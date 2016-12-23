Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has remained the major force at the the holiday box office, hitting $420 million worldwide following Thursday screenings.

The eighth Star Wars movie grossed $16.7 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Thursday, giving it $221.9 million in its first week. It should become the ninth highest domestic grosser of 2016 on Friday, surpassing the $227 million taken in by “Doctor Strange.”

“Rogue One” easily outdistanced Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing,” which came in with $9.6 million at 4,022 sites on its second day on Thursday to lift its two-day total to $20.6 million. That’s still a strong launch and portends a debut of at least $70 million during the six-day holiday period through Dec. 26.

“Rogue One” took in another $15 million internationally on Thursday to reach $197.9 million, led by the U.K. with $35.1 million, Germany with $18.1 million, France with $16.5 million, Australia with $16.1 million and Japan with $11.6 million.

“Rogue One” opens in South Korea on Dec. 28 and in China on Jan. 6. Director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen attended the Beijing premiere on Wednesday.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the 216th highest of all time, topping the entire runs of 2008’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” and 1999’s “The Mummy.”