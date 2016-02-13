“Deadpool” is obliterating its box office expectations as it hurdles toward a record-setting four-day weekend total north of $130 million.
The superhero comedy pulled in $47.5 million on Friday (including $12.7 million from Thursday night previews, which set a record for an R-rated film) from 3,558 locations. This puts the film on track to wrap up Presidents Day with more than $130 million. Fox had indicated it was expecting a debut between $60 million and $65 million, making its new projected total more than double the studio’s conservative estimate.
The release follows comic book favorite Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), a foul-mouthed superhero, whose creative vocabulary has been emphasized in the film’s marketing blitz.
Should estimates hold, “Deadpool” will notch a new record for the biggest Presidents Weekend debut ever, topping the $93 million generated by “Fifty Shades of Grey” last Valentine’s Day.
Also bowing this weekend are comedies “Zoolander 2” and “How to Be Single,” which are each pegged to finish the four-day weekend with between $15 million and $20 million. The “Zoolander” sequel follows the 2001 original with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprising their male model roles. A Paramount release, the comedy took in $4 million from 3,394 locations Friday and should notch a four-day total of $15 million. “How to Be Single” stars Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson and should draw plenty of the young female Valentine’s Day crowd. The WB pic generated $5 million Friday from 3,343 locations, forecasting a four-day haul of about $20 million.
I knew this was going to be a huge hit–I posted “Why are you people dropping this in February, the month in which studios traditionally drop their least-believed-in movies? It’s going to explode!” on the movie’s official Youtube site. This doesn’t just look like a weekend hit, I suspect it’s going to be a long-time cult hit, too.
So much for the always reported superhero burnout ….this result from an R-rated little known cult comic .
QNot bad for an ex-Kitsie!
Love Ryan Reynolds in anything he does;but, especially in ‘comedies’ where he shines britely! I still remember the short-running sitcom that I believe was called “Two Guys,a Girl,and a Pizza Shop” on TV! Loved him in it and everything since including the hilarious movie “The Proposal” opposite (another fav)Sandra Bullock! Good looking and built like a ‘brick s**t-house’ he should never be without work in the ‘BIZ’!
Ryan Reynolds seems like a nice guy, I’m glad he’s finally got a hit. I loved him in The Proposal with Sandra Bullock.
I’m glad it’s making money. Hopefully it can reach KINGSMAN-level box office.
I thought the abysmal KICK ASS 2 would have killed off the R-rated superhero movie for good.
Kingsman only brought in 36M opening weekend and 128M total so the predictions already top that.
So much for, “R Rated superhero movies don’t sell well.”
And without China.
This has been a superb marketing campaign as well. Raises should be in store for everyone involved.
And that’s just in the US. It’s already done pretty respectably overseas for Fox. Almost well enough to forget Fant4stic ever happened!.
It’s surprise success is making me forget Fant4stic ever happened, lol.
This just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I know Ryan is relieved. This movie will make back 2X it’s $58M budget in just 4 days. Everything after that is just gravy for Fox.