As expected, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” stayed on top of the box office for Disney and Lucasfilms after adding $22.8 million in grosses on Friday at 4,157 locations. The number, though, is a steep drop-off from last weekend’s $71 million Friday earnings. The film’s estimated cume by the end of the holiday weekend now stands at $323 million, or about the same of the entire domestic grosses of “Suicide Squad” ($325 million).

“Sing,” an animated comedy from Illumination and Universal, is seeing a solid opening in the number two slot. On Friday the film brought in $13.1 million at 4,022 locations on its way to a six-day total just below $70 million. Sony’s “Passengers” grossed $4.5 million on Friday to round out the top three films of the weekend on its way to an opening around $30 million, below the studio’s early estimates of $35 million to $40 million.

“Rogue One” is the first standalone film in the Star Wars franchise to open wide in theaters. Felicity Jones stars as Jyn Erso, a rebel and former criminal who wants to steal the plans for the Death Star. Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker also star in the film written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, and directed by Gareth Edwards.

“Sing” features an all-star cast of voices that includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. Garth Jennings wrote and directed the movie about a koala in dire need of saving his theater. Starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, “Passengers” is about two people who wake up 90 years too soon during a 120-year voyage. Morten Tyldum directed the movie based on a script by Jon Spaihts.

Fox’s comedy “Why Him?” also in its first week, earned $3.9 million on Friday at 1,338 locations on its way to a four-day opening in the vicinity of $15 million. Zoey Deutch stars as the daughter of a couple played by Bryan Cranston and Megan Mullally who introduces her famous and vulgar boyfriend, played by James Franco, to her parents. John Hamburg directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Ian Helfer.

Coming in with about the same earnings as “Why Him?” is Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed,” which earned $3.7 million at 2,970 locations. The film is performing below early expectations, which put it in the $30 million range for its six-day opening window. “Assassin’s Creed” tells an original story that takes place during the Spanish Inquisition. Michael Fassbender stars as Callum Lynch who discovers that he is part of the secret Assassins society. Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling and Michael K. Williams also star in the movie directed by Justin Kurzel.

Martin Scorsese’s passion project “Silence” opened in limited release this weekend to $64,000 at four theaters on Friday. The film stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as two 17th century priests who face brutal persecution when they travel to Japan. Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano and Ciaran Hinds also star.

“Patriots Day,” from CBS Films and Lionsgate, earned $52,577 from seven locations on Friday for a per-screen average of $7,511. After three days in limited release, the Boston Marathon movie, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg’s total stands at $147,980.