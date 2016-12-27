“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” sailed past the $300 million mark on Monday as the science-fiction spinoff continued to dominate the domestic box office.

The first of the Star Wars films to exist outside of the main Skywalker family saga has been a hit with audiences and critics. Domestically, it has generated $318.2 million after racking up $31.8 million on Monday. Globally, the film has grossed $573.8 million. It has debuted in most of the world, save for South Korea and China, where it opens next month.

Despite its success, “Rogue One” trails last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” That film — a direct sequel to the Skywalker narrative — had grossed nearly $500 million domestically at the same point in its run. It had the advantage of being the first new Star Wars film in nearly a decade and also brought back cast members from the original trilogy such as Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

“Rogue One” stars Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, a rebel warrior, who plots to steal plans for a super weapon called the Death Star. Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) directs the film.

Disney backed the picture and plans to do other spinoff films. One will look at the origin of Han Solo, the Millennium Falcon pilot who will be played by Alden Ehrenreich.

More to come…