“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is showing plenty of box office power, adding $33.6 million to its worldwide gross on Tuesday to reach $357 million after less than a week in theaters.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole took in $17.6 million domestically to give it $190.2 million in its first five days. At its current pace, it should go past the 11th largest domestic grosser of 2016, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at $207.7 million, within the next day or two.

“Rogue One” is facing competition at the domestic box office Wednesday from the openings of Illumination-Universal’s “Sing,” Sony’s “Passengers” and Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed” but is still forecast to win the six-day holiday period.

The international gross grew by $16.8 million on Tuesday to surpass $166 million in its first week. The U.K. is the top market with $28.2 million, followed by Germany with $15 million.

“Rogue One” is the eighth film in the Star Wars franchise with a standalone story set shortly before the events of 1977’s original “Star Wars.” Felicity Jones stars with Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk and Forest Whitaker.

“Rogue One” is already among the 290th highest worldwide grosser of all time. It’s eclipsed the entire take of “Top Gun” at $356.8 million.