoy the movie or not… and the prognostic for BvS was NOT great.
@Amanda Alexandre
2 things:
1) There was a cut of over 3 hours shown to a test audience a few month prior to release and the reports were that the movie was good and Afflecks Batman was great. After that the studio wanted the movie cut down to 2.5 hours for the theatrical release and to focus more on Batman.
There are legitimate complaints about the movie hopping from scene to scene a bit much in the first but i didn’t mind it that much and actually felt like the conflict needed a long build up rather than an hour long fight… which wouldn’t work with these characters anyway. If it goes past round 2 Batman gets his head crushed. Anyway… The 3+ hr R-rated version is coming in the summer, possibly in cinemas. I gotta feel a lot of the structural issues might get ironed out with this release and we may get more from Superman’s point of view.
2) The “Martha” turn wasn’t as ham fisted as you think. First off, it was necessary to show Bruce’s parents murder at the beginning because it is directly followed by Bruce seeing the destruction at the end of Man of Steel. Bruce holding the girl looking up at Superman and Zod flips the exact same psychological switches in Bruce as his parents murder… Powerlessness, rage… He must force the world to make sense again. He must end this threat. It’s also implied he gets more brutal after Superman appears.
He’s a darker, older, more broken bat. Clark saying “save Martha” just catches him off guard for a second… “Why did you say that name you sob?!?” He’s still murderous… Lois reveals it’s his mother. Bruce realises this alien creature was using his last breath to ask him to save his human mother. For the first time he sees Clark as a person not a threat. He sees what he has become and remembers the hero he was. He promises “another Martha wrong die tonight”. He resolves to be that hero he was once again. Batman not branding Lex at the end shows he’s done crossing a line.
Anyhow, I loved the movie but I can see why some didn’t. Whatever your opinion, the movie in no way deserved the terrible reviews it got.
*slow clap*
I love these DC characters and it really took me about a week to sort my feelings about the film. You definitely have to weigh it on it’s own as a new depiction of these characters. I went in weighing it as an extended Justice League Unlimited or Smallville on a grander scale.
I think that critics don’t hold as much clout and persuasion as before. The field is heavily saturated these days not to mention that audiences and actors themselves respond back to negative criticism. It’s not so much a one-way street. Critics have found however favor with small indie type films.
“Admittedly, many critics don’t come to something like “Batman v Superman” steeped in comic-book lore”
Sadly this takes away from their ability to properly assess the movie within the context of its genre on its own merits. Like someone from a church group going to Deadpool having never heard of the comic and then coming out saying it’s not funny.
The movie had its highs and lows. I wrote something and tried to fairly address both although I lean towards not liking the movie. Hope you check it out.
Movie was awesome !! This movie compared to movies 5 years ago is 10/10…..the whole thing was epic and entertaining….why all the hate ?
Because its not that good of a movie the movies is not even about batman and superman fighting it is about all the different meta humans
@therealeverton
“Lex coming up with the names and logos of the Justice Leaguers”
He’s kooky, so what? The characters origin and names are decades old and campy. I really don’t see a huge problem here.
@therealeverton
So I’m gonna skip most of your thesis and focus on the critisicism of BvS:
“The Wayne Employees waiting to be told they were allowed to go home.”
Oh come on… Zod’s world engine had just started it’s thing.
“Lex coming up with the names and logos of the Justice Leaguers”
“Superman is crippled by Kryptonite 1 second then able to fly and have the strength to stab Doomsday the next”
Cause he’s right next to it in the pool of water, Lois throws it away allowing him to recover a bit. He managed to go to the bottom of the pool and retrieve the spear then come back up before Lois grabbed him. Given a minute to recover he couldn’t man up and get it done with Doomsday? Superman couldn’t do that? The fact that Doomsday managed to stab him back showed he was severly weakened so what’s your problem dude?
“The terrible editing and pacing.”
Honestly wasn’t as bad for me on the second viewing but I really think the R-rated version with the extra half hour coming in the summer will fix some structural issues.
“But the first time we Superman he kills”
Does he? Seems to me someone like Superman could quite easily grab a dude and punch through a wall to get him as far away from Lois as possible with only a few broken bones. Why wouldn’t he just laser eye him in the brain if he was gonna kill him?
“The Flash scene was so poorly shot that many people who know The Flash and / or DC fans didn’t know that’s who it was.”
Or the actor looks different to how you normally picture the Flash. Give him a chance and lets see how he does, yeah? It was a neat little teaser for JL. Marvel have half a dozen bad fore-shadowing scenes per movie to set up sequels and nobody bats an eyelid. It was a fun scene, move on.
“How easily Kent and Wayne were manipulated…they never talk to each other.”
Talk to each… what the… WHEN? They weren’t friends dude.
“he doesn’t catch the people Bats is chasing”
Because it seems to him that Batman is the one causing the mayhem. He wants to send a message.
“Batman just standing there (because it looked cool) whilst a petrol station could blow up around him..”
Uh, maybe because this was the first time these dudes actually met in adrenalin mode and he Bruce wanted to rip his head off but knew he had no chance? Like what did you want him to do? It cut scene directly after Superman flew off and Bats said “You will”. Did you want a caption card saying “Batman jumped away from the impending explosion”. You’re really nitpicking now…
“The superman saving Lois no matter what thing was little too much.”
Save people, don’t save people, be like the Donner movies don’t be like the Donner movies… Make up your damn mind. Supes keeping tabs on Lois no matter where she is has been his deal for… EVER!
“Why is Perry White not covering actual news, because the so called explanations he gave were laughable”
Jesus… Really? Because he’s a hard ass boss who wants his reporters to work and fight for what they believe in. Lois asks for a helicopter for personal reasons and he cuts the shit straight away… How are you missing these? Are you too busy being mad at the movie?
“The “Martha thing was even more clumsily handled than the Zod neck snap.”
Why exactly? Because you didn’t actually get it? It wasn’t that their mothers had the same name. It made Bruce pause for a second and take a step back. See what he was actually doing and for the FIRST TIME since this Superman was introduced to his world he views him as human not alien. It’s show not tell which unfortunately goes over some heads.
“Undermining the whole Death of Superman thing with the “hey everyone, look he ATEN’T dead!”.”
So, exactly like the comics then?
You done? Nitpicky, Nitpicky, Nitpicky…
Your opinion…The opinion of most critics is against you.The global opinion, not North America alone, is against you. The average rating for this film from critics around the world is 5 our of 10. There is no global conspiracy of critics from numerous screenings, in several different countries, to bash this film, it is simply a very poorly presented film. Only One person from my circle of friends, fellow critics, film buffs, writers etc. questioned me on my opinion of this film ONE, and she was met with scores of people who agreed with me. We took my nieces (16 and 23) and they said they were bored to death and struggled to pick one thing they liked about the film, even hen my wife and I were saying Affleck’s Batman was good. They wouldn’t Pick a thing, and they really liked Man of Steel, which has similar flaws, but far fewer of them and much better action sequences (which are again flawed). Nolan and Burton’s Batman films, Singer’s (and Vaughan’s) X-Men films, Unbreakable, The Two Towers, and many, many more films are serious and have a message or two but they are not thoroughly devoid of wit, humour, charm and genuinely likeable characters. They also don’t mistake cram three or four films worth of story into one film an excuse for genuine plot.
You can like what you like, as can I. But BvS is a poorly put together film. Listen to what “Super fan” Kevin Smith says about it. Listen to what so many of the people who gave it a GOOD review had to say about the many, many poor things in the film.
Almost every single GOOD thing was ruined by some nonsense. The Spear contravenes, The Wayne Employees waiting to be told they were allowed to go home. Lex coming up with the names and logos of the Justice Leaguers, Superman is crippled by Kryptonite 1 second then able to fly and have the strength to stab Doomsday the next. Dooms day.The terrible editing and pacing. The garbage about Superman being culpable for people who were shot. Clark not knowing the super rich guy who is just over the bay! Martha. Setting up an idealogical difference between the two character, re violence and killing, but the first time we Superman he kills, and (AGAIN) he kills from a position where he had any number of other options that didn’t include killing the guy. Then he whines on about Batman. Batman branding people, apparently after he knows that the brand means death in jail? (A twisted concept). The Flash scene was so poorly shot that many people who know The Flash and / or DC fans didn’t know that’s who it was. How easily Kent and Wayne were manipulated…they never talk to each other. Superman effectively helps a bunch of criminals escape just s he an tell Batman to give up being Batman. he doesn’t catch the people Bats is chasing then TALK to him. Batman just standing there (because it looked cool) whilst a petrol station could blow up around him.. The superman saving Lois no matter what thing was little too much. (Many of these things are “suspension of disbelief”, but you cannot ask the general audience to forgive so many things in one film. Why is Perry White not covering actual news, because the so called explanations he gave were laughable, it was yet another contrivance. As is the lack of genuine motivation for a Superman who still kills, when he doesn’t have to, to go after Batman. When he meets him he doesn’t talk, he simply wrecks his car and, this alien, tells Batman to quit being Batman. That might have worked if everything else had been done right., but it wasn’t. Too many dream / flashbacks used that added little or nothing, but took up time from things that would have helped it as a film, not as “fan service” but as a film. The “Martha thing was even more clumsily handled than the Zod neck snap. It was weak…but then I guess what follows with the spear was weaker. Undermining the whole Death of Superman thing with the “hey everyone, look he ATEN’T dead!”.
Snyder has kidded himself that gloomy and murky equals Dark and adult. He’s also confused himself into believing that that in order to b different from the MCU there must be basically no humour at all. Well The X-Men films (minus the two most except as abominations) are all serious and weighty and message filled, but have lots of joy and enough humour in those films. The Nolan films are by no means absent of humour and wit. Like so many short sighted”fanboys” on either “side”. He’s locked himself into a belief there is a binary competition out there. There isn’t. There’s Marvel Studios, WB/DC, Fox and still Sony. And nothing to stop other studios joining in as well. Fox have actually released more superhero films than Marvel Studios, and that’s without counting their non-Marvel properties. Fox’s X-en films are wildly different from their first two Fantastic Four films, . Just make a good film and go from there…but you make a film that is good for all. Don’t do things that might please a number of fans (you’ll never please them all) over good film making and what will be good to the majority. Just because you’re seeing something on-screen for the first time, that doesn’t make it good.
If I were back at University I could write a 25,000 word dissertation on the things wrong with this film as a work, as something coherent that is meant to follow certain rules. Now I don’t mark films down for world building add for “crossover” moments, as some critics have done. Film does evolve and they still haven’t gotten used to the idea that Marvel Studios have made the way comics work, something that works in film too. People and plots from other films will appear. But the bulk of the audience has to be able to understand enough of what is going on. Because of the way this was edited and told, people were having a hard enough time making sense of a nonsensical story BEFORE a bunch of flashbacks that stalled the story and sometimes could only make sense to hard core fans. In a better film, a more enjoyable film, it may not have mattered. But when people are already bored and wondering when all these disparate elements will come together to make the story “work” yet another flashback, poorly signalled, just takes you even further out of the film.
I suggest you go online and find the numerous fans that are trying to like this film, but then spend 90% of their time listing its faults before giving it 6 or 7 out of 10..
I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt and assume that you’re not one of those loons who actually thinks they can judge a person, in any way, based on one film where their opinion is different to theirs. All the more so when that person’s opinion is actually backed up by the experts” and/ or whatever empirical tools happen to be available. There’s tons of music out there. Mozart is the greatest composer of all time , but plenty of people prefer Beethoven, or Brahms. It takes all kinds and I don’t think you, or anyone else, is an idiot for liking this film. I’ll argue all day long about the quality of it, the numerous basic film making skills that are absent, or poorly used, but as someone who has experienced how cool it is to see something you NEVER thought tou’d see brought to life, even if not in the best way.
I’m genuinely happy you, and some others, like this film I didn’t. I would like a new director for Justice League because I’ve been looking forward to a Justice League film since George Miller’s version (although I thought having two different big screen Batmaen and two different Supermen, in film series at the same time was a terrible idea!) but after Man of Steel was disappointment and BvS proved much worse I would prefer to see somebody else tackle t and make a film that 90% – (5% of people enjoy, not a 50 – 50 love it, hate it split. And remember this split s with FANS, DC FANS, even Kevin Smith for crying out loud!
Example I was very happy when Sony scrapped their Amazing Spider-Man films, but genuinely felt bad for the people who liked those films and won’t get to see that mess of a series get its conclusion. Doesn’t stop the films being garbage though.
Wouldn’t you rather have the Justice League and DCEU films be something that gets great reviews and mass audiences love, like The Dark Knight, than films with dreadful reviews and a significant percentage of the general audience AND fans don’t love. Something you don’t have to spend so much time justifying your love for? In short better?
@therealeverton Ok, now I know you’re crazy. Iron Man 3 was the single biggest insult to comic book movies so far. Iron Man 3 did not in any stretch of the imagination have a good story (Mandarin) and it’s ending was pretty far from fun. “Fun” is not watching 200 Iron Man suits get torn apart like tissue paper.
“You might try finding some non Marvel films for your list.” – I love Marvel also but I can honestly and objectively say that the ones I mentioned were not very good movies or average at best.
“Poorer storytelling” – What did you find hard to follow? Was there too much happening for your little brain.
“way less fun” – BvS dealt with big philosophical questions about what would happen if a Superman suddenly existed in the real world. I find that idea fun. Seeing these characters on screen together for the first time was fun. Seeing them being treated with respect and many references to the source material was fun. I could easily follow the plot and found it fun. The idea of what they will do for the sequels was fun.
But you seem to prefer Ben Kingsley “hamming it up for laughs” or Ultron again “hamming it up for laughs” or action scenes that have little emotional weight or the completely forgettable “Thor”. We have a different definition of “fun”…
Each to their own and you can like what you like but all I’m saying is that BvS does NOT, in any stretch of the imagination, deserve the vicious reviews it received.
@ Paul..yes, far worse. Less interesting and entertaining than all of them. Poorer storytelling and way less fun.That’s why it has far poorer reviews than those films. You might try finding some non Marvel films for your list. WB, Fox and Sony have made plenty and non-superhero blockbusters exist too.
“not that good of a movie”
Worse than Iron Man 3? Avengers 2? Thor? No… no it isn’t yet those were reviewed favourably.
“the movies is not even about batman and superman fighting”
…Wut?!?! The “different meta humans” was a side plot to set up JL and they were in it for all of 2 mins… Did… did you miss the fight? Cause it was awesome.
Critics do serve a purpose when they draw attention to worthy art-house or indy films which don’t have the mega bucks to pour into publicity block-busters do. But the “taste-maker” tone too many assume has been off-kilter for some time. Have seen so many good films panned and so many mediocre films praised to the skies these past years that I have to deduce that far too few of them have enough taste themselves to play that part.
Sometimes it feels like there is a “pack mentality” at play with movies like this. Months prior to the release, discussion groups featured substantial “this movie will fail” comments based on trivial bits of information. I find it hard to believe that the majority of the folks who trashed the movie before the release actually saw the movie. A snowball effect is created and people jump on the bandwagon of “let’s mock this movie – everyone else is …”.
It is a shame because I really liked the movie. More than I expected I would. It’s probably one of the few movies in recent years that I will see more than once in a theater. Everyone I’ve talked to liked it as well. I had concerns before the release with some aspects (primarily the casting of the Lex Luthor role) and the final results didn’t totally dispel that piece. Every movie has it’s good and bad points, but I think the criticism for BvS is totally over the top.
If you haven’t seen the movie I suggest you go in with open eyes and not be swayed by the critics or mob mentality. I believe you will like what you see – not everything – but most. I personally found the movie to have more heart than almost all of the Marvel movies (first Captain America being an exception). Batman has never looked better and Superman has never been more human. (IMHO)
There’s an old saying by mogul Sam Goldwyn that became a classic Hollywood Sam Goldwynism:
When a movie surprise-failed at the box office after early bad word of mouth, he complained “People were lining up not to see it.”
We saw that several times for real throughout 2015 and early ’16: NOBODY wanted to see Pan after the trailer. Nobody cared about Victor Frankenstein. The Jem & the Holograms trailer sent real fans of the show into rages. Terminator: Genisys looked like somebody else’s goofy fanboy-film.
People were lining up months ahead not to see those movies, and surprise, no one did.
But in the increasing chasm between studios looking for an “easy” title, and audiences who would prefer movies made with more care and less deal-making, the idea of “Look, don’t feel you have to make this movie just because of US, we’re happy to go without it” is becoming more and more of a rumblings-of-mutiny frustration: Once studios have a marketable idea, they set out to make -three- movies out of it–or get Marvel-envy and set out to make the new buzzword of a “linked universe” out of it–without even asking us whether we even wanted the first one. (Well, why should they? They’re rich shark-producers, and we’re just the audience; who cares what we think, we think what marketing tells us to think!)
There was that feeling among the audience watching the early “dark” trailers: “Ohhh, okay, Warner–We’re going with our little delusions that Man of Steel was a smash summer blockbuster, aren’t we? Oh, look, Henry Cavill’s back as Superman again! More Zack Snyder epic deconstruction! More rain and nighttime battles! Gee, I hope it runs at theaters for the entire summer!….”
Like the Transformers movies–the ones that “nobody sees”, and have smash opening weekends anyway–there was a sense that this movie was going to be critic-proof and audience-proof, in other words, NOTHING was going to penetrate that delusional brick wall of five or six future “Linked universe” films that Warner had built up in their own imagination–And if a few lazy people indulged themselves (“Look, Wonder Woman’s in it!”) and it got the too-easy Big Opening Weekend everyone saw coming, it was going to be Another Brick in the Warner Wall, in the truest Pink Floyd sense. Not unless a few industry headlines about “audience mutiny” could serve as a big sledgehammer to break it down.
So yes, it’s one thing for fans to “line up not to see a movie”, it’s another thing when that line becomes a mob setting out to DO something about it.
1) Man of Steel was a good movie and was the closest cinema has come to comic Superman. You can like or dislike the movie but that’s a fact.
2) BvS in no way deserves the reviews it got. At very worst it’s a fun action movie which also manages to give us a lot of awesome moments and treat beloved comic characters with respect.
“Like the Transformers movies”
You simply cannot put BvS in the same playground critically as something like
“Transformers” with it’s constant “comedy”, badly choreographed “action” and scenes showing Devastators gonads as wrecking balls… get real.
“audiences who would prefer movies made with more care” – if you didn’t notice the attention to detail, nuance and respect for the source material evident in BvS then that’s on you.
“they set out to make -three- movies out of it–or get Marvel-envy and set out to make the new buzzword of a “linked universe” out of it–without even asking us whether we even wanted the first one”
I for one like the idea of DC going a different direction to Marvel with their Cinematic Universe and am looking forward to seeing it play out over the next 5 years or so. Your cynicism is evident and you’re free to like what you like but try not to be “one of those guys” who has to ruin things for other people.
Some of us have been waiting years to see these characters done PROPERLY in a movie like this. The fact that you and your kind seem to have an agenda which BvS is caught in the middle of is disappointing. Marvel have at least a half dozen movies way worse than BvS yet they get a pass… look at the movie objectively and be honest about why you’re so mad about it because from your post it seems to have very little to do with the movie itself.
Give me a break. It’s well known that critics do try to kill blockbusters because they don’t like that they suck all the air away from smaller films. Superhero films are particularly despised for being so prolific in this regard. Spare me the willful naiveté and laughable glimpse of the critics moral high ground.
Your argument that the success this movie had despite the harsh reviews lying in the anticipation by comic book fans wanting to see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman together is accurate….. to a point. You’re overlooking something vital to take into consideration– The vast majority of movie audiences are composed of non-comic book fans, and the small segment of the audience who are comic fans is further reduced when you take into account the division of comics fans by the Marvel fans hoping this movie fails. Here’s the real story: If Batman v. Superman can clean up at the box office with nothing but bad reviews, in addition to it opening over Easter weekend, imagine the records it could have set with favorable reviews. The sky is the limit in that scenario. And let’s not forget that BvS didn’t just receive “bad” reviews; it garnered viciously awful. Downright spiteful reviews. Perhaps the most cruel and soul crushing reviews ever written for a highly anticipated blockbuster. There was most certainly a segment of people who didn’t come out to watch the movie because of the extremely negative reviews. I will also point out that this movie has indeed been widely endorsed already, thus signaling it’s favorability by audiences. Social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook has been flooded with people liking the film and urging others to see it. Furthermore, the latest polling data collected by Fandango is showing that there is a significant amount of repeat viewers already– a mere 3 days after it’s release. I would just ask that you take these points into consideration please.
Critics are hated when their reviews don’t match our individual opinion and venerated when their reviews match our individual opinion. Like many, I have my go to critic or critics that I regularly read and generally value their critique. I don’t always agree with their reviews, either and while I might be disappointed sometimes, I still respect their opinion that sometimes challenges my own biases. While a handful of reviews arguably don’t always reflect a film’s overall quality, a consensus rating such as provided by a site like Rotten Tomatoes, it fairly unimpeachable. At this posting, 278 critics have submitted reviews with an overall RT rating of 28% (and 47 top critics as designated by RT returned a consensus rating even lower at 26%). It’s hard to challenge so many negative reviews. Fan push back and claims of bias either against DC subject films and/or favoring Marvel over DC might apply to a handful of critics but absolutely not nearly 300 reviewers across the globe. I dismiss most of the rage against critics over the BvS reviews as silly built in fan boy bravado and bias, determined to love this film prior to even seeing it, after experiencing a string of DC film failures measured against the Marvel phenomenon at the global box office in recent years. Critics would be lionized had the consensus reviews were skewed favorable.,
Slate already published its own op-ed on why Brent’s earlier column of BvS “defeating” the critics is just plain ridiculous.
Although Gene Siskel, may he rest in the balcony, said it best: Critics aren’t there to HATE a movie, they’re there to ask “Why wasn’t it BETTER??”
As in, you had two years and $200M+, and this is what you did with it? That comes squarely down to the fault of those who made it, not the audience. When the audience went in to Batman & Robin expecting a good summer crowd-pleaser and got something sloppy and goofy, that was not the critics’ fault, that was Joel Schumacher’s. When the audience waited two years of rumors for Roland Emmerich to bring Godzilla to the US and got a goofy comedy, that was not the audience’s fault, that was Dean Devlin’s. Anyone in the audience could have said how the source material should have been treated, but such is the nature of Hollywood that no one gave them a camera, Ben Affleck and $200M.
The critic is the first member of that audience–He usually sees the movie in press screenings a week before release, in order to get that press article written in time, so he often gets to see the movie clean, not knowing what’s about to hit him. As Siskel also joked, he sees it for free–It costs NO MORE for him to see a would-be big studio blockbuster than to see a dreary Sundance indie, he doesn’t worry about losing ticket money, and all he worries about is his time the director wasted. (Oh, and the next time you make the joke about “Two hours of my life I’ll never get back”, keep in mind who popularized that expression.)
Like the referee, he isn’t a fan of either side, and shouldn’t really care who wins, the studio or the audience, although as an audience member, he can certainly harbor his own preferences if a movie is too punishing or insulting of the audience.
The critic has nothing for a Batman, Superman, DC or Marvel movie to “prove”, and can speak his own mind. What about YOU?
Fair enough except…
You’re honestly going to tell me that BvS is a worse movie than:
Iron Man 3
Avengers 2
Thor
Clue, it really isn’t.
The above Marvel movies are reviewed favourably (even Iron Man 3, hands down THE worst marvel movie) and BvS is reviewed as if it was the worst movie of all time when the most it could be accused of is some choppy editing in the middle? (fingers crossed the 3hr version coming in the summer smooths that out a bit)
On second viewing it became apparent that there were a lot of pretentious know-it-alls with an agenda of some kind giving this movie bad reviews because, guess what, it ain’t a bad movie. “Grown Ups 2” is a bad movie, “Catwoman” is a bad movie, “Gigli” is a bad movie, BvS is not…
Out of all the comments about this issue on any website I’ve read so far, this is the most thoughtful and level-headed. I completely agree with everything you said.
I think people hear the word critic and they only think about it in negative terms, as if their job is just to pan movies. The great Gene and Roger championed many many movies that otherwise might not have gotten the attention they deserved. People just like to complain about critics when the critic’s opinion differs from their own.
As a life long fan of both Superman and Batman, and a screenplay writer, I think everyone is making excuses for this downright lazy attempt at film making. All anyone in America seems to care about now is whether they can market something long and hard enough to con enough people into seeing it, so that they make a profit.
Most people won’t have read enough graphic novels to understand that this was just a bunch of scenes from different graphic novels filmed and then loosely strung together. It is unoriginal, uninspiring and quite frankly nothing more than a vehicle for selling consumer products like toys, video games and other such materials.
A lot of the film barely makes sense, and the dialogue is just atrocious. I wish I hadn’t bothered going to it. But I can rectify that with the future films that DC produce.
I write movie reviews (not for a major paper, but for a national column online with millions of unique visitors). I also genuinely like most movies, and really try to avoid saying anything negative about films. I also go to Comic-Con every year, and can’t wait to see all the Marvel Movies. This Variety story is misleading because BatmanvSuperman is just plain horrible. The only reason why people went is because the movie has been promoted for 3 years, has a huge and loyal fanbase, and there was a lot of pent up anticipation. Honestly, the movie has no story and it takes 2 hours to get your engaged in a 2 hour and 20 minute movie. I love Batman and Superman, and wish Marvel had made this movie. Marvel movies are awesome, and DC Comics did not do Batman and Superman justice in this case!
Your post seems created by a 17 year old… and I am notshitting around, ireally meant it… read what you have written. You sure you write movie reviews?
The role of a film critic is not a real job. I know when I’ve seen a bad film or a good film. I certainly do not need some phony telling me when a film is good, bad or indifferent. The critic provides nothing to the economy and is a false occupation. Most of the time they encourage lack of buisness with their negative reviews and are nothing more then a cancer on the body of healthy filmmakers. Anyone who listens to critics have the brainpower of a peanut. Critics can never be classified as a real occupation and are a disease on the industry with filmmakers who actually create something that exists unlike a critic who creates nothing but most of the time negativity. They are truly a cancer!
What if they give a movie a positive review? What if they give a positive review to a movie you also like?
Of course they can give a positive review. I can decide that for myself! Being a critic is not a real occupation but a holiday in sitting inside a cinema watching movies for free and give an opinion. If one calls that an occupation then that person is an absolute disgrace. The blockbusters can sell themselves. The only difference that a critic can provide is to bring attention to foreign, art-house or indie films that most of the time fly under the radar. Who wouldn’t want to watch movies everyday and get paid for having an opinion. I wouldn’t give critics a mop job even though that’s what they deserve for lounging around watching movies all day. It’s all opinions and even critics disagree among themselves as most of their opinions are based on personal, political, social and religious points-of-view. Most of the times critics are more biased in their assessment then the average mainstream cinema-goer.
Critics never sway me one way or the other when it comes to watching a movie. What makes me choose to see a movie or not is the film itself, and all or some of its parts -the actor(s), the director, the writer(s), and/or the subject matter. Allowing another person’s opinion about a movie to affect my decision to view it seems like giving up my own free will, personal taste, and .. my own opinion. I heard a lot of negative talk about BvS, but I didn’t care and saw it anyway. And guess what? I loved it. It felt comicky, true to the lore, and as fluffily entertaining as a comic should be.
Do you never take recommendations from friends about what to watch/read/see/do next…? That is the (partial) role of a critic – to inspire you to see something you otherwise might not. They can also forewarn you that something seeming tangentially good might not be, but that’s a lesser part of their function for many people.
Indeed, a good (i.e. well written, well thought out or well argued) BAD review can actually inspire some people (e.g. me) to see a film partly to see if it is THAT bad, sometimes to be contrary, and sometimes to better understand which critics are in sync with one’s thinking. Just as good – or thoughtful – reviews of “bad” films (i.e. pointing out redeeming features or factors) can also be of considerable value.
I have not seen the film, nor do I intend to. Nonetheless, I think what critic’s critic “Matt” says has validity up to a point: critics are a fairly specific group of viewers with prejudices that reflect their experience rather than being representative of the audience. And this is understandable: critics have the rare vantage point of having seen thousands of films. Much like how oenophiles may love a very expensive wine that regular folk think tastes like hamster pee (a phenomenon backed up by empirical studies) critics often love rarified experiences that broad audiences don’t relate to and visa versa.
Where I disagree with Matt is that critics should be ashamed of their expertise. It’s perfectly fine that sophisticates with laptops don’t like BvS. Just don’t be surprised that it doesn’t affect box office.
Brian
I have to disagree with you. This article and that fact that you believe you and your peers give a non-prejudiced critic is quite rich of you. Critics as a whole have some of the strongest bias of any one group. You all are in fact as bad the fanboys you speak of. You and your peers in your reviews have demonstrated strong Marvel-Character bias, MCU movie-model bias, Anti-Snyder bias, a Christopher reeve superman-bias (more so Man of Steel in this instance), among others. The fact that you and your peers either can’t see this or are too rich to admit to is quite alarming.
I don’t blame you, however. Neuroscience and psychology is clear on the formation of bias and how it works. The fact the most common complaints I hear from Critics is that this film had too little humor, film rushed into things (needed individual films first), had hanging plot threads, or did not explicitly explain a characters origin/motivation, are all equally absurd and reek of your bias. Let me ask you, would it be unfair for me to critique The Godfather, Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, The Reverent for a lack of humor? Yes it would, they did not set out for them to have humor. Now could it be that DC chose not to have humor in this? They in fact were brave enough to differentiate themselves from the competition (what if they had copied the model? Critique them for copying?). But you are imposing your MCU movie-model bias on it that a superhero film has to have a joke every 2 minutes. Would it be unfair of me to critique Star Wars or X-Men for not having individual character films prior to their mash-ups? Yes it would. They two had characters with a spectrum of origins. However you are again imposing your MCU movie-Model bias. Would it be fair of me to critique Star Wars or X-Men for not having all their plot threads tied up at the end of each film. Yes it would. And as far as the character motivations go. Would you like them to be stated in plain English, would you prefer the antagonist explicitly state his/her agenda in the third act as per the typical blockbuster archetype. Is it to much to expect the viewer to simply maintain their attention and piece it together themselves? Would you critique Memento, Fight Club, Inception the same way. I could go on and on and on….
The fact of the matter is the majority of critics are critiquing this film based on preconceived bias, and an archetype (ala MCU movie-model) of film that WB/DC obviously did not set out to make. The truth of the matter is you have indoctrinated yourselves and ingrained it with your own confirmation bias, belief perseverance and rosy retrospective to name a few. “Indoctrinated you say? But I’m a free thinker?” Sorry indoctrination is not just a matter of religion. Its media, celebrities, peers, education system among others. It takes a true free thinker too realise this. Something you and your peers, like the majority of the world, haven’t seemed to grasp as yet. As a matter of fact you and your peers make a strong case study for crowd theory.
All critics should all be ashamed of yourselves. Not only for this film, but in many instances. For allowing such bias to cloud your judgement and for impacting the lives and livelihoods of the cast and crew for such selfish and malevolent reasons.
P.S. There would probably be fewer comparisons to the MCU if the following weren’t true:
1. DC and Marvel are the two biggest US Superhero comics publishers
2. Superman v Batman was timed to come out before Civil War
3. The DCCU was only floated because Marvel were raking it in
4. A new Batman – arguably a better-known and more popular hero than Superman – was launched in a nominally Superman movie, rather than alone.
The primary “bias”es you list (“You and your peers in your reviews have demonstrated strong Marvel-Character bias, MCU movie-model bias, Anti-Snyder bias, a Christopher reeve superman-bias..”) aren’t really biases – it’s not just critics who prefer the – really common-sense (you build on a foundation if you don’t want a building to collapse) – struture of the MCU films. It’s not just people who criticise this film that criticise Snyder, and almost-everyone agrees that Christopher Reeve WAS Superman.
It is also possible to hold all of those opinions and still enjoy this film. But it isn’t bad journalism/criticism to acknowledge shortcomings or yearn for a better movie.
Sorry Matt, but your narcissistic trolling is just too boring. Go back to your Sandy Hook truther websites and spare us the failure.
Your opening works only if you have never seen the reviews for the Burton and Nolan Batman films. For Green Lantern (Which has that Indiana Jones, Bond & MCU formula you mention) Fantastic Four (any of them) Daredevil, Cinema. Spider-Man 3, X3, Origins Wolverine, Amazing Spider-Man .
They praise films that think deserve it, like Nolan’s films and SOME of the MCU films etc. They don’t others, Thor 2 hardly has glowing reviews, that it does better than Man of Steel simply suggests they think it is a better film. Incredible Hulk isn’t the best reviewed film. There are many, many reasons films get positive and negative critiques. This film has issues, the positive reviews talk about the numerous problems the film has. There is no bias, outside of some reviewers’ snobbery and the desire, from some, to have super hero films disappear, but you need to look at the GOOD reviews and see many of the same comments the bad reviews have.
First of all you’e getting blinded by the internet. Iron Man 3 is very popular worldwide and SOME very loud comic fans repeatedly bash it for the Mandarin misdirect.
But to the salient point. IT went Avengers, DKR, Iron Man 3, MAn of Steel, Thor 2. Thor 2 did O.K with critics, but better tha Man of Steel. It did better because people liked it more. If you have an average film that makes you smile, then an average film that doesn’t make you smile, and perhaps bums you out a bit, of course the one that made you smile will get a better score. Thor 2 also had Hiddlestone whose Loki tends to elevate anything.
You’re reading far too much into it. Thor got a quality rating of 6.2 THE EXACT SAME average as Man of Steel. The difference was more people liked it. So 66% on RT to Man of Steel’s 56%. The audience ratings, global, also show that Thor 2 and Man of Steel are pretty much neck & neck with the general public.. You know Man o steel wasn’t just a critically divisive film, people are still arguing about that film today. And the ones who go on about it, on te positive side, keep kidding themselves that it is all about Christopher Reeve. It isn’t, it is about poor directing and editing and silly choices. MANY of which B v S spends 2 hours apologising for.
Look these films get the same fair treatment. Obviously if you hate slapstick and a film is based on that, you are likely, whatever your other critical comments are, to give the film a lesser rating.
None off these critics inherently dislike darker comic book films. If so then Singer & Vaughan’s X-Men films and Nolan’s Batman trilogy, even Burton’s Batman films would get far harsher treatment. According to your theory, Nolan’s films should be getting poor reviews, Green lantern should be way better reviewed and The Winter Soldier should be the worst reviewed of all the MCU films
The problem is Snyder is trying to copy something he doesn’t seem to understand. There’s plenty of humour in Nolan’s films, despite the “dark”.They are not picking up things that do not matter cinematicaly. Although they are sometimes reviewing film as fits a static medium incapable f change. These “franchises” aren’t sequels and spin-offs as they like to say, it is just the comic book industry transferred to film. Ongoing stories, with some “one-shots”. But poor editing, misuse of sound, poor framing, plot structure, performance, these are all quantifiable.
|Here’s an example of a fault. The opening sequence where Bruce Wayne races to Gotham has drawn much praise. But there’s a bit that ruined it for several people I know. It’s where they have Bruce call and tell people to evacuate, as if they would just still stay there in the first place. They could have been frozen like deer in the headlights, but just waiting to die or be told it’s OK to go..it took them out of the film. Now you either pick up on that, or you don’t. You either think WTF, or you don’t. It isn’t a film killer, but it is a poor start and COULD weaken a scene, take from great to OK. and the film is FULL of such things. Noticing them doesn’t mean you are predisposed to prefer Marvel. You notice the same rubbish in Amazing Spider-Man 2 (a film this has been compared to a LOT) with Peter’s a genius and a dumbass at the same time. He has a mobile phone hidden in a skin tight suit and so on. Picking up on all that doesn’t make you a DC fanboy either.
Critics loved the darkness in The Dark Knight and X–Men DOFOP and so on and the publishing house they originated in didn’t matter at all.
Your WB/DC thing at the end is also erroneous. DC’s Superman was he first “real” Super hero film for sure, but WB had little to do with it and all but no interest in using Superman themselves. But that’s a whole other game.
I wasn’t aware this was turning into another school-yard Marvel Studios Vs WB/DC thing. If it is, it is pointless and I’m out. Marvel & DC respect each other to a massive degree, why a minority of their “so called” fans feel the need to go against that, I just don’t know.
Thor 2 is, by most majority vote, considered the Worst Genuine Marvel Studios Movie (although there’s tough competition from Age of Ultron, and Iron Man 3 has sunk into oblivion).
But as I recall, the high percentage of good reviews for Thor 2 in its initial release were due to it being the first Disney/Marvel movie to be released after the Warner one-two punch of Dark Knight Rises and Man of Steel, which may have rather built up the reviews tone of finding Thor 2 “fun entertainment”. Or, in terms of timing, better expressed as “Oh dear gods, thank you, THANK YOU!!!”
Had it been released after better films, like Age of Ultron had, the “gratified” reaction from critics might not have been so high. But after Man of Steel, ANYTHING with a sense of humor looked good.
To paraphrase a line from another Batman movie, Disney/Marvel may have created Warner/DC, but Warner/DC created Disney/Marvel first.
“Simply put”, if “Batman v Superman” had been a bad film, I would not have seen it multiple times over its opening weekend. You don’t smash records like this movie did on the strength of who is in them. Need I remind you how poorly certain other Batman and Superman movies have done? Whether or not people would have gone to see it anyway, there are plenty of people like me who would have been “one and done” about this if the movie had been a bad one. I’m one of the harshest judges of movies I know. I was criticizing The Force Awakens as I was watching it. And I don’t deny this movie has its flaws. But for the love of Zod, just how hypercritical must some people be to ignore all that was truly great about this film? So, yeah, the movie crushed the critics, spoke directly to the fans, and the fans spoke back with their wallets and word of mouth. That’s the breed of moviegoers who don’t need someone else to decide for them whether or not something is “good”.
I just bought Xanadu on Blu-ray. I have relatives who MAKE me watch Polar Express every Christmas.
Anyone can like any film for their own reasons, and the more subjectively blinding, the more loyal.
The issue isn’t about whether DC fans liked a movie that had big-budget DC characters in it; that doesn’t prove a single damn thing. If you can persuade people who AREN’T DC fans that it’s a good adventure, then you can consider your film as having achieved something good for its story source.
Snyder was too hyper, too loyal, too serious, too fanboy, tried too hard and didn’t. We’re not saying it’s a bad film in itself, we’re just asking Warner to let someone else have a try at it, and see if they get more non-fans this time.
Stephen Mark Monteith says:
You’re proceeding from a number of false assumptions here, that’s why you believe what you believe.You assuming people can’t like “bad films”. That films that aren’t Classically “good” cannot be entertaining to some, or a lot of people. The easy proof against that are the Transformers films. Considered weak narratively and in other areas, they never the less entertain scores of people and now gross $1b easy.There are other films, you may, or may not, like them, but despite not being considered “good” films, they have their fans.
What you should look at are the good reviews, especially the ones on “genre” sites like Collider or Screen Junkies. See them struggling to justify liking the film and limits, themselves the numerous faults – but they like it anyway, or it is OK. Even a number of the people who like this film, don’t think it is great and list the problems it has.
Plenty of people defend the Transformers films, but the fan community is different. It is like the new Star Trek fans. People have this idea that “old” Trek fans ALL hate it. Rubbish, but forums are FULL of the same, loud people who do hate it, singing the same tune over and over. IF you go to a KKK site you’ll get the idea that white people hate black people, but you aren’t getting a balanced view.
When all you get is people hurling abuse and stating that everyone who likes Transformers, Star Wars Prequels The hobbit films is an idiot, or an apologist etc. You’ll soon find the supports not bothering to speak.
You simply cannot make claims about how ordinary audiences feel about this film for at least another week. The overwhelming majority of this opening weekend is people seeing for them selves and SOE fans going again and again (But then many of them had tickets for 2 or 3 showings before the film even opened. IT is the second and third weekends that tell you people are going back, not just fans, and that word of mouth has been good. Buying a ticket for a film you haven’t seen doesn’t mean you like the film. The past three Bond films had reasonably similar openings, yet there’s lover $500m from the highest grosser to the lowest and over $200m between each individual fil
And I’m saying the “fanboy factor” is a non-factor because movies with Batman and/or Superman in them aren’t automatically successful. And even people who show up “just for the experience” don’t typically sit through multiple viewings, like I did. This movie’s success is attributable to people loving it in spite of what the critics have to say, and that indicates there is, indeed, something to love about it. The Transformers movies make a lot of money, too, but no one rushes to their defense online, and they don’t typically have record-breaking debuts like BvS did. I’m saying, objectively, there are things about this movie to admire that general audiences recognize and professional critics don’t.
Bryan, after reading blogs and forums for the past 3 years, I am pretty convinced that critics had it in for this film from the beginning. Many anonymous users would post that after the reviews that Zack Snyder would no longer be making films for DC. You can tell me that a film critic can be impartial when he runs a weekly blog on YouTube wearing his favorite comic-book character, and then dogs a film while at the same time saying on his blog to go watch it. If you are to be a fair and impartial journalist, you can’t show partiality to any property you are reviewing lest you decision will be a compromise that may not necessarily be truthful. Another thing I want to point out is that it seems to be very easy nowadays to be considered a film critic by Rotten Tomatoes. It seems that people who run their own blogs can be registered.
I just think critics and DC fans (like me) will not agree on this one. Because of the innuendos, fans liked it as we know the past stories, some critics on the other hand are not, and will not be biased in giving their opinions as they need to protect their integrity. Some critics says the story is convoluted, but for the fans it is just a simple story with complex characters, which is re-written through generations. HAPPY BvS experience!!! Bring on Justice League!!!
I don’t know about claiming that for all DC fans. My brother’s a Batman fiend of the first order: he probably knows more about Batman than he knows about me. I expected to get a frame by frame exposition on how fantastic it was: he said it started out with a piece of jarring stupidity — apparently you sit around and die if Bruce Wayne doesn’t call you? — and went from bad to worse. It’s the first time I’ve ever heard him say he wanted his money back. Personally, I can’t give an opinion: I haven’t seen it. But judging by his reaction — and that of two other adults and one teenaged boy who saw it — I’ll be passing. .
I just can’t believe how many people completely missed obvious plot points in this movie. That character in question didn’t “sit around and die” waiting for Bruce to call him. Lex intercepted the checks and forged the notes to goad Batman on. Lex had a carefully orchestrated plan between stoking the flames of hate in Bruce and allowing him to steal then weaponize the Kryptonite. He had deduced both Batman and Superman’s true identities and had been playing them both from the beginning under the influence of Darkseid. Anyone reviewing this movie and mentioning nonsensical plot due to completely missing these points isn’t just not a comic book fan but fairly dense as well. Possibly a side effect of Marvel spoon feeding everything in their paper-thin plots to us.
Complex characters?!?! What movie were you watching??? It tried to do too much and it failed. Zach Snyder needs to go for the JL movies to stand a chance.
@Chris “a simple story with complex characters”
Pay attention Chris, you’re embarrassing yourself…
People stopped listening to critics when they praised The King’s Speech. They are a bunch of snobs and hipsters who think they know about cinema when the truth is they are nothing but a bunch of David O. Russell fantards.
Boy I’ve read some whoppers but this one takes the cake.
Spoken like a true hipster snob
David russel´s film are very boring and forgettable
I agree that critics could never kill the opening weekend of Batman v Superman. However, bad tentpoles damage the franchise and the brand. You can’t built a ‘Universe’ from crap – somewhere you need an Iron Man or Captain America. Even worse, you can’t build it without fan support, making the B Cinemascore even worse news for WB. People will be much more skeptical of Justice League after this – at least I will be.
It’s got fan support–oh, lordy, does it ever–what it NEEDS is mainstream support from people who don’t read comics or worship classic core storylines. No one knew who Iron Man or Captain America were, and the movies made a convincing audience-friendly argument for them…Now non-comic fans will come out for anything the two heroes appear in, now that audiences know who they are and expect something good.
Everyone knows who Batman and Superman are, and they have plenty of better movies to compare them to–Which puts all the fault in Zack Snyder’s lap for handling or mishandling them.
For that matter, everyone knew who Godzilla was, does that make Dean Devlin’s goofy version a classic? Or the dark-dreary Warner version from a few years ago? They thought they were going to rule the summer and get trilogies, too.
I doubt that critics are so neutral or honest. But what do I know, I merely research and publish on bias and self-deception as a professional academic. That research indicates that movies/films are the very type of thing that is subject to bias, group-think and self-deception specifically because it involves ‘value.’
Exactly. As a Phd Candidate in Biochemistry and someone fascinated in philosophy, psychology and neuroscience I totally agree with you. The ease at which people form bias and the ignorance of the general population to this is alarming.
Your comment is 1) biased by your research experience, and 2) self-deceptive because you don’t seem to be aware of said bias.
BTW, give us a link to your work, I’m curious what other conclusions you’ve drawn on the subject.
Where I let WB off the hook concerning a build-up to Justice League in regard to solo hero movies is that there has already been countless Batman and Superman movies, and several fine TV shows featuring Wonder Woman and The Flash, for instance. We know the origins of these characters and all these films, shared universe or not, all inform one another. Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ is the same as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’, it’s just that the dressing has changed. It’s a burger with mayo instead of ketchup.
I enjoyed Batman v Superman. The production values are sky-high and all the principals are fantastic. Not too sure what the critics were expecting, but I got what I wanted out of it. Yes, someday, maybe WB will make a soaring Superman movie that puts a goofy smile on everyone’s face and makes you feel good, like they used too. Maybe Aquaman and Wonder Woman will achieve that feat.
And yet they showed Bruce’s parents dying again….
@Chris for like 5 mins at the beginning of the movie… Jesus
Critics thought it would “kill” Batman vs Super same did with the Fantastic Four, but they forget that the Trinity DC has much more appeal than any other hero, the warner may have however been rushed to yesterday did not know who Thor, iron Man, widow, etc. Most people know and waiting for this union of heroes a long time would not be critical that would make someone not to go see.
Also, there is a very plausible argument to be made that film critics were particularly harsh on this one. Basically, Zach Snyder is a “repeat offender”. This is, his movies illustrate something that is painfully true for film critique, and that is that social media is displacing (or rather reducing) the purpose of film critics as guides to consumption (as opposed to reflection, for example). In all of Snyder’s films, audiences have been far more receptive of his work than critics. It is not uncommon to find examples of movies or other sorts of cultural produce that were derided by critics (or applauded for that matter) and received by audiences or later lauded critically upon historical perspective. The Wizard of OZ, for example, was not critically appreciated back in its time (other examples include Citizen Kane and to a lesser degree The Empire Strikes Back, which was hailed by some but condemned by other [for reasons interestingly similar to BvS’s bashing]). This disjuncture between critics and the changing aesthetics of the time, becomes more evident now than ever before, as access to means of mass communication is open to audiences. In this regard, I think that critics tend to be overtly harsh with filmmakers that continue to succeed in spite of being panned. Upon finding themselves unable to predict the aesthetic tastes of the audiences (the main reason why they publish in media directed to the general public) they then try to influence these tastes. It is simply a case of critics realizing they are losing their power (and thereby their livelihood) and struggling to get it back the only way they can.
Actually I disagree with the author. Critics are authors, and like anyone else who lives form being read, they need readers. And so, yes, if we only count specialized media, the opinion of critics may be read for purposes other than being informed on consumption decision-making. Unlike the readers of specialized media (who might be interested in more “sophisticated matters”) most of the readers of film critics in outlets directed towards general audiences are only interested in being informed on the potential of a film to entertain them so that they do not waste money that weekend. In this sense, critics hired in these outlets are of course interested in having an effect in consumers. If consumers find that the recommendations of their critics are bad, they will simply read someone else. And even worse, with the advent of social media consumers find that it that other measurements such as score in IMDB and the general trend of twitter is a better predictor of entertainment than an critical review. This trend signals that film critics will be increasingly relegated to specialist media. And so, of course they are interested in having an effect on consumer choices, this is the main reason why they have payrolls outside of media specialized in the film industry.
Aside from the missing 30 minutes (which will be replaced when it hits Blu-Ray), the movie was terrific entertainment…certainly better than stuff like THOR 1 & 2, IRON MAN 2 & 3, or AGE OF ULTRON. I’d advise people to ignore critics and see it for themselves. Also, as this is geared more towards adults than Marvel’s fare, it is NOT a non-stop, wall-to-wall action fest. Ir spends time on story/characters, so if you are expecting battles every 15 minutes, you’ll be disappointed. And the action that is presented is unlike any you’ve seen in any other super-hero movie.
I viewed two different on-line reviews that actually compared the movie to Kubrick! While I personally wouldn’t go that far, I have yet to speak with anyone who’s seen BvS that said it sucked…indeed, some have said they’re planning on seeing it again. Be your own critic…you might come away thinking what so many others do…”What the heck are these critics talking about???”
Agree 100%. Plenty of VERY average Marvel movies get a pass because they’re bright and have bad comedy but this is somehow the worst comic book movie of all time? I call shenanigans…
I would put it on par wiith Iron Man 2, both movies tried to do too much and mostly failed. There is a good movie in there, but Zach Snyder was never the answer for DC.
Iron Man 2 had promise but was very average and the finale fizzled out rather quickly.
BvS was a mature, thoughtful treatment of these characters (whether or not you can see that, it’s true) with really awesome action scenes and a truly surprising end.
Incidentally, Iron Man 2 – 72% on rotten tomatoes…
If you guys think there was ever supposed to be a connection between critics and audiences then you haven’t been paying much attention. Critics review movies from a critical perspective and as they relate to the thousands of other movies they’ve both enjoyed and had to endure. Critics don’t “miss the mark” because there is no mark. There’s just everyone’s different opinions.
What exactly a “Critic?” Someone that has NEVER achieved any of their own goals, so they pretend to know what they’re talking about and bash other Creative Types original thought processes.
In other words, a Loser trying to bring down a winner.
They’re the Referees–Those with no stake in who wins or loses the game, and just want to make sure the pitcher isn’t stepping outside his rules to throw the wrong knuckleball at the audience’s head.
Actually most respected critics are people with degrees and a vast knowledge of the history of film and art. Then there are guys who just set up their own website or blog and call themselves critics. Whether they’re losers or not is not for me to say but at least understand what you’re talking about before you make insulting generalizations.
Sorry Brian but the critics missed the mark on this one. Like politics, there is a disconnect between the general audience and movie critics.
You are absolutely right. Critics are smart and well-educated people, while the general audience is not. That would explain why meatheads are upset that critics did not validate their bad taste.
They didn’t “miss the mark”; they’re just not stupid.
Ouch I touched a nerve here LOL. Okay so a movie that was critically panned does well in the box office happens a lot buddy. Sorry if critics weren’t able to bring down a big budget movie. there’s always Captain America Civil War, good luck with that one.
Also how smart can you be if your main job in life is to give your opinion?
Wow you’ve got a big ego Chizz. I have another theory. How about: All the people that didn`t like it are douche bags that like to think they are smarter than the average person. Cause it definitely fits your stereotype.
I loved the movie, and I won’t even go on about how smart I am. Unlike other people.
I don’t know about that. I’ve seen plenty of pretentious venom from armchair commenters on multiple websites declaring that BvS is crap. There isn’t so much a disconnect here, as it seems this movie has been highly polarizing. There is an element of truth in the idea that a lot of people went to see it just so they could say that they saw it, which explains the big numbers. Personally, I thought it was a very compelling, powerful movie and it doesn’t deserve all the hate it has been getting.
Variety just can’t give up their campaign to wreck this movie. It amazes me to see these frauds trying to claim they are the artistic purveyors of Hollywood. The critics are disconnected with the movie going audience. They get to influence the Oscars, but they don’t control the box office. Get over it and move on. You guys lose.
You know Variety is one of the 29% that actually gave tis film a positive review right?
No, sorry, Brian, Brent already did the “Yay, we made money, we rule, we rule, those stinky poopie eggheads don’t know anything, woot-woot-woot!…” article on Sunday–
Now it’s Monday, and we’re doing the “Calamitous BO dropoff after Friday, and disastrous long-range projection, even though Warner’s already going ahead and doubling-down on Snyder’s JL anyway” articles. Do try to keep up.