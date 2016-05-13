“The Jungle Book” is joining “Zootopia” as the second Disney release of 2016 to cross the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The comedy adventure hit the $500 million mark Thursday at the international box office. It will reach the $300 million threshold domestically in its fifth weekend, becoming the 60th title to reach that milestone.

“The Jungle Book” has made $54.4 million in the U.K./Ireland and will top “Deadpool” this weekend to become the highest-grossing title of the year in the region. The movie is the top Hollywood release of all time in India with $36.8 million, and the third-highest-earning Disney movie in China with $148.2 million.

The film opens in Korea on June 2 and in Japan on Aug. 11.

“The Jungle Book” blew past forecasts in its opening weekend with $103.6 million in the U.S., where it’s shown impressive holding power. It led the domestic box office for three weekends before the arrival of Disney-Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” and should take in about $15 million this weekend to finish second.

“The Jungle Book,” directed by Jon Favreau, is based on Rudyard Kipling’s works and tells the story of Mowgli, an orphaned human boy who lives in the jungle among the wild. Neel Sethi stars as Mowgli with the animals voiced by Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito and Christopher Walken.