“Deadpool” is obliterating its box office expectations as it hurdles toward a record-setting four-day weekend total north of $130 million.

The superhero comedy pulled in $47.5 million on Friday (including $12.7 million from Thursday night previews, which set a record for an R-rated film) from 3,558 locations. This puts the film on track to wrap up Presidents Day with more than $130 million. Fox had indicated it was expecting a debut between $60 million and $65 million, making its new projected total more than double the studio’s conservative estimate.

See More:Digital Tracking: ‘Deadpool’ Is Invincible on Presidents Day Weekend

The release follows comic book favorite Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), a foul-mouthed superhero, whose creative vocabulary has been emphasized in the film’s marketing blitz.

Should estimates hold, “Deadpool” will notch a new record for the biggest Presidents Weekend debut ever, topping the $93 million generated by “Fifty Shades of Grey” last Valentine’s Day.

Also bowing this weekend are comedies “Zoolander 2” and “How to Be Single,” which are each pegged to finish the four-day weekend with between $15 million and $20 million. The “Zoolander” sequel follows the 2001 original with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprising their male model roles. A Paramount release, the comedy took in $4 million from 3,394 locations Friday and should notch a four-day total of $15 million. “How to Be Single” stars Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson and should draw plenty of the young female Valentine’s Day crowd. The WB pic generated $5 million Friday from 3,343 locations, forecasting a four-day haul of about $20 million.