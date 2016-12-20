With “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” dominating the box office this holiday season, the big fight will be for second place. “Sing,” “Assassin’s Creed,” and “Passengers” are among the films vying for runner-up status when they debut on Wednesday.

Early tracking suggests that “Sing,” an animated film about a group of animals competing in an “American Idol”-like music competition, has the edge. The film is the latest collaboration between Illumination and Universal, the team behind the “Despicable Me” franchise and last summer’s “The Secret Life of Pets.” The picture has been embraced by critics and has a cuddly premise, along with a roster of vocal performers that includes the A-list cadences of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlett Johansson. That should all add up to between $65 million and $70 million over its first six days of release. “Sing” cost $75 million to produce, a modest price considering that most animated films carry budgets in excess of $100 million. That should make “Sing” very profitable indeed by the time the Christmas trees hit the curb and the decorations are put back in storage.

Of course, all that success will pale in comparison to “Rogue One.” The “Star Wars” spinoff has already racked up $323.5 million globally. It should add another $125 million to its domestic haul over the holiday stretch. That galaxy far, far away is a lucrative destination. It’s a big part of the reason that Disney, the studio behind the film, just set a new industry record, becoming the first film company to crack $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Well that, and having Pixar and Marvel in the corporate family doesn’t hurt.

Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday this year, which should take one of the top days for movie-going off the table. Business is expected to pick up again on Sunday when the holiday hits and to gain in strength on Monday when most of the country is on vacation, save for weary box office reporters!

That leaves Sony’s sci-fi romance “Passengers” looking at a third place finish. At a time when movie stardom is at a low-ebb, “Passengers” is leaning heavily on the popular appeal of Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence to help it become a Christmas season hit. The film is set in a futuristic world in which people go into suspended animation on deep space journeys. Pratt and Lawrence are two travelers who find themselves roused before reaching their destination. “Passengers” should make $45 million in its first six days in theaters. Sony puts the film’s cost at $110 million after incentives. The studio is being conservative and pegging an opening of between $35 million to $40 million.

Reviewers haven’t been kind to “Passengers,” but they’ve been even more dismissive of “Assassin’s Creed.” Despite the critical drubbing, the adaptation of the hugely popular video game of the same name should nab fourth, picking up at least $30 million over the six day period. Michael Fassbender stars as a career criminal who finds that he’s related to an assassin from the Spanish inquisition, with Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons lending some high-class gloss to the proceedings. Fox is backing the $125 million production. Video game adaptations have had a dodgy track record at the multiplexes. For every hit such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” or “Angry Birds,” there’s a “Warcraft”-sized dud.

The weekend will bring even more newcomers. “Why Him?,” an R-rated comedy with James Franco and Bryan Cranston, will open wide on Friday, and “Fences,” a slice of Oscar-bait with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, will expand on Christmas day. Look for “Why Him?” to debut to $15 million over its first four days, while “Fences” should ride strong reviews to $8 million and change over its first two days .