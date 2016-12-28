Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has remained a major force at the box office, hitting $615 million worldwide following Tuesday screenings.

The eighth Star Wars movie grossed $22.5 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Tuesday, giving it $340.6 million in its first 12 days. It should become the sixth highest domestic grosser of 2016 on Wednesday, surpassing the $341.8 million taken in by “Zootopia”

“Rogue One” outdistanced Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing,” which came in with $17.6 million on its seventh day in release at 4,022 domestic sites. “Sing” has earned $93 million in its first week.

“Rogue One” grossed another $19.7 million internationally on Tuesday to reach $275.3 million, led by the U.K. with $48.9 million, Germany with $26.2 million, France with $23.6 million, Australia with $21.6 million and Japan with $18 million.

“Rogue One” opens in South Korea on Wednesday and in China on Jan. 6. Director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen attended the Beijing premiere on Dec. 21.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the 114th highest of all time, topping the entire run of Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.” The tentpole is set immediately before the events of the original “Star Wars” with rebels attempting to steal plans for the Death Star weapon.

“Rogue One” opened a year after “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” launched and took in $600 million domestically in its first 12 days on its way to a record $936 million by the end of its run.